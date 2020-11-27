Log in
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.

BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.

(SAB)
  Report
11/27 05:44:24 am
0.351 EUR   -12.73%
05:29aSpain's BBVA and Sabadell end tie-up talks, TSB left in limbo
RE
05:18aSpain's BBVA lifts European stocks, vaccine worries weigh
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Spain's BBVA lifts European stocks, vaccine worries weigh

11/27/2020 | 05:18am EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* COVID-19 cases in Germany surpass one million

* Spain's BBVA and Sabadell halt merger talks

* London shares slump the most in the region

Nov 27 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Friday as Spanish lender BBVA gained after ending merger talks with Banco Sabadell, while doubts about the effectiveness of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine kept sentiment subdued.

The pan-European STOXX 600 moved higher in early trade, but turned flat at 0945 GMT, as gains in the banking and tech sectors were offset by losses in insurers.

BBVA was among the top gainers on the benchmark index. Banco Sabadell shares fell 13%, as the failure in merger talks is expected to add pressure on the lender, which was seen as the weaker link in the potential transaction.

The two banks had looked for a deal to create Spain's second-biggest domestic bank.

The STOXX 600 index has gained nearly 40% since the coronavirus-driven slump in March and is on course for a fourth straight week of gains, but rising infections and partial lockdowns in some European countries have raised concerns about an economic recovery.

"The mood is mostly mixed this morning with some negative COVID-19 related headlines capping some uptrend, but investors are betting for some more stimulus support to help weak economic conditions," said Simona Gambarini, markets economist at Capital Economics.

The number of infections in Germany surpassed the one million mark and the daily death toll hit a record on Friday, while lawmakers announced plans to almost double the borrowing for next year to fight the pandemic.

A survey by the European Commission showed euro zone economic sentiment fell in November for the first time in seven months as a second COVID-19 wave struck the continent.

Shares of British drugmaker AstraZeneca dropped 0.8% as questions were raised about the results of its late-stage vaccine study, potentially hindering chances of the shot getting speedy U.S. and EU regulatory approvals.

AstraZeneca's chief executive officer said the company is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of the vaccine using a lower dose.

France's benchmark CAC 40 index gained 0.3% as the country reported another drop in infections and hospitalisations.

London stocks were the worst performers among European equities, with the domestically-focused FTSE 250 down 1%, on concerns over Brexit negotiations as the end-of-year deadline for a trade deal looms.

In a closed-door meeting for national diplomats in Brussels, European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he was not able to say yet whether a new UK trade deal would be ready in time, a source told Reuters. (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC -0.83% 7690 Delayed Quote.1.85%
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA, S.A. 2.55% 3.856 Delayed Quote.-24.34%
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A. -13.13% 0.3486 Delayed Quote.-61.33%
CAC 40 0.33% 5589.93 Real-time Quote.-6.80%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.14% 0.894 Delayed Quote.5.30%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.13% 391.18 Delayed Quote.-5.71%
Financials
Sales 2020 4 831 M 5 757 M 5 757 M
Net income 2020 88,5 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 40,0x
Yield 2020 0,83%
Capitalization 2 261 M 2 692 M 2 694 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,47x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 23 918
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco de Sabadell, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 0,39 €
Last Close Price 0,40 €
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jaime Guardiola Romojaro Managing Director & Executive Director
Josep Oliu Creus Executive Chairman
Rüdiger Schmidt Head-Global Information Technology & Operations
Tomás Varela i Muiña General Manager & Head-Finance
María Teresa García-Milà Lloveras Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO DE SABADELL, S.A.-61.33%2 692
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-12.46%371 972
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.17%261 004
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-17.58%251 132
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.29%195 013
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO.. LTD.19.98%170 960
