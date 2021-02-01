Log in
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.    SAB   ES0113860A34

BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.

(SAB)
CHAIRMAN OF SPAIN'S SABADELL SAYS IS NOT CONSIDERING SALE OF ITS MEXICAN UNIT

02/01/2021 | 06:30am EST
© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 4 969 M 6 001 M 6 001 M
Net income 2020 125 M 151 M 151 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,8x
Yield 2020 1,16%
Capitalization 2 034 M 2 469 M 2 456 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,41x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 23 918
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco de Sabadell, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 0,40 €
Last Close Price 0,36 €
Spread / Highest target 65,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jaime Guardiola Romojaro Managing Director & Executive Director
Josep Oliu Creus Executive Chairman
Rüdiger Schmidt Head-Global Information Technology & Operations
Tomás Varela i Muiña General Manager & Head-Finance
José Luis Negro Rodríguez Executive Director & Director General
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.2.20%2 469
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.1.26%392 366
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.59%268 855
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.18%256 497
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.16.27%199 215
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.17%192 407
