    SAB   ES0113860A34

BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.

(SAB)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:12 2022-07-28 am EDT
0.6760 EUR   +0.51%
BANCO DE SABADELL S A : Sabadell earns net profit of 393 million euros up to June and its ROTE climbs to 7%
PU
02:05aSabadell's Q2 beats forecasts helped by lending income, TSB
RE
BANCO DE SABADELL S A : 2Q22 Results Presentation
PU
Sabadell's Q2 beats forecasts helped by lending income, TSB

07/28/2022 | 02:05am EDT
MADRID, July 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Banco Sabadell said on Thursday its net profit rose 22% in the second quarter from the same period a year ago as a solid lending performance in Spain and a strong performance at its British unit TSB helped the group beat forecasts.

The country's fourth-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 179 million euros in the April to June period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 115 million euros.

Lower loan loss provisions and higher trading income also allowed Sabadell to close the second quarter with a 7% return on tangible equity (ROTE), up from 6.5% in the previous quarter, which was already higher than its three-year strategic plan's target.

Quarterly results were also helped by the granting of new mortgages in Spain, which reached a record of 1.5 billion euros, 19% more than during the previous quarter.

Sabadell's British unit TSB made a positive contribution to the parent group's results for the sixth consecutive quarter, adding 35 million euros in the second quarter.

At a group level, second-quarter net interest income rose 5.5% from a year earlier to 899 million euros, compared with analysts' forecasts of 868 million euros, and also rose 4.8% against the previous quarter thanks to higher interest rates. ($1 = 0.9801 euros) (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by Inti Landauro, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2022
