(Alliance News) - Banco Di Desio e della Brianza Spa announced Friday that it has finalized the closing of the transaction involving the entry of Banco Desio into the share capital of Dynamica Retail Spa through the purchase of the majority of the share capital and the subscription of a capital increase reserved for Banco Desio.

The company in a note explains that the transaction - which allows the entry of Dynamica Retail, as well as its subsidiary, Dynamica Retail Agenzia in Attività Finanziaria Srl, into the perimeter of the banking group effective June 1. - took place mainly through the subscription of a EUR6.4 million reserved capital increase.

On Friday, Banco Di Desio e della Brianza is in the green by 0.4 percent at EUR5.22 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

