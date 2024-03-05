(Alliance News) - Banco di Desio e della Brianza Spa announced Tuesday that Averla Srl, linked to director Gerolamo Gavazzi, has bought 8,073 ordinary shares in the bank.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR4.08, for a total value of EUR32,937.84.

Banco di Desio e della Brianza's stock closed Tuesday up 1.2 percent at EUR4.13 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

