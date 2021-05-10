Banco di Desio e della Brianza S p A : Consolidated results at 31 march 2021
05/10/2021 | 11:06am EDT
PRESS RELEASE
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS AT 31 MARCH 2021
The Board of Directors of Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. has approved this "Consolidated Quarterly Report at 31 March 2021"
Consolidated net profit of Euro 20.0 million with an annualised ROE of 7.8%. The operating profit rose strongly (+54.7%) thanks to an increase in revenues (+14.3%) and a reduction in costs (-2.9%); cost/income ratio of 65.7% (vs 73.6%)1. Further capital strengthening (CET1 of the Banco Desio Group +63 bps) due to continuous derisking and the positive impact of selling the investment in Cedacri which is currently being completed. NPL ratio of 5.3% (vs 5.4%) and coverage of non- performing loans at 48.2% (vs 47.5%).
CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT at Euro 20.0 million with an annualised ROE of 7.8%, confirming the Group's resilience. Result of operations up (+54.7%) due to the combined effect of a positive trend in income (+14.3%) and the steps taken to reduce costs (-2.9%). cost/income ratio of 65.7% (vs
PROFITABILITY 73.6%)1
Net commission income (+6.7%) has benefited from the positive trend in revenues deriving from assets under management and bancassurance (+22.1% on distribution of UCITS and 18.0% on insurance products)
SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL STRENGTHENING (CET1 of the Banco Desio Group +63 bps) due to the derisking carried out on the portfolio and the capital benefits of selling the investment in Cedacri which is currently being completed.
CAPITAL
Ratios3
Banco Desio Brianza
Banco Desio Group
Brianza Unione Group 4
SOLIDITY
2
CET 1
16.37%
15.30%
11.53%
TIER 1
16.38%
15.30%
12.34%
Total Capital
16.68%
15.59%
13.48%
SUPPORT FOR THE ECONOMY
LIQUIDITY AND ASSET QUALITY
LOANS TO ORDINARY CUSTOMERS come to Euro 10.6 billion (+1.4%) because of the additional loans made to businesses under the "Liquidity Decree"
DIRECT DEPOSITS are up, confirming the strong relationship with customers, equal to Euro 12.1 billion (+2.8%) and INDIRECT DEPOSITS of Euro 16.8 billion (+1.5%, of which ORDINARY CUSTOMERS +2.9%)
Ratio of Ordinary customer loans/Direct deposits of 87.4% (vs 88.7%)
LIQUIDITY under control with the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) at 210.0% (vs 206.7% at 31.12.2020)
PROPORTION OF NPLs down:
Net doubtful loans/Net loans ratio at 1.1% (vs 1.1% at 31.12.2020) Gross doubtful loans/Gross loans ratio of 2.9% (vs 2.8%)
Net non-performing loans/Net loans ratio of 2.9% (vs 2.9%) Gross non-performing loans/Gross loans ratio of 5.3% (vs 5.4%)
LEVELS OF COVERAGE of non-performing and performing loans
Doubtful loans at 62.0%, 63.2% gross of write-offs (vs 61.0% and 62.2% at 31.12.2020) Non-performing loans at 48.2% (vs 47.5%), 49.0% gross of write-offs (vs 48.4%) Performing loans at 0.67% (vs 0.72%)
Including the charges relating to the banking system.
Based on the Bank of Italy's instructions sent to Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. and to the Parent Company Brianza Unione di Luigi Gavazzi e Stefano Lado S.A.p.A. on 21 May 2020, the following minimum capital requirements have been assigned to the Brianza Unione Group for CRR purposes, following completion of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP): CET1 ratio of 7.35%, binding - pursuant to art. 67-ter TUB - for 4.85% (minimum regulatory requirement of 4.5% and additional requirements of 0.35%) with the difference represented by the capital conservation buffer, Tier1 ratio of 8.95%, binding for 6.45% (minimum regulatory requirement of 6.0% and additional requirements of 0.45%) with the difference represented by the capital conservation buffer, and Total Capital Ratio of 11.1%, binding for 8.6% (minimum regulatory requirement of 8% and additional requirements of 0.6%) with the difference represented by the capital conservation buffer. 3 In application of the transitional arrangements introduced by Regulation (EU) 2017/2395 of 12 December 2017 and subsequent amendments. 4 The consolidated ratios at Brianza Unione of Luigi Gavazzi and Stefano Lado S.A.p.A., a company that holds 49.88% of Banco di Desio and della Brianza S.p.A. (of which it holds 50.44% of the ordinary shares and 44.69% of the savings shares), were calculated on the basis of the provisions of articles 11, paragraphs 2 and 3 and 13, paragraph 2 of the CRR Regulation.
Consolidated Quarterly Report
at 31 March 2021
***
The Board of Directors of Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A., which met on 6 May 2021, approved the "Consolidated quarterly report on operations at 31 March 2021" (hereinafter "Report"), which has been prepared on a voluntary basis.
This Report has also been prepared in order to determine the result for the period, so that own funds and prudential coefficients can be calculated.
As regards the criteria for recognition and measurement, this Report has been prepared by applying the IAS/IFRS in force at the reference date as reported in the section below entitled "Basis of preparation".
We highlight the specific information dedicated to the description of the context in which this financial information was prepared, strongly affected by the pandemic, as well as the uncertainties and significant risks related to it that could have an impact, even a material impact, on the expected results, which depend on many factors that are beyond management's control.
The figures in the tables and the schedules of the Report are expressed in thousands of Euro.
The accounting schedules of this Report are subject to a limited audit by KPMG S.p.A. for the inclusion of the interim result in own funds.
2
Consolidated Quarterly Report
at 31 March 2021
Results of the period
Key figures and ratios
Table 1 - Balance sheet
31.03.2021
31.12.2020
Change
Amounts in thousands of Euro
amount
%
Total assets
17,203,379
15,663,522
1,539,857
9.8%
Financial assets
3,541,215
3,543,697
-2,482
-0.1%
Due from banks (1)
2,334,982
1,034,768
1,300,214
125.7%
Loans to customers (1)
10,617,005
10,473,228
143,777
1.4%
Property, plant and equipment (2)
219,004
222,483
-3,479
-1.6%
Intangible assets
18,451
18,513
-62
-0.3%
Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale
118,923
118,923
Due to banks
3,391,864
2,412,244
979,620
40.6%
Due to customers (3)
10,513,071
10,203,490
309,581
3.0%
Debt securities in issue
1,633,003
1,608,927
24,076
1.5%
Shareholders' equity (including Net profit/loss for the period)
1,064,509
995,071
69,438
7.0%
Own Funds
1,097,888
1,057,064
40,824
3.9%
Total indirect deposits
16,773,565
16,520,360
253,205
1.5%
of which: Indirect deposits from ordinary customers
10,457,106
10,160,527
296,579
2.9%
of which: Indirect deposits from institutional customers
6,316,459
6,359,833
-43,374
-0.7%
(1) on the basis of Circular 262 the balance of this caption includes held to collect (HTC) debt securities measured at amortised cost, which in these key figures are shown under financial assets.
(2) the balance of this item at 31 March 2021 includes the right of use ("RoU Assets") equal to Euro 49.2 million for operating lease contracts falling within the scope of application of IFRS 16 Leases, which came into effect on 1 January 2019
(3) the balance of this item does not include the liability recognised in Due to customers for operating lease contracts falling within the scope of application of IFRS 16, which came into effect on 1 January 2019
Table 2 - Income statement (4)
31.03.2021
31.03.2020
Change
Amounts in thousands of Euro
amount
%
Operating income
110,447
96,642
13,805
14.3%
of which: Net interest income
62,442
51,990
10,452
20.1%
Operating costs
65,810
67,789
-1,979
-2.9%
Result of operations
44,637
28,853
15,784
54.7%
charges relating to the banking system
6,800
3,300
3,500
106.1%
Profit (loss) from continuing operations after tax
Total Own Funds/Risk-weighted assets (Total capital ratio) (5) (6)
15.6%
15.1%
0.5%
Financial assets/Total assets
20.6%
22.6%
-2.0%
Due from banks/Total assets
13.6%
6.6%
7.0%
Loans to customers/Total assets
61.7%
66.9%
-5.2%
Loans to customers/Direct customer deposits
87.4%
88.7%
-1.3%
Due to banks/Total assets
19.7%
15.4%
4.3%
Due to customers/Total assets
61.1%
65.1%
-4.0%
Debt securities in issue/Total assets
9.5%
10.3%
-0.8%
Direct customer deposits / Total assets
70.6%
75.4%
-4.8%
31.03.2021
31.03.2020
Change
Amount
Cost/Income ratio
59.6%
70.1%
-10.5%
(Operating costs + Charges relating to the banking system)/Operating income (Cost/Income ratio)
65.7%
73.6%
-7.9%
Net interest income/Operating income
56.5%
53.8%
2.7%
Result of operations/Operating income
40.4%
29.9%
10.5%
Profit (loss) from continuing operations after tax/Capital (7) (8)
7.9%
3.5%
4.4%
Profit (loss) from operations after tax/Capital (7) (R.O.E) (8) (9)
7.8%
2.4%
5.4%
Profit (loss) from continuing operations before tax/Total assets (ROA) (8)
0.7%
0.3%
0.4%
31.03.2021
31.12.2020
Change
Amount
Net doubtful loans/Loans to customers
1.1%
1.1%
0.0%
Net non-performing loans/Loans to customers
2.9%
2.9%
0.0%
% coverage of doubtful loans
62.0%
61.0%
1.0%
% Coverage of doubtful loans, gross of cancellations
63.2%
62.2%
1.0%
% Total coverage of non-performing loans
48.2%
47.5%
0.7%
% Coverage of non-performing loans, gross of cancellations
49.0%
48.4%
0.6%
% Coverage of performing loans
0.67%
0.72%
-0.05%
Table 4 - Structure and productivity ratios
31.03.2021
31.12.2020
Change
amount
%
Number of employees
2,188
2,179
9
0.4%
Number of branches
243
249
-6
-2.4%
Amounts in thousands of Euro
Loans and advances to customers per employee (10)
4,862
4,786
76
1.6%
Direct deposits from customers per employee (10)
5,563
5,397
166
3.1%
31.03.2021
31.03.2020
Change
amount
%
Operating income per employee (8) (10)
202
184
18
9.8%
Result of operations per employee (8) (10)
82
58
24
41.4%
Consolidated capital ratios for Banco Desio. The ratios for the scope of consolidation for regulatory purposes at Brianza Unione level at 31 March 2021 are:
Common Equity Tier1 11.5%; Tier 1 12.3%; Total capital ratio 13.5%.
Capital ratios at 31.03.2021 are calculated in application of the transitional arrangements introduced by EU Regulation 2017/2395; the ratios calculated without
application of these provisions are the following: Common Equity Tier1 14.7%; Tier 1 14.7%; Total capital ratio 15.0%
equity excluding net profit (loss) for the period;
the amount reported at 31.03.2020 is the final figure at the end of 2020;
the annualised ROE at 31.03.2021 does not take into consideration the annualisation of the Net non-recurring operating profit;
based on the number of employees calculated as a straight average between the end of the period and the end of the preceding period.
4
Consolidated Quarterly Report
at 31 March 2021
Consolidated income statement
The profit for the period is up by around 14.9 million, having benefited from the positive trend in operations (54.7%) thanks to operating income that is up (14.3%) and operating costs that are down (-2.9%).
Table 5 - Reclassified consolidated income statement
Captions
change
Amounts in thousands of Euro
31.03.2021
31.03.2020
Amount
%
10+20
Net interest income
62,442
51,990
10,452
20.1%
70
Dividends and similar income
479
561
-82
-14.6%
40+50
Net commission income
43,982
41,214
2,768
6.7%
80+90+100
Net result of financial assets and liabilities
3,105
1,739
1,366
78.6%
+110
230
Other operating income/expense
439
1,138
-699
-61.4%
Operating income
110,447
96,642
13,805
14.3%
190 a
Payroll costs
-42,891
-42,434
-457
1.1%
190 b
Other administrative costs
-20,617
-22,971
2,354
-10.2%
210+220
Net adjustments to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
-2,302
-2,384
82
-3.4%
Operating costs
-65,810
-67,789
1,979
-2.9%
Result of operations
44,637
28,853
15,784
54.7%
130a+100a Cost of credit
-6,532
-16,268
9,736
-59.8%
130 b
Net adjustments to securities owned
354
-344
698
n.s.
140
Profit/losses from contractual changes without write-offs
3
-126
129
n.s.
200 a
Net provisions for risks and charges - commitments and guarantees given
672
-55
727
n.s.
200 b
Net provisions for risks and charges - other
-822
-1,344
522
-38.8%
charges relating to the banking system
-6,800
-3,300
-3,500
106.1%
Profit (loss) from operations before tax
31,512
7,416
24,096
324.9%
300
Income taxes on continuing operations
-10,551
-2,556
-7,995
312.8%
Profit (loss) from continuing operations after tax
20,961
4,860
16,101
331.3%
Provisions for risks and charges, other provisions, one-off expenses and revenue
-1,016
360
-1,376
n.s.
Non-recurring result before tax
-1,016
360
-1,376
n.s.
Income taxes from non-recurring items
69
-119
188
n.s.
Non-recurring profit (loss) after tax
-947
241
-1,188
n.s.
330
Net profit (loss) for the period
20,014
5,101
14,913
292.4%
340
Net profit (loss) pertaining to minority interests
0
0
0
n.s.
350
Parent Company net profit (loss)
20,014
5,101
14,913
292.4%
The main cost and revenue items in the reclassified income statement are analysed below, with comments, where necessary, on situations where it is not possible to make a straight comparison because the accounting treatment is inconsistent.
Operating income
Core revenues increased by about Euro 13.8 million with respect to the comparative period (+14.3%), amounting to Euro
110.4 million. The trend is attributable to the growth in net interest income of 10.5 million (+20.1%), net commission income of Euro 2.8 million (+6.7%) and the net result of financial assets and liabilities of Euro 1.4 million (+78.6%), partially offset by the decrease in other operating income/expense of Euro 0.7 million (-61.4%).
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 15:05:03 UTC.