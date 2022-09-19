Advanced search
Banco di Desio e della Brianza S p A : Consolidated Interim Financial Report at 30 June 2022

09/19/2022
Consolidated interim financial report at 30 June 2022

Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. | Sede legale via Rovagnati,1 - 20832 Desio (MB) | Codice Fiscale n. 01181770155 | Iscritta alla Camera di Commercio Metropolitana di Milano, Monza e Brianza e Lodi | Capitale Sociale Euro 70.692.590,28 i.v.

  • Aderente al Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi | e al Fondo Nazionale di Garanzia | Iscritta all'Albo delle Banche al Cod. ABI n. 3440/5 | Capogruppo del Gruppo Bancario Banco di Desio e della Brianza | Iscritto all'Albo dei Gruppi Bancari al n. 3440/5

Consolidated interim financial report at 30 June 2022 | Page 1

Contents

Directors and Officers .......................................................................................................

3

Introduction........................................................................................................................

5

INTERIM REPORT ON OPERATIONS.....................................................................................

6

Key figures and ratios........................................................................................................

7

The macroeconomic scenario.........................................................................................

9

The distribution network ..................................................................................................

13

Significant events.............................................................................................................

14

Human resources.............................................................................................................

16

Results of operations .......................................................................................................

17

Performance of consolidated companies ...................................................................

35

Other information ............................................................................................................

40

Outlook for the rest of the year and principal risks and uncertainties .......................

42

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS..................................

43

Financial statements .......................................................................................................

44

Explanatory notes............................................................................................................

52

Basis of preparation and accounting policies .............................................................

53

Information on fair value ................................................................................................

79

Main balance sheet and income statement captions...............................................

88

Information on risks and related hedging policy .......................................................

136

Information on transactions with related parties .......................................................

167

Information on Equity-Based Payments ......................................................................

170

Segment reporting ........................................................................................................

172

CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO ART. 81-TER OF CONSOB REGULATION NO. 11971 ....

174

AUDITORS' REPORT..........................................................................................................

176

ATTACHMENT ..................................................................................................................

179

Consolidated interim financial report at 30 June 2022 | Page 2

Directors and Officers

Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A.

Board of Directors

Chairman

Stefano Lado

Chief Executive Officer and General Manager

Alessandro Maria Decio*

Directors

Graziella Bologna*

Valentina Maria Carla Casella

Ulrico Dragoni

Cristina Finocchi Mahne

Agostino Gavazzi*

Gerolamo Gavazzi*

Tito Gavazzi

Giulia Pusterla

Laura Tulli

* Members of the Executive Committee

Board of Statutory Auditors

Chairman

Emiliano Barcaroli

Acting Auditors

Rodolfo Anghileri

Stefania Chiaruttini

Substitute Auditors

Stefano Antonini

Silvia RE

Massimo Celli

General Management

Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Alessandro Maria Decio*

Financial Reporting Manager

Financial Reporting Manager as per art. 154-bis CFA Mauro Walter Colombo

Independent Auditors

Independent Auditors

KPMG S.p.A.

Consolidated interim financial report at 30 June 2022 | Page 3

Banco Desio Group

The scope of consolidation of the Banco Desio Group at 30 June 2022 includes the following companies:

HEADQUARTERS OF THE

PARENT COMPANY

Consolidated interim financial report at 30 June 2022 | Page 4

Introduction

This consolidated interim financial report at 30 June 2022 of the Banco Desio Group, made up of the interim report on operations and the condensed interim financial statements, has been prepared pursuant to art. 154-ter of Legislative Decree 58/1998 ("Consolidated Finance Act" or CFA), implementing Legislative Decree 195 of 6 November 2007 (the so-called "Transparency Directive"), as well as for the determination of the profit for the period in order to calculate own funds and drawn up in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed by the European Community under Regulation 1606 of 19 July 2002, as better indicated in the section "Basis of preparation and accounting policies"

In particular, the consolidated interim financial report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim Financial Statements", as well as the instructions issued by the Bank of Italy in its Circular 262 of 22 December 2005 and subsequent updates.

The figures and ratios included in the interim report on operations refer to the balance sheet of the condensed interim financial statements and to the reclassified income statement, as disclosed in the appropriate paragraph, in turn prepared starting from the income statement of the condensed interim financial statements.

In defining the contents of the notes, we also took into account the recommendations contained in Consob's Warning Notice no. 1/21 of 16 February 2021, which is still applicable, and the Consob's Warning Notice no. 3/22 of 19 May 2022 for which readers should make reference to the "Accounting policies" section and the "Information on risks and related hedging policies" section of the Condensed interim financial statements".

Specific information on the context in which this financial information was prepared, characterised by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the persistence of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the uncertainties and significant risks that derive from these situations, is provided in the paragraph entitled "Implications of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the Covid-19 epidemic" (page 56); the consequences on the economy in general and on the economic-financial performance in future years, also deriving from regulators' support policies, remain uncertain in relation to the ways that future scenarios may evolve, which are beyond management's control.

This consolidated interim report is subject to a limited audit by KPMG S.p.A.

Consolidated interim financial report at 30 June 2022 | Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
