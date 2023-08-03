(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Banco di Desio e della Brianza Spa on Thursday approved the half-year financial report as of June 30, which closed with a sharp rise in consolidated net profit to EUR193.3 million, up from EUR54.1 million in the same period last year.

Net interest income was EUR168.6 million, up from EUR131.7 million in the same half of 2022, "influenced by the positive dynamics of interest rates."

Indirect deposits amounted to EUR19.6 billion, up 15 percent, of which ordinary customers increased by 21 percent.

Total customer assets under administration as of June 30, 2023 were about EUR33.5 billion, up about EUR3.8 billion from the balance at the end of fiscal year 2022.

The company showed solid coverage levels on impaired loans at 44.5 percent -- with 48.4 percent net of government guarantees -- and on performing loans at 0.87 percent.

The CET 1 ratio was 7.60%, comprising a binding measure of 5.10%, including 4.50% against minimum regulatory requirements and 0.60% against additional requirements determined as a result of the SREP.

Banco Di Desio e della Brianza closed Thursday's session in the green by 0.9 percent at EUR3.36 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.