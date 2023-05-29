Averla acquires 17,700 shares of Banco di Desio e della Brianza

(Alliance News) - Banco di Desio e della Brianza Spa announced Monday that Averla Srl, linked to director Gerolamo Gavazzi, has bought 17,733 ordinary shares in the bank.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.30, for a total value of EUR58,518.90.

Banco di Desio e della Brianza's stock closed Monday down 0.3 percent at EUR3.29 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

