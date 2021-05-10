Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco di Desio e della Brianza S p A : Consolidated results at 31 march 2021

05/10/2021 | 11:06am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AT 31 MARCH 2021

The Board of Directors of Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. has approved this "Consolidated Quarterly Report at 31 March 2021"

Consolidated net profit of Euro 20.0 million with an annualised ROE of 7.8%. The operating profit rose strongly (+54.7%) thanks to an increase in revenues (+14.3%) and a reduction in costs (-2.9%); cost/income ratio of 65.7% (vs 73.6%)1. Further capital strengthening (CET1 of the Banco Desio Group +63 bps) due to continuous derisking and the positive impact of selling the investment in Cedacri which is currently being completed. NPL ratio of 5.3% (vs 5.4%) and coverage of non- performing loans at 48.2% (vs 47.5%).

  • CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT at Euro 20.0 million with an annualised ROE of 7.8%, confirming the Group's resilience. Result of operations up (+54.7%) due to the combined effect of a positive trend in income (+14.3%) and the steps taken to reduce costs (-2.9%). cost/income ratio of 65.7% (vs

PROFITABILITY 73.6%)1

  • Net commission income (+6.7%) has benefited from the positive trend in revenues deriving from assets under management and bancassurance (+22.1% on distribution of UCITS and 18.0% on insurance products)
  • SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL STRENGTHENING (CET1 of the Banco Desio Group +63 bps) due to the derisking carried out on the portfolio and the capital benefits of selling the investment in Cedacri which is currently being completed.

CAPITAL

Ratios3

Banco Desio Brianza

Banco Desio Group

Brianza Unione Group 4

SOLIDITY

2

CET 1

16.37%

15.30%

11.53%

TIER 1

16.38%

15.30%

12.34%

Total Capital

16.68%

15.59%

13.48%

SUPPORT FOR THE ECONOMY

LIQUIDITY AND ASSET QUALITY

  • LOANS TO ORDINARY CUSTOMERS come to Euro 10.6 billion (+1.4%) because of the additional loans made to businesses under the "Liquidity Decree"
  • DIRECT DEPOSITS are up, confirming the strong relationship with customers, equal to Euro 12.1 billion (+2.8%) and INDIRECT DEPOSITS of Euro 16.8 billion (+1.5%, of which ORDINARY CUSTOMERS +2.9%)
  • Ratio of Ordinary customer loans/Direct deposits of 87.4% (vs 88.7%)
  • LIQUIDITY under control with the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) at 210.0% (vs 206.7% at 31.12.2020)
  • PROPORTION OF NPLs down:
    Net doubtful loans/Net loans ratio at 1.1% (vs 1.1% at 31.12.2020) Gross doubtful loans/Gross loans ratio of 2.9% (vs 2.8%)
    Net non-performing loans/Net loans ratio of 2.9% (vs 2.9%) Gross non-performing loans/Gross loans ratio of 5.3% (vs 5.4%)
  • LEVELS OF COVERAGE of non-performing and performing loans
    Doubtful loans at 62.0%, 63.2% gross of write-offs (vs 61.0% and 62.2% at 31.12.2020) Non-performing loans at 48.2% (vs 47.5%), 49.0% gross of write-offs (vs 48.4%) Performing loans at 0.67% (vs 0.72%)
  • Including the charges relating to the banking system.
  • Based on the Bank of Italy's instructions sent to Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. and to the Parent Company Brianza Unione di Luigi Gavazzi e Stefano Lado S.A.p.A. on 21 May 2020, the following minimum capital requirements have been assigned to the Brianza Unione Group for CRR purposes, following completion of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP): CET1 ratio of 7.35%, binding - pursuant to art. 67-ter TUB - for 4.85% (minimum regulatory requirement of 4.5% and additional requirements of 0.35%) with the difference represented by the capital conservation buffer, Tier1 ratio of 8.95%, binding for 6.45% (minimum regulatory requirement of 6.0% and additional requirements of 0.45%) with the difference represented by the capital conservation buffer, and Total Capital Ratio of 11.1%, binding for 8.6% (minimum regulatory requirement of 8% and additional requirements of 0.6%) with the difference represented by the capital conservation buffer.
    3 In application of the transitional arrangements introduced by Regulation (EU) 2017/2395 of 12 December 2017 and subsequent amendments.
    4 The consolidated ratios at Brianza Unione of Luigi Gavazzi and Stefano Lado S.A.p.A., a company that holds 49.88% of Banco di Desio and della Brianza S.p.A. (of which it holds 50.44% of the ordinary shares and 44.69% of the savings shares), were calculated on the basis of the provisions of articles 11, paragraphs 2 and 3 and 13, paragraph 2 of the CRR Regulation.

Consolidated Quarterly Report

at 31 March 2021

***

The Board of Directors of Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A., which met on 6 May 2021, approved the "Consolidated quarterly report on operations at 31 March 2021" (hereinafter "Report"), which has been prepared on a voluntary basis.

This Report has also been prepared in order to determine the result for the period, so that own funds and prudential coefficients can be calculated.

As regards the criteria for recognition and measurement, this Report has been prepared by applying the IAS/IFRS in force at the reference date as reported in the section below entitled "Basis of preparation".

We highlight the specific information dedicated to the description of the context in which this financial information was prepared, strongly affected by the pandemic, as well as the uncertainties and significant risks related to it that could have an impact, even a material impact, on the expected results, which depend on many factors that are beyond management's control.

The figures in the tables and the schedules of the Report are expressed in thousands of Euro.

The accounting schedules of this Report are subject to a limited audit by KPMG S.p.A. for the inclusion of the interim result in own funds.

2

Consolidated Quarterly Report

at 31 March 2021

Results of the period

Key figures and ratios

Table 1 - Balance sheet

31.03.2021

31.12.2020

Change

Amounts in thousands of Euro

amount

%

Total assets

17,203,379

15,663,522

1,539,857

9.8%

Financial assets

3,541,215

3,543,697

-2,482

-0.1%

Due from banks (1)

2,334,982

1,034,768

1,300,214

125.7%

Loans to customers (1)

10,617,005

10,473,228

143,777

1.4%

Property, plant and equipment (2)

219,004

222,483

-3,479

-1.6%

Intangible assets

18,451

18,513

-62

-0.3%

Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale

118,923

118,923

Due to banks

3,391,864

2,412,244

979,620

40.6%

Due to customers (3)

10,513,071

10,203,490

309,581

3.0%

Debt securities in issue

1,633,003

1,608,927

24,076

1.5%

Shareholders' equity (including Net profit/loss for the period)

1,064,509

995,071

69,438

7.0%

Own Funds

1,097,888

1,057,064

40,824

3.9%

Total indirect deposits

16,773,565

16,520,360

253,205

1.5%

of which: Indirect deposits from ordinary customers

10,457,106

10,160,527

296,579

2.9%

of which: Indirect deposits from institutional customers

6,316,459

6,359,833

-43,374

-0.7%

(1) on the basis of Circular 262 the balance of this caption includes held to collect (HTC) debt securities measured at amortised cost, which in these key figures are shown under financial assets.

(2) the balance of this item at 31 March 2021 includes the right of use ("RoU Assets") equal to Euro 49.2 million for operating lease contracts falling within the scope of application of IFRS 16 Leases, which came into effect on 1 January 2019

(3) the balance of this item does not include the liability recognised in Due to customers for operating lease contracts falling within the scope of application of IFRS 16, which came into effect on 1 January 2019

Table 2 - Income statement (4)

31.03.2021

31.03.2020

Change

Amounts in thousands of Euro

amount

%

Operating income

110,447

96,642

13,805

14.3%

of which: Net interest income

62,442

51,990

10,452

20.1%

Operating costs

65,810

67,789

-1,979

-2.9%

Result of operations

44,637

28,853

15,784

54.7%

charges relating to the banking system

6,800

3,300

3,500

106.1%

Profit (loss) from continuing operations after tax

20,961

4,860

16,101

331.3%

Non-recurring profit (loss) after tax

-947

241

-1,188

n.s.

Net profit (loss) for the period

20,014

5,101

14,913

292.4%

(4) from the reclassified income statement.

3

Consolidated Quarterly Report

at 31 March 2021

Table 3 - Key figures and ratios

31.03.2021

31.12.2020

Change

Amount

Capital/Total assets

6.2%

6.4%

-0.2%

Capital/Loans to customers

10.0%

9.5%

0.5%

Capital/Due to customers

10.1%

9.8%

0.3%

Capital / Debt securities in issue

65.2%

61.8%

3.4%

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1)/Risk-weighted assets (Common Equity Tier 1 ratio) (5) (6)

15.3%

14.7%

0.6%

Core Tier 1 capital (T1)/Risk-weighted assets (Tier 1 ratio) (5) (6)

15.3%

14.7%

0.6%

Total Own Funds/Risk-weighted assets (Total capital ratio) (5) (6)

15.6%

15.1%

0.5%

Financial assets/Total assets

20.6%

22.6%

-2.0%

Due from banks/Total assets

13.6%

6.6%

7.0%

Loans to customers/Total assets

61.7%

66.9%

-5.2%

Loans to customers/Direct customer deposits

87.4%

88.7%

-1.3%

Due to banks/Total assets

19.7%

15.4%

4.3%

Due to customers/Total assets

61.1%

65.1%

-4.0%

Debt securities in issue/Total assets

9.5%

10.3%

-0.8%

Direct customer deposits / Total assets

70.6%

75.4%

-4.8%

31.03.2021

31.03.2020

Change

Amount

Cost/Income ratio

59.6%

70.1%

-10.5%

(Operating costs + Charges relating to the banking system)/Operating income (Cost/Income ratio)

65.7%

73.6%

-7.9%

Net interest income/Operating income

56.5%

53.8%

2.7%

Result of operations/Operating income

40.4%

29.9%

10.5%

Profit (loss) from continuing operations after tax/Capital (7) (8)

7.9%

3.5%

4.4%

Profit (loss) from operations after tax/Capital (7) (R.O.E) (8) (9)

7.8%

2.4%

5.4%

Profit (loss) from continuing operations before tax/Total assets (ROA) (8)

0.7%

0.3%

0.4%

31.03.2021

31.12.2020

Change

Amount

Net doubtful loans/Loans to customers

1.1%

1.1%

0.0%

Net non-performing loans/Loans to customers

2.9%

2.9%

0.0%

% coverage of doubtful loans

62.0%

61.0%

1.0%

% Coverage of doubtful loans, gross of cancellations

63.2%

62.2%

1.0%

% Total coverage of non-performing loans

48.2%

47.5%

0.7%

% Coverage of non-performing loans, gross of cancellations

49.0%

48.4%

0.6%

% Coverage of performing loans

0.67%

0.72%

-0.05%

Table 4 - Structure and productivity ratios

31.03.2021

31.12.2020

Change

amount

%

Number of employees

2,188

2,179

9

0.4%

Number of branches

243

249

-6

-2.4%

Amounts in thousands of Euro

Loans and advances to customers per employee (10)

4,862

4,786

76

1.6%

Direct deposits from customers per employee (10)

5,563

5,397

166

3.1%

31.03.2021

31.03.2020

Change

amount

%

Operating income per employee (8) (10)

202

184

18

9.8%

Result of operations per employee (8) (10)

82

58

24

41.4%

  1. Consolidated capital ratios for Banco Desio. The ratios for the scope of consolidation for regulatory purposes at Brianza Unione level at 31 March 2021 are:

Common Equity Tier1 11.5%; Tier 1 12.3%; Total capital ratio 13.5%.

  1. Capital ratios at 31.03.2021 are calculated in application of the transitional arrangements introduced by EU Regulation 2017/2395; the ratios calculated without

application of these provisions are the following: Common Equity Tier1 14.7%; Tier 1 14.7%; Total capital ratio 15.0%

  1. equity excluding net profit (loss) for the period;
  2. the amount reported at 31.03.2020 is the final figure at the end of 2020;
  3. the annualised ROE at 31.03.2021 does not take into consideration the annualisation of the Net non-recurring operating profit;
  4. based on the number of employees calculated as a straight average between the end of the period and the end of the preceding period.

4

Consolidated Quarterly Report

at 31 March 2021

Consolidated income statement

The profit for the period is up by around 14.9 million, having benefited from the positive trend in operations (54.7%) thanks to operating income that is up (14.3%) and operating costs that are down (-2.9%).

Table 5 - Reclassified consolidated income statement

Captions

change

Amounts in thousands of Euro

31.03.2021

31.03.2020

Amount

%

10+20

Net interest income

62,442

51,990

10,452

20.1%

70

Dividends and similar income

479

561

-82

-14.6%

40+50

Net commission income

43,982

41,214

2,768

6.7%

80+90+100

Net result of financial assets and liabilities

3,105

1,739

1,366

78.6%

+110

230

Other operating income/expense

439

1,138

-699

-61.4%

Operating income

110,447

96,642

13,805

14.3%

190 a

Payroll costs

-42,891

-42,434

-457

1.1%

190 b

Other administrative costs

-20,617

-22,971

2,354

-10.2%

210+220

Net adjustments to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

-2,302

-2,384

82

-3.4%

Operating costs

-65,810

-67,789

1,979

-2.9%

Result of operations

44,637

28,853

15,784

54.7%

130a+100a Cost of credit

-6,532

-16,268

9,736

-59.8%

130 b

Net adjustments to securities owned

354

-344

698

n.s.

140

Profit/losses from contractual changes without write-offs

3

-126

129

n.s.

200 a

Net provisions for risks and charges - commitments and guarantees given

672

-55

727

n.s.

200 b

Net provisions for risks and charges - other

-822

-1,344

522

-38.8%

charges relating to the banking system

-6,800

-3,300

-3,500

106.1%

Profit (loss) from operations before tax

31,512

7,416

24,096

324.9%

300

Income taxes on continuing operations

-10,551

-2,556

-7,995

312.8%

Profit (loss) from continuing operations after tax

20,961

4,860

16,101

331.3%

Provisions for risks and charges, other provisions, one-off expenses and revenue

-1,016

360

-1,376

n.s.

Non-recurring result before tax

-1,016

360

-1,376

n.s.

Income taxes from non-recurring items

69

-119

188

n.s.

Non-recurring profit (loss) after tax

-947

241

-1,188

n.s.

330

Net profit (loss) for the period

20,014

5,101

14,913

292.4%

340

Net profit (loss) pertaining to minority interests

0

0

0

n.s.

350

Parent Company net profit (loss)

20,014

5,101

14,913

292.4%

The main cost and revenue items in the reclassified income statement are analysed below, with comments, where necessary, on situations where it is not possible to make a straight comparison because the accounting treatment is inconsistent.

Operating income

Core revenues increased by about Euro 13.8 million with respect to the comparative period (+14.3%), amounting to Euro

110.4 million. The trend is attributable to the growth in net interest income of 10.5 million (+20.1%), net commission income of Euro 2.8 million (+6.7%) and the net result of financial assets and liabilities of Euro 1.4 million (+78.6%), partially offset by the decrease in other operating income/expense of Euro 0.7 million (-61.4%).

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 15:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
