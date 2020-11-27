Spain's BBVA lifts European stocks, vaccine worries weigh

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* COVID-19 cases in Germany surpass one million
* Spain's BBVA and Sabadell halt merger talks
* London shares slump the most in the region
Nov 27 (Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Friday as
Spanish lender BBVA gained after ending merger talks with Banco
Sabadell, while doubts about the effectiveness of AstraZeneca's
COVID-19 vaccine kept sentiment subdued.
The pan-European STOXX 600 moved higher in early
trade, but turned flat at 0945 GMT, as gains in the banking
and tech sectors were offset by losses in
insurers.
BBVA was among the top gainers on the benchmark index. Banco
Sabadell shares fell 13%, as the failure in merger
talks is expected to add pressure on the lender, which was seen
as the weaker link in the potential transaction.
The two banks had looked for a deal to create Spain's
second-biggest domestic bank.
The STOXX 600 index has gained nearly 40% since the
coronavirus-driven slump in March and is on course for a fourth
straight week of gains, but rising infections and partial
lockdowns in some European countries have raised concerns about
an economic recovery.
"The mood is mostly mixed this morning with some negative
COVID-19 related headlines capping some uptrend, but investors
are betting for some more stimulus support to help weak economic
conditions," said Simona Gambarini, markets economist at Capital
Economics.
The number of infections in Germany surpassed the one
million mark and the daily death toll hit a record on Friday,
while lawmakers announced plans to almost double the borrowing
for next year to fight the pandemic.
A survey by the European Commission showed euro zone
economic sentiment fell in November for the first time in seven
months as a second COVID-19 wave struck the continent.
Shares of British drugmaker AstraZeneca dropped 0.8%
as questions were raised about the results of its late-stage
vaccine study, potentially hindering chances of the shot getting
speedy U.S. and EU regulatory approvals.
AstraZeneca's chief executive officer said the company is
likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy
of the vaccine using a lower dose.
France's benchmark CAC 40 index gained 0.3% as the
country reported another drop in infections and
hospitalisations.
London stocks were the worst performers among European
equities, with the domestically-focused FTSE 250 down
1%, on concerns over Brexit negotiations as the end-of-year
deadline for a trade deal looms.
In a closed-door meeting for national diplomats in Brussels,
European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he was not
able to say yet whether a new UK trade deal would be ready in
time, a source told Reuters.
