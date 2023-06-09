Banco di Desio e della Brianza S p A : Financial statements ad reports at 31 December 2022

This document is a courtesy translation into English, for the convenience of international readers, of the "Relazione Finanziaria Annuale 2022" of Banco Desio Group in PDF format; this PDF document, prepared in Italian language, is a courtesy copy which is not compliant with the provisions of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 (European Single Electronic Format - ESEF) but consistent with the official annual consolidated financial Statements prepared in compliance with the Directive 2004/109/EC (so-called Transparency Directive) in Italian language and published in the new format (ESEF) within the legal deadlines. In case of any discrepancies or doubts between the English and the Italian versions of the Report, the Italian version prevails.
Consolidated Financial Statements of the Banco Desio Group at 31 December 2022
Financial Statements of Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. at 31 December 2022
Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A.
Registered office: Via Rovagnati, 1 20832 Desio (MB)
Tel. 0362 613.1
segreteriageneralesocietaria@bancodesio.it
www.bancodesio.it
Share Capital Euro 70,692,590.28 fully paid up
Registered with the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce of Milan, Monza and Brianza and Lodi
R.E.A. No. MB-129094
Fiscal Code No. 01181770155 - VAT No. 10537880964
Member of Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi (Interbank Fund for Deposit Protection) and the Fondo Nazionale di Garanzia (National
Guarantee Fund)
Registered with the Register of Banks Code ABI No. 3440/5
Parent Company of the Banking Group Banco di Desio e della Brianza, registered with the Order of Banking Groups under No. 3440/5
Officers
Board of Directors
Chairman
Stefano Lado
Chief Executive Officer and General
Alessandro Maria
Manager
Decio*
Directors
Graziella Bologna*
Valentina Maria Carla
Casella
Ulrico Dragoni
Cristina Finocchi
Mahne
Agostino Gavazzi*
Gerolamo Gavazzi*
Tito Gavazzi
Giulia Pusterla
Laura Tulli
* Members of the Executive Committee
Board of Statutory Auditors
Chairman
Emiliano Barcaroli
Statutory Auditors
Rodolfo Anghileri
Stefania Chiaruttini
Alternate Auditors
Stefano Antonini
Silvia Re
Massimo Celli
General Management
Chief Executive Officer and General Manager
Alessandro Maria Decio
Financial Reporting Manager as per Article 154-bis TUF
Financial Reporting ManagerMauro Walter Colombo
Independent Auditors
Independent Auditors
KPMG S.p.A.
Contents
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE BANCO DESIO GROUP
Consolidated Report on Operations
5
Consolidated Financial Statements
62
Consolidated Balance Sheet
63
Consolidated Income Statement
65
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
66
Statement of Changes in Consolidated Equity
67
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
69
Consolidated Notes
71
Part A - Accounting policies
72
Part B - Information on the Consolidated Balance Sheet
121
Part C - Information on the Consolidated Income Statement
171
Part D - Consolidated Comprehensive Income
195
Part E - Information on risks and related hedging policies
197
Part F - Information on Consolidated Equity
268
Part G - Business combinations involving businesses or business units
271
Part H - Transactions with related parties
274
Part I - Payment agreements based on own equity instruments
277
Part L - Segment reporting
278
Part M - Lease disclosure
280
Certification of the Consolidated Financial Statements pursuant to Article
154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/98
283
Report of the Independent auditors to the Consolidated Financial
Statements
285
Public Disclosure State by State
293
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA S.P.A.
Report on Operations
294
Company Financial Statements
337
Balance Sheet
338
Income Statement
340
Statement of Comprehensive Income
341
Statement of Changes in Equity
342
Cash Flow Statement
344
Notes
346
Part A - Accounting policies
347
Part B - Information on the Balance Sheet
389
Part C - Information on the Income Statement
445
Part D - Comprehensive Income
469
Part E - Information on risks and related hedging policies
470
Part F - Information on equity
536
Part G - Business combinations involving businesses or business units
539
Part H - Transactions with related parties
542
Part I - Payment agreements based on own equity instruments
546
Part M - Lease disclosure
547
Certification of the Separate Financial Statements pursuant to Article 154-bis
of Legislative Decree 58/98
551
Report of the Independent auditors to the Financial Statements
553
Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors
560
Resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting
582
