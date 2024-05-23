20

Financial Statements and Reports

at 31 December 2023

Consolidated Financial Statements

of the Banco Desio Group

at 31 December 2023

Financial Statements of

Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A.

at 31 December 2023

Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A.

Officers

Board of Directors

Chairman

Stefano Lado

Chief Executive Officer and General Manager

Alessandro Maria Decio*

Directors

Graziella Bologna*

Valentina Maria Carla Casella

Paola Bruno

Agostino Gavazzi*

Tito Gavazzi

Alessandra Maraffini

Laura Tulli

Gerolamo Gavazzi*

* Members of the Executive Committee

Board of Statutory Auditors

Chairman

Emiliano Barcaroli

Statutory Auditors

Rodolfo Anghileri

Stefania Chiaruttini

Alternate Auditors

Stefano Antonini

Silvia Re

Erminio Beretta

General Management

Chief Executive Officer and General Manager

Alessandro Maria Decio

Financial Reporting Manager as per Article 154-bis TUF

Financial Reporting Manager

Mauro Walter Colombo

Independent Auditors

Independent Auditors

KPMG S.p.A.

Contents

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE BANCO DESIO GROUP

Consolidated Report on Operations

Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Consolidated Income Statement

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Statement of Changes in Consolidated Equity

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

Consolidated Notes

Part A - Accounting policies

Part B - Information on the Consolidated Balance Sheet

Part C - Information on the Consolidated Income Statement

Part D - Consolidated Comprehensive Income

Part E - Information on risks and related hedging policies

Part F - Information on Consolidated Equity

Part G - Business combinations involving businesses or business units

Part H - Related party transactions

Part I - Payment agreements based on own equity instruments

Part L - Segment reporting

Part M - Lease disclosure

Certification of the Consolidated Financial Statements pursuant to Article

154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/98

Report of the Independent auditors to the Consolidated Financial

Statements

Public Disclosure State by State

334

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA S.P.A.

Report on Operations

Company Financial Statements

Balance Sheet

Income Statement

Statement of Comprehensive Income

Statement of Changes in Equity

Cash Flow Statement

Notes

Part A - Accounting policies

Part B - Information on the Balance Sheet

Part C - Information on the Income Statement

Part D - Comprehensive Income

Part E - Information on risks and related hedging policies

Part F - Information on equity

Part G - Business combinations involving businesses or business units

Part H - Related party transactions

Part I - Payment agreements based on own equity instruments

Part M - Lease disclosure

Certification of the Separate Financial Statements pursuant to Article

154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/98

Report of the Independent Auditors to the Annual Financial Statements

Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors

Meeting Resolution

Consolidated Report on Operations

The Banco Desio Group

The scope of consolidation of the Banco Desio Group at 31 December 2023 includes the following companies:

100.00%

60.00%

Also included in the scope of consolidation is the securitisation vehicle Coppedè SPV S.r.l. insofar as through Fides S.p.A., pursuant to IFRS 10 Consolidated Financial Statements, the Banco Desio Group has a position of substantial control of the SPV itself.

1 - Introduction

The figures and ratios presented in this Report on Operations, as well as comments on the composition of items and changes where applicable, refer to the Balance Sheet in the Financial Statements as well as the Reclassified Income Statement prepared from the Financial Statements.

The balances shown in the financial statements and in the relevant tables for the reporting period include the effects arising from the acquisition of the branches unit from the BPER Group, realised on 20 February 2023, including those arising from the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) process definitively determined at the reporting date pursuant to IFRS 3 Business Combinations.

In defining the contents of the explanatory notes, account was also taken of the indications contained in the 8th update of 17 November 2022 of the Bank of Italy's Circular 262 "Banks' financial statements: formats and rules for preparation", as well as Consob Note of 27 October 2023 relating to the ESMA document "European common enforcement priorities for 2023 annual financial reports" of 25 October 2023, insofar as applicable.

2 - Alternative Performance Indicators (APIs)

The alternative performance indicators (APIs) presented in this Report on Operations have been identified to facilitate understanding of the Banco Desio Group's performance. APIs are not required by international accounting standards, represent supplementary information with respect to the measures defined under IAS/IFRS, and are in no way a substitute for them.

For each API, evidence of the calculation formula is provided, and the quantities used can be inferred from the information contained in the relevant tables and/or reclassified financial statements contained in the "Results" section of this Report.

These indicators are based on the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) guidelines of 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415), incorporated in Consob Communication No. 0092543 of 3 December 2015. Adhering to the indications contained in the update of document "ESMA32_51_370 - Question and answer - ESMA Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (APMS)", published on 17 April 2020, no changes were made to the APIs and no new ad hoc indicators were introduced to separately highlight the effects resulting from ongoing war conflicts and the Covid-19 epidemic.

Summary data and relevant balance sheet, income statement, risk and structure ratios

Balance sheet values

31.12.2023

31.12.2022

Changes

Amounts in Euro thousands

abs.

%

Total assets

18,555,255

17,541,324

1,013,931

5.8%

Financial assets

3,957,354

4,018,411

-61,057

-1.5%

Cash and cash equiv alents

(1)

1,655,187

879,593

775,594

88.2%

Loans with banks

(2)

343,818

260,345

83,473

32.1%

(2)

11,653,626

11,480,616

173,011

1.5%

Loans to customers

Tangible assets

(3)

230,994

220,934

10,060

4.6%

Intangible assets

41,619

19,963

21,656

108.5%

Non-current assets and groups of assets held for sale

0

1

-1

n.s.

Payables to banks

1,950,065

3,381,350

-1,431,285

-42.3%

Payables to customers

(4) (5)

12,277,411

11,110,366

1,167,045

10.5%

Securities issued

2,509,819

1,536,151

973,668

63.4%

Equity (including Profit for the period)

1,354,015

1,122,454

231,561

20.6%

Own Funds

1,366,391

1,132,852

233,539

20.6%

Total indirect inflows

20,075,207

17,082,615

2,992,592

17.5%

of which Indirect inflows from ordinary customers

12,683,669

10,135,327

2,548,342

25.1%

of which Indirect inflows from institutional customers

7,391,538

6,947,288

444,250

6.4%

( 1)

At 31December 2023, Cash and cash equivalents included the current accounts, demand deposits and the amount on demand of Euro 1.5 billion relating to cash in excess of the commitment to maintain

the compulsory reserve, invested in overnight deposits (Euro 765 million at the end of the previous period).

( 2)

pursuant to Circular 262, the balance of the financial statements item includes Held- to- collect (HTC) debt securities recognised at amortised cost, which are shown under financial assets in these

summaries, and does not include current accounts and demand deposits recognised under Cash and cash equivalents.

( 3)

the balance of the item at 31December 2023 includes the right of use (RoU Asset) amounting to Euro 57.3 million in respect of operating leases falling under the scope of IFRS16 Leases, which came into

effect as of 1January 2019.

( 4)

the balance of the item does not include the liability recognised in the item Payables to customers in the financial statements in respect of operating leases falling within the scope of IFRS16.

( 5)

including inflows repurchase agreements with institutional customers in the amount of Euro 608 million (Euro 503 million at 31December 2022).

Income statement values (6)

Amounts in Euro thousands Operating income of which Net interest income Operating expenses Result from operations Charges related to the banking system Current result after taxes Non-recurringresult after taxes Profit (loss) for the period

  1. from Reclassified Income Statement.

31.12.2023

581,073 358,523 320,840 260,233 13,945 111,266 129,095 240,361

31.12.2022

Changes

abs.

%

486,100

94,973

19.5%

273,855

84,668

30.9%

273,016

47,824

17.5%

213,084

47,149

22.1%

14,481

-536

-3.7%

90,575

20,691

22.8%

-9,112

138,207

n.s.

81,463

158,898

195.1%

Equity, economic and risk ratios

31.12.2023

31.12.2022

Changes

abs.

Equity/Total assets

7.3%

6.4%

0.9%

Equity/Loans to customers

11.6%

9.8%

1.8%

Equity/Payables to customers

11.0%

10.1%

0.9%

Equity/Securities issued

53.9%

73.1%

-19.2%

Common Equity Tier1 (CET1)/Risk-weighted assets (7) (8)

17.2%

14.8%

2.4%

Total Tier 1 capital (T1)/Risk-weighted assets (7) (8)

17.2%

14.8%

2.4%

Total Own funds/Risk-weighted assets (Total capital ratio) (7) (8)

18.0%

14.8%

3.2%

Financial assets/Total assets

21.3%

22.9%

-1.6%

Loans with banks/Total assets

1.9%

1.5%

0.4%

Loans to customers/Total assets

62.8%

65.4%

-2.6%

Loans to customers/Direct inflows from customers

78.8%

90.8%

-12.0%

Payables to banks/Total assets

10.5%

19.3%

-8.8%

Payables to customers/Total assets

66.2%

63.3%

2.9%

Securities issued/Total assets

13.5%

8.8%

4.7%

Direct inflows from customers/Total assets

79.7%

72.1%

7.6%

31.12.2023

31.12.2022

Changes

abs.

Operating expenses/Operating income (Cost/Income ratio)

55.2%

56.2%

-1.0%

(Operating expenses + Banking-related expenses)/Operating income (Cost/Income ratio)

57.6%

59.1%

-1.5%

Net interest income/Operating income

61.7%

56.3%

5.4%

Result from operations/Operating income

44.8%

43.8%

1.0%

Current result after taxes/Equity (9)

10.0%

8.7%

1.3%

Profit for the year/Equity (9) (R.O.E.)

21.6%

7.8%

13.8%

Current result before taxes/Total assets (R.O.A.)

0.9%

0.8%

0.1%

31.12.2023

31.12.2022

Changes

abs.

Net bad loans/Loans to customers

0.4%

0.5%

-0.1%

Net non-performing loans/Loans to customers

1.7%

1.7%

0.0%

% Cov erage of bad loans

69.6%

67.3%

2.3%

% Cov erage of bad loans before write-offs

69.9%

67.6%

2.3%

% Total cov erage of non-performing loans

48.8%

49.6%

-0.8%

% Cov erage of non-performing loans before write-offs

49.0%

49.9%

-0.9%

% Cov erage of performing loans

0.97%

0.88%

0.09%

  1. Consolidated equity ratios calculated for Banco Desio. The ratios referred to the prudential supervisory scope of Brianza Unione at 31 December 2023 are: Common Equity Tier1 12.3%; Tier 1 13.2%; Total Capital Ratio 15.0%.
  2. Equity ratios at 31.12.2023 are calculated in application of the transitional provisions introduced by EU Regulation 2017/2395; ratios calculated without application of these provisions are as follows: Common Equity Tier1 17.0%; Tier 1 17.0%; Total capital ratio 17.7%.
  3. net of the result for the period.

