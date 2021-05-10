Banco di Desio e della Brianza S p A : Consolidated results at 31 march 2021

Based on the Bank of Italy's instructions sent to Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. and to the Parent Company Brianza Unione di Luigi Gavazzi e Stefano Lado S.A.p.A. on 21 May 2020, the following minimum capital requirements have been assigned to the Brianza Unione Group for CRR purposes, following completion of the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP): CET1 ratio of 7.35%, binding - pursuant to art.

LIQUIDITY under control with the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) at 210.0% (vs 206.7% at 31.12.2020)

DIRECT DEPOSITS are up, confirming the strong relationship with customers, equal to Euro 12.1 billion (+2.8%) and INDIRECT DEPOSITS of Euro 16.8 billion (+1.5%, of which ORDINARY CUSTOMERS +2.9%)

LOANS TO ORDINARY CUSTOMERS come to Euro 10.6 billion (+1.4%) because of the additional loans made to businesses under the "Liquidity Decree"

SIGNIFICANT CAPITAL STRENGTHENING (CET1 of the Banco Desio Group +63 bps) due to the derisking carried out on the portfolio and the capital benefits of selling the investment in Cedacri which is currently being completed.

Net commission income (+6.7%) has benefited from the positive trend in revenues deriving from assets under management and bancassurance (+22.1% on distribution of UCITS and 18.0% on insurance products)

CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT at Euro 20.0 million with an annualised ROE of 7.8%, confirming the Group's resilience. Result of operations up (+54.7%) due to the combined effect of a positive trend in income (+14.3%) and the steps taken to reduce costs

Consolidated net profit of Euro 20.0 million with an annualised ROE of 7.8%. The operating profit rose strongly (+54.7%) thanks to an increase in revenues (+14.3%) and a reduction in costs (-2.9%); cost/income ratio of 65.7% (vs 73.6%)1. Further capital strengthening (CET1 of the Banco Desio Group +63 bps) due to continuous derisking and the positive impact of selling the investment in Cedacri which is currently being completed. NPL ratio of 5.3% (vs 5.4%) and coverage of non- performing loans at 48.2% (vs 47.5%).

The Board of Directors of Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. has approved this "Consolidated Quarterly Report at 31 March 2021"

Consolidated Quarterly Report

at 31 March 2021

The Board of Directors of Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A., which met on 6 May 2021, approved the "Consolidated quarterly report on operations at 31 March 2021" (hereinafter "Report"), which has been prepared on a voluntary basis.

This Report has also been prepared in order to determine the result for the period, so that own funds and prudential coefficients can be calculated.

As regards the criteria for recognition and measurement, this Report has been prepared by applying the IAS/IFRS in force at the reference date as reported in the section below entitled "Basis of preparation".

We highlight the specific information dedicated to the description of the context in which this financial information was prepared, strongly affected by the pandemic, as well as the uncertainties and significant risks related to it that could have an impact, even a material impact, on the expected results, which depend on many factors that are beyond management's control.

The figures in the tables and the schedules of the Report are expressed in thousands of Euro.

The accounting schedules of this Report are subject to a limited audit by KPMG S.p.A. for the inclusion of the interim result in own funds.

