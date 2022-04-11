Banco di Desio e della Brianza S p A : Consolidated Half Year Financial Report as at 30 June 2012

Consolidated Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June 2012

Table of contents

Corporate offices (Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A.) 3

The Banco Desio Group 4

Foreword 5

Interim report on operations as at 30 June 2012 6

1. Financial highlights and ratios 7

2. The macroeconomic scenario 9

3. Development of the distribution network 10

4. Major corporate events 11

5. Human resources 15

6. Management performance 16

7. Significant events after the reporting date 29

8. Other information 29

9. Business outlook and main risks and uncertainties 30

Condensed interim financial statements as at 30 June 2012 32

Financial statements 33

Accounting policies and standards 40

Information on fair value 57

Balance Sheet and Income Statement aggregates 60

Information on risks and the related hedging policies 89

Information on consolidated equity 103

Information on transactions with related parties 109

Information on payment agreements based on the group's equity instruments 113

Segment reporting 115

Certification of the condensed interim financial statements pursuant to art.

81‐ter of Consob Regulation no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 118

Independent auditor's report 119

Corporate offices

(Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A.)

Board of Directors

Chairman

Agostino Gavazzi*Deputy Chairman

Stefano Lado*Managing Director

Tommaso Cartone*Directors

Board of Statutory Auditors

Chairman

Egidio Gavazzi* Luigi Gavazzi Paolo Gavazzi Guido Pozzoli* Marina Brogi Gerolamo Pellicanò Pier Antonio Cutellé Lorenzo Rigodanza

* Members of the Executive Committee

Eugenio MascheroniStatutory AuditorsAlternate Auditors

General Management

General Director

Rodolfo Anghileri Marco Piazza Giovanni Cucchiani Clemente Domenici Carlo MascheroniClaudio BroggiVice General Director

Marco Sala

Manager responsible for preparing the Company's financial reports pursuant to article 154‐bis of Consolidated Law on Finance "TUF"

Manager responsible for preparing the Company's financial reportsPiercamillo Secchi

Independent auditors

Deloitte & Touche S.p.A.

The Banco Desio Group

This consolidated half-year financial report as at 30 June 2012 relates to the following corporate structure of the Banco Desio Group:

(1) Company excluded from the perimeter of the Banking Group;

(2) Company placed into voluntary liquidation; the relative equity investment was acquired directly by the Parent Company;

Foreword

This Banco Desio Group Consolidated Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June 2012, consisting of the Interim report on operations and the Condensed interim financial statements, was prepared in accordance with Article 154-ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998, (TUF, "Testo Unico della Finanza", the Italian Consolidated Law on Finance), implementing Legislative Decree 195 of 6 November 2007 (the Transparency Directive) and in compliance with the applicable international accounting standards as adopted in the European Union under Regulation (EC) 1606 of 19 July 2002, and, in particular, with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as well as with the provisions issued by the Bank of Italy by means of Circular Letter no. 262 of 22 December 2005 and subsequent updates.

The Half-Year Financial Report is in a condensed form and does not, therefore, include the complete disclosures required for annual financial statements. The preparation of the Condensed interim financial statements also requires the use of estimation procedures, which, however, do not affect their reliability.

The data and ratios reported in this Interim report on operations, if applicable, refer to the Balance Sheet of the Condensed interim financial statements, as well as to the reclassified Income Statement, as per the appropriate paragraph, which has in turn been prepared based on the basis of the Income Statement of the Condensed Interim financial statements.