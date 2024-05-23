20
23
Financial Statements and Reports
at 31 December 2023
This document is a courtesy translation into English, for the convenience of international readers, of the "Relazione Finanziaria Annuale 2023" of Banco Desio Group
Consolidated Financial Statements
of the Banco Desio Group
at 31 December 2023
Financial Statements of
Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A.
at 31 December 2023
Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A.
Registered office: Via Rovagnati, 1 20832 Desio (MB)
Tel. 0362 613.1
segreteriageneralesocietaria@bancodesio.it
www.bancodesio.it
Share Capital Euro 70,692,590.28 fully paid up
Registered with the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce of Milan, Monza and Brianza and Lodi
R.E.A. No. MB-129094
Fiscal Code No. 01181770155 - VAT No. 10537880964
Member of Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi (Interbank Fund for Deposit Protection) and the Fondo
Nazionale di Garanzia (National Guarantee Fund)
Registered with the Register of Banks Code ABI No. 3440/5
Parent Company of the Banking Group Banco di Desio e della Brianza, registered with the Order of Banking
Groups under No. 3440/5
1
Officers
Board of Directors
Chairman
Stefano Lado
Chief Executive Officer and General Manager
Alessandro Maria Decio*
Directors
Graziella Bologna*
Valentina Maria Carla Casella
Paola Bruno
Agostino Gavazzi*
Tito Gavazzi
Alessandra Maraffini
Laura Tulli
Gerolamo Gavazzi*
* Members of the Executive Committee
Board of Statutory Auditors
Chairman
Emiliano Barcaroli
Statutory Auditors
Rodolfo Anghileri
Stefania Chiaruttini
Alternate Auditors
Stefano Antonini
Silvia Re
Erminio Beretta
General Management
Chief Executive Officer and General Manager
Alessandro Maria Decio
Financial Reporting Manager as per Article 154-bis TUF
Financial Reporting Manager
Mauro Walter Colombo
Independent Auditors
Independent Auditors
KPMG S.p.A.
2
Contents
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE BANCO DESIO GROUP
Consolidated Report on Operations
5
Consolidated Financial Statements
81
Consolidated Balance Sheet
82
Consolidated Income Statement
84
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
85
Statement of Changes in Consolidated Equity
86
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
88
Consolidated Notes
90
Part A - Accounting policies
91
Part B - Information on the Consolidated Balance Sheet
143
Part C - Information on the Consolidated Income Statement
198
Part D - Consolidated Comprehensive Income
223
Part E - Information on risks and related hedging policies
224
Part F - Information on Consolidated Equity
301
Part G - Business combinations involving businesses or business units
304
Part H - Related party transactions
311
Part I - Payment agreements based on own equity instruments
314
Part L - Segment reporting
318
Part M - Lease disclosure
320
Certification of the Consolidated Financial Statements pursuant to Article
154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/98
323
Report of the Independent auditors to the Consolidated Financial
Statements
325
Public Disclosure State by State
334
3
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA S.P.A.
Report on Operations
336
Company Financial Statements
402
Balance Sheet
403
Income Statement
405
Statement of Comprehensive Income
406
Statement of Changes in Equity
407
Cash Flow Statement
409
Notes
411
Part A - Accounting policies
412
Part B - Information on the Balance Sheet
457
Part C - Information on the Income Statement
515
Part D - Comprehensive Income
540
Part E - Information on risks and related hedging policies
541
Part F - Information on equity
609
Part G - Business combinations involving businesses or business units
612
Part H - Related party transactions
618
Part I - Payment agreements based on own equity instruments
622
Part M - Lease disclosure
626
Certification of the Separate Financial Statements pursuant to Article
154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/98
629
Report of the Independent Auditors to the Annual Financial Statements
631
Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors
639
Meeting Resolution
662
4
Consolidated Report on Operations
5
The Banco Desio Group
The scope of consolidation of the Banco Desio Group at 31 December 2023 includes the following companies:
100.00%
60.00%
Also included in the scope of consolidation is the securitisation vehicle Coppedè SPV S.r.l. insofar as through Fides S.p.A., pursuant to IFRS 10 Consolidated Financial Statements, the Banco Desio Group has a position of substantial control of the SPV itself.
6
1 - Introduction
The figures and ratios presented in this Report on Operations, as well as comments on the composition of items and changes where applicable, refer to the Balance Sheet in the Financial Statements as well as the Reclassified Income Statement prepared from the Financial Statements.
The balances shown in the financial statements and in the relevant tables for the reporting period include the effects arising from the acquisition of the branches unit from the BPER Group, realised on 20 February 2023, including those arising from the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) process definitively determined at the reporting date pursuant to IFRS 3 Business Combinations.
In defining the contents of the explanatory notes, account was also taken of the indications contained in the 8th update of 17 November 2022 of the Bank of Italy's Circular 262 "Banks' financial statements: formats and rules for preparation", as well as Consob Note of 27 October 2023 relating to the ESMA document "European common enforcement priorities for 2023 annual financial reports" of 25 October 2023, insofar as applicable.
7
2 - Alternative Performance Indicators (APIs)
The alternative performance indicators (APIs) presented in this Report on Operations have been identified to facilitate understanding of the Banco Desio Group's performance. APIs are not required by international accounting standards, represent supplementary information with respect to the measures defined under IAS/IFRS, and are in no way a substitute for them.
For each API, evidence of the calculation formula is provided, and the quantities used can be inferred from the information contained in the relevant tables and/or reclassified financial statements contained in the "Results" section of this Report.
These indicators are based on the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) guidelines of 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415), incorporated in Consob Communication No. 0092543 of 3 December 2015. Adhering to the indications contained in the update of document "ESMA32_51_370 - Question and answer - ESMA Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (APMS)", published on 17 April 2020, no changes were made to the APIs and no new ad hoc indicators were introduced to separately highlight the effects resulting from ongoing war conflicts and the Covid-19 epidemic.
Summary data and relevant balance sheet, income statement, risk and structure ratios
Balance sheet values
31.12.2023
31.12.2022
Changes
Amounts in Euro thousands
abs.
%
Total assets
18,555,255
17,541,324
1,013,931
5.8%
Financial assets
3,957,354
4,018,411
-61,057
-1.5%
Cash and cash equiv alents
(1)
1,655,187
879,593
775,594
88.2%
Loans with banks
(2)
343,818
260,345
83,473
32.1%
(2)
11,653,626
11,480,616
173,011
1.5%
Loans to customers
Tangible assets
(3)
230,994
220,934
10,060
4.6%
Intangible assets
41,619
19,963
21,656
108.5%
Non-current assets and groups of assets held for sale
0
1
-1
n.s.
Payables to banks
1,950,065
3,381,350
-1,431,285
-42.3%
Payables to customers
(4) (5)
12,277,411
11,110,366
1,167,045
10.5%
Securities issued
2,509,819
1,536,151
973,668
63.4%
Equity (including Profit for the period)
1,354,015
1,122,454
231,561
20.6%
Own Funds
1,366,391
1,132,852
233,539
20.6%
Total indirect inflows
20,075,207
17,082,615
2,992,592
17.5%
of which Indirect inflows from ordinary customers
12,683,669
10,135,327
2,548,342
25.1%
of which Indirect inflows from institutional customers
7,391,538
6,947,288
444,250
6.4%
( 1)
At 31December 2023, Cash and cash equivalents included the current accounts, demand deposits and the amount on demand of Euro 1.5 billion relating to cash in excess of the commitment to maintain
the compulsory reserve, invested in overnight deposits (Euro 765 million at the end of the previous period).
( 2)
pursuant to Circular 262, the balance of the financial statements item includes Held- to- collect (HTC) debt securities recognised at amortised cost, which are shown under financial assets in these
summaries, and does not include current accounts and demand deposits recognised under Cash and cash equivalents.
( 3)
the balance of the item at 31December 2023 includes the right of use (RoU Asset) amounting to Euro 57.3 million in respect of operating leases falling under the scope of IFRS16 Leases, which came into
effect as of 1January 2019.
( 4)
the balance of the item does not include the liability recognised in the item Payables to customers in the financial statements in respect of operating leases falling within the scope of IFRS16.
( 5)
including inflows repurchase agreements with institutional customers in the amount of Euro 608 million (Euro 503 million at 31December 2022).
8
Income statement values (6)
Amounts in Euro thousands Operating income of which Net interest income Operating expenses Result from operations Charges related to the banking system Current result after taxes Non-recurringresult after taxes Profit (loss) for the period
- from Reclassified Income Statement.
31.12.2023
581,073 358,523 320,840 260,233 13,945 111,266 129,095 240,361
31.12.2022
Changes
abs.
%
486,100
94,973
19.5%
273,855
84,668
30.9%
273,016
47,824
17.5%
213,084
47,149
22.1%
14,481
-536
-3.7%
90,575
20,691
22.8%
-9,112
138,207
n.s.
81,463
158,898
195.1%
Equity, economic and risk ratios
31.12.2023
31.12.2022
Changes
abs.
Equity/Total assets
7.3%
6.4%
0.9%
Equity/Loans to customers
11.6%
9.8%
1.8%
Equity/Payables to customers
11.0%
10.1%
0.9%
Equity/Securities issued
53.9%
73.1%
-19.2%
Common Equity Tier1 (CET1)/Risk-weighted assets (7) (8)
17.2%
14.8%
2.4%
Total Tier 1 capital (T1)/Risk-weighted assets (7) (8)
17.2%
14.8%
2.4%
Total Own funds/Risk-weighted assets (Total capital ratio) (7) (8)
18.0%
14.8%
3.2%
Financial assets/Total assets
21.3%
22.9%
-1.6%
Loans with banks/Total assets
1.9%
1.5%
0.4%
Loans to customers/Total assets
62.8%
65.4%
-2.6%
Loans to customers/Direct inflows from customers
78.8%
90.8%
-12.0%
Payables to banks/Total assets
10.5%
19.3%
-8.8%
Payables to customers/Total assets
66.2%
63.3%
2.9%
Securities issued/Total assets
13.5%
8.8%
4.7%
Direct inflows from customers/Total assets
79.7%
72.1%
7.6%
31.12.2023
31.12.2022
Changes
abs.
Operating expenses/Operating income (Cost/Income ratio)
55.2%
56.2%
-1.0%
(Operating expenses + Banking-related expenses)/Operating income (Cost/Income ratio)
57.6%
59.1%
-1.5%
Net interest income/Operating income
61.7%
56.3%
5.4%
Result from operations/Operating income
44.8%
43.8%
1.0%
Current result after taxes/Equity (9)
10.0%
8.7%
1.3%
Profit for the year/Equity (9) (R.O.E.)
21.6%
7.8%
13.8%
Current result before taxes/Total assets (R.O.A.)
0.9%
0.8%
0.1%
31.12.2023
31.12.2022
Changes
abs.
Net bad loans/Loans to customers
0.4%
0.5%
-0.1%
Net non-performing loans/Loans to customers
1.7%
1.7%
0.0%
% Cov erage of bad loans
69.6%
67.3%
2.3%
% Cov erage of bad loans before write-offs
69.9%
67.6%
2.3%
% Total cov erage of non-performing loans
48.8%
49.6%
-0.8%
% Cov erage of non-performing loans before write-offs
49.0%
49.9%
-0.9%
% Cov erage of performing loans
0.97%
0.88%
0.09%
- Consolidated equity ratios calculated for Banco Desio. The ratios referred to the prudential supervisory scope of Brianza Unione at 31 December 2023 are: Common Equity Tier1 12.3%; Tier 1 13.2%; Total Capital Ratio 15.0%.
- Equity ratios at 31.12.2023 are calculated in application of the transitional provisions introduced by EU Regulation 2017/2395; ratios calculated without application of these provisions are as follows: Common Equity Tier1 17.0%; Tier 1 17.0%; Total capital ratio 17.7%.
- net of the result for the period.
9
