20 23 Financial Statements and Reports at 31 December 2023

Consolidated Financial Statements of the Banco Desio Group at 31 December 2023 Financial Statements of Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. at 31 December 2023 Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. Registered office: Via Rovagnati, 1 20832 Desio (MB) Tel. 0362 613.1 segreteriageneralesocietaria@bancodesio.it www.bancodesio.it Share Capital Euro 70,692,590.28 fully paid up Registered with the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce of Milan, Monza and Brianza and Lodi R.E.A. No. MB-129094 Fiscal Code No. 01181770155 - VAT No. 10537880964 Member of Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi (Interbank Fund for Deposit Protection) and the Fondo Nazionale di Garanzia (National Guarantee Fund) Registered with the Register of Banks Code ABI No. 3440/5 Parent Company of the Banking Group Banco di Desio e della Brianza, registered with the Order of Banking Groups under No. 3440/5

Contents CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE BANCO DESIO GROUP Consolidated Report on Operations 5 Consolidated Financial Statements 81 Consolidated Balance Sheet 82 Consolidated Income Statement 84 Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income 85 Statement of Changes in Consolidated Equity 86 Consolidated Cash Flow Statement 88 Consolidated Notes 90 Part A - Accounting policies 91 Part B - Information on the Consolidated Balance Sheet 143 Part C - Information on the Consolidated Income Statement 198 Part D - Consolidated Comprehensive Income 223 Part E - Information on risks and related hedging policies 224 Part F - Information on Consolidated Equity 301 Part G - Business combinations involving businesses or business units 304 Part H - Related party transactions 311 Part I - Payment agreements based on own equity instruments 314 Part L - Segment reporting 318 Part M - Lease disclosure 320 Certification of the Consolidated Financial Statements pursuant to Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/98 323 Report of the Independent auditors to the Consolidated Financial Statements 325 Public Disclosure State by State 334 3

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA S.P.A. Report on Operations 336 Company Financial Statements 402 Balance Sheet 403 Income Statement 405 Statement of Comprehensive Income 406 Statement of Changes in Equity 407 Cash Flow Statement 409 Notes 411 Part A - Accounting policies 412 Part B - Information on the Balance Sheet 457 Part C - Information on the Income Statement 515 Part D - Comprehensive Income 540 Part E - Information on risks and related hedging policies 541 Part F - Information on equity 609 Part G - Business combinations involving businesses or business units 612 Part H - Related party transactions 618 Part I - Payment agreements based on own equity instruments 622 Part M - Lease disclosure 626 Certification of the Separate Financial Statements pursuant to Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/98 629 Report of the Independent Auditors to the Annual Financial Statements 631 Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors 639 Meeting Resolution 662 4

Consolidated Report on Operations 5

The Banco Desio Group The scope of consolidation of the Banco Desio Group at 31 December 2023 includes the following companies: 100.00% 60.00% Also included in the scope of consolidation is the securitisation vehicle Coppedè SPV S.r.l. insofar as through Fides S.p.A., pursuant to IFRS 10 Consolidated Financial Statements, the Banco Desio Group has a position of substantial control of the SPV itself. 6

1 - Introduction The figures and ratios presented in this Report on Operations, as well as comments on the composition of items and changes where applicable, refer to the Balance Sheet in the Financial Statements as well as the Reclassified Income Statement prepared from the Financial Statements. The balances shown in the financial statements and in the relevant tables for the reporting period include the effects arising from the acquisition of the branches unit from the BPER Group, realised on 20 February 2023, including those arising from the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) process definitively determined at the reporting date pursuant to IFRS 3 Business Combinations. In defining the contents of the explanatory notes, account was also taken of the indications contained in the 8th update of 17 November 2022 of the Bank of Italy's Circular 262 "Banks' financial statements: formats and rules for preparation", as well as Consob Note of 27 October 2023 relating to the ESMA document "European common enforcement priorities for 2023 annual financial reports" of 25 October 2023, insofar as applicable. 7

2 - Alternative Performance Indicators (APIs) The alternative performance indicators (APIs) presented in this Report on Operations have been identified to facilitate understanding of the Banco Desio Group's performance. APIs are not required by international accounting standards, represent supplementary information with respect to the measures defined under IAS/IFRS, and are in no way a substitute for them. For each API, evidence of the calculation formula is provided, and the quantities used can be inferred from the information contained in the relevant tables and/or reclassified financial statements contained in the "Results" section of this Report. These indicators are based on the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) guidelines of 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415), incorporated in Consob Communication No. 0092543 of 3 December 2015. Adhering to the indications contained in the update of document "ESMA32_51_370 - Question and answer - ESMA Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (APMS)", published on 17 April 2020, no changes were made to the APIs and no new ad hoc indicators were introduced to separately highlight the effects resulting from ongoing war conflicts and the Covid-19 epidemic. Summary data and relevant balance sheet, income statement, risk and structure ratios Balance sheet values 31.12.2023 31.12.2022 Changes Amounts in Euro thousands abs. % Total assets 18,555,255 17,541,324 1,013,931 5.8% Financial assets 3,957,354 4,018,411 -61,057 -1.5% Cash and cash equiv alents (1) 1,655,187 879,593 775,594 88.2% Loans with banks (2) 343,818 260,345 83,473 32.1% (2) 11,653,626 11,480,616 173,011 1.5% Loans to customers Tangible assets (3) 230,994 220,934 10,060 4.6% Intangible assets 41,619 19,963 21,656 108.5% Non-current assets and groups of assets held for sale 0 1 -1 n.s. Payables to banks 1,950,065 3,381,350 -1,431,285 -42.3% Payables to customers (4) (5) 12,277,411 11,110,366 1,167,045 10.5% Securities issued 2,509,819 1,536,151 973,668 63.4% Equity (including Profit for the period) 1,354,015 1,122,454 231,561 20.6% Own Funds 1,366,391 1,132,852 233,539 20.6% Total indirect inflows 20,075,207 17,082,615 2,992,592 17.5% of which Indirect inflows from ordinary customers 12,683,669 10,135,327 2,548,342 25.1% of which Indirect inflows from institutional customers 7,391,538 6,947,288 444,250 6.4% ( 1) At 31December 2023, Cash and cash equivalents included the current accounts, demand deposits and the amount on demand of Euro 1.5 billion relating to cash in excess of the commitment to maintain the compulsory reserve, invested in overnight deposits (Euro 765 million at the end of the previous period). ( 2) pursuant to Circular 262, the balance of the financial statements item includes Held- to- collect (HTC) debt securities recognised at amortised cost, which are shown under financial assets in these summaries, and does not include current accounts and demand deposits recognised under Cash and cash equivalents. ( 3) the balance of the item at 31December 2023 includes the right of use (RoU Asset) amounting to Euro 57.3 million in respect of operating leases falling under the scope of IFRS16 Leases, which came into effect as of 1January 2019. ( 4) the balance of the item does not include the liability recognised in the item Payables to customers in the financial statements in respect of operating leases falling within the scope of IFRS16. ( 5) including inflows repurchase agreements with institutional customers in the amount of Euro 608 million (Euro 503 million at 31December 2022). 8