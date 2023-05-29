Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDB   IT0001041000

BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA S.P.A.

(BDB)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-26 am EDT
3.300 EUR   -1.49%
02:02pAverla acquires 17,700 shares of Banco di Desio e della Brianza
AN
05/24Averla acquires more than 12,000 shares in Banco di Desio e della Brianza
AN
05/17Banco Di Desio E Della Brianza S P A : Consolidated results at 31 march 2023
PU
News 
All News

Averla acquires 17,700 shares of Banco di Desio e della Brianza

05/29/2023 | 02:02pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Banco di Desio e della Brianza Spa announced Monday that Averla Srl, linked to director Gerolamo Gavazzi, has bought 17,733 ordinary shares in the bank.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.30, for a total value of EUR58,518.90.

Banco di Desio e della Brianza's stock closed Monday down 0.3 percent at EUR3.29 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

