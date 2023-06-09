Advanced search
    BDB   IT0001041000

BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA S.P.A.

(BDB)
  Report
04:41:45 2023-06-09
3.390 EUR   +0.59%
04:14aBanco Di Desio E Della Brianza S P A : Financial statements ad reports at 31 December 2022
PU
05/29Averla acquires 17,700 shares of Banco di Desio e della Brianza
AN
05/24Averla acquires more than 12,000 shares in Banco di Desio e della Brianza
AN
Banco di Desio e della Brianza S p A : Financial statements ad reports at 31 December 2022

06/09/2023 | 04:14am EDT
Financial Statements and Reports at 31 December 2022

This document is a courtesy translation into English, for the convenience of international readers, of the "Relazione Finanziaria Annuale 2022" of Banco Desio Group in PDF format; this PDF document, prepared in Italian language, is a courtesy copy which is not compliant with the provisions of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815 (European Single Electronic Format - ESEF) but consistent with the official annual consolidated financial Statements prepared in compliance with the Directive 2004/109/EC (so-called Transparency Directive) in Italian language and published in the new format (ESEF) within the legal deadlines. In case of any discrepancies or doubts between the English and the Italian versions of the Report, the Italian version prevails.

Consolidated Financial Statements of the Banco Desio Group at 31 December 2022

Financial Statements of Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. at 31 December 2022

Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A.

Registered office: Via Rovagnati, 1 20832 Desio (MB)

Tel. 0362 613.1

segreteriageneralesocietaria@bancodesio.it

www.bancodesio.it

Share Capital Euro 70,692,590.28 fully paid up

Registered with the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce of Milan, Monza and Brianza and Lodi

R.E.A. No. MB-129094

Fiscal Code No. 01181770155 - VAT No. 10537880964

Member of Fondo Interbancario di Tutela dei Depositi (Interbank Fund for Deposit Protection) and the Fondo Nazionale di Garanzia (National

Guarantee Fund)

Registered with the Register of Banks Code ABI No. 3440/5

Parent Company of the Banking Group Banco di Desio e della Brianza, registered with the Order of Banking Groups under No. 3440/5

1

Officers

Board of Directors

Chairman

Stefano Lado

Chief Executive Officer and General

Alessandro Maria

Manager

Decio*

Directors

Graziella Bologna*

Valentina Maria Carla

Casella

Ulrico Dragoni

Cristina Finocchi

Mahne

Agostino Gavazzi*

Gerolamo Gavazzi*

Tito Gavazzi

Giulia Pusterla

Laura Tulli

* Members of the Executive Committee

Board of Statutory Auditors

Chairman

Emiliano Barcaroli

Statutory Auditors

Rodolfo Anghileri

Stefania Chiaruttini

Alternate Auditors

Stefano Antonini

Silvia Re

Massimo Celli

General Management

Chief Executive Officer and General Manager

Alessandro Maria Decio

Financial Reporting Manager as per Article 154-bis TUF

Financial Reporting ManagerMauro Walter Colombo

Independent Auditors

Independent Auditors

KPMG S.p.A.

2

Contents

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE BANCO DESIO GROUP

Consolidated Report on Operations

5

Consolidated Financial Statements

62

Consolidated Balance Sheet

63

Consolidated Income Statement

65

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

66

Statement of Changes in Consolidated Equity

67

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

69

Consolidated Notes

71

Part A - Accounting policies

72

Part B - Information on the Consolidated Balance Sheet

121

Part C - Information on the Consolidated Income Statement

171

Part D - Consolidated Comprehensive Income

195

Part E - Information on risks and related hedging policies

197

Part F - Information on Consolidated Equity

268

Part G - Business combinations involving businesses or business units

271

Part H - Transactions with related parties

274

Part I - Payment agreements based on own equity instruments

277

Part L - Segment reporting

278

Part M - Lease disclosure

280

Certification of the Consolidated Financial Statements pursuant to Article

154-bis of Legislative Decree 58/98

283

Report of the Independent auditors to the Consolidated Financial

Statements

285

Public Disclosure State by State

293

3

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA S.P.A.

Report on Operations

294

Company Financial Statements

337

Balance Sheet

338

Income Statement

340

Statement of Comprehensive Income

341

Statement of Changes in Equity

342

Cash Flow Statement

344

Notes

346

Part A - Accounting policies

347

Part B - Information on the Balance Sheet

389

Part C - Information on the Income Statement

445

Part D - Comprehensive Income

469

Part E - Information on risks and related hedging policies

470

Part F - Information on equity

536

Part G - Business combinations involving businesses or business units

539

Part H - Transactions with related parties

542

Part I - Payment agreements based on own equity instruments

546

Part M - Lease disclosure

547

Certification of the Separate Financial Statements pursuant to Article 154-bis

of Legislative Decree 58/98

551

Report of the Independent auditors to the Financial Statements

553

Report of the Board of Statutory Auditors

560

Resolutions of the Shareholders' Meeting

582

4

Disclaimer

Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA S.P.A.
