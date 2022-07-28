Sabadell's Q2 beats forecasts helped by lending income, TSB

MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell
said on Thursday its net profit rose 22% in the second quarter
from the same period a year ago as a solid lending performance
in Spain and a strong performance at its British unit TSB helped
the group beat forecasts.
The country's fourth-largest bank in terms of total assets
reported a net profit of 179 million euros in
the April to June period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a
net profit of 115 million euros.
Lower loan loss provisions and higher trading income also
allowed Sabadell to close the second quarter with a 7% return on
tangible equity (ROTE), up from 6.5% in the previous quarter,
which was already higher than its three-year strategic plan's
target.
Quarterly results were also helped by the granting of new
mortgages in Spain, which reached a record of 1.5 billion euros,
19% more than during the previous quarter.
Sabadell's British unit TSB made a positive contribution to
the parent group's results for the sixth consecutive quarter,
adding 35 million euros in the second quarter.
At a group level, second-quarter net interest income rose
5.5% from a year earlier to 899 million euros, compared with
analysts' forecasts of 868 million euros, and also rose 4.8%
against the previous quarter thanks to higher interest rates.
($1 = 0.9801 euros)
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma
Pinedo; editing by Inti Landauro, Robert Birsel)