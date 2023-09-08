(Alliance News) - Banco di Desio e della Brianza Spa announced Friday that Averla Srl, linked to director Gerolamo Gavazzi, has purchased 10,000 ordinary shares in the bank.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.2985, for a total value of EUR32,985.

Banco di Desio e della Brianza's stock closed Friday down 0.9 percent at EUR3.25 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

