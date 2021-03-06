Log in
BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA S.P.A.

BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA S.P.A.

(BDB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco di Desio e della Brianza S p A : Joint press release - Signed an agreement for the sale of the control in Cedacri to ION for an enterprise value of Euro 1,500,000,000

03/06/2021 | 03:11am EST
JOINT PRESS RELEASE FROM THE SELLING SHAREHOLDERS BANKS

SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF THE CONTROL IN CEDACRI TO ION FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF EURO 1,500,000,000

MILAN 5th March 2021: Today the Shareholders of Cedacri - FSI (27.1%), Banca Mediolanum (15.6%), Cassa di Risparmio di Asti (11.1%), Banco di Desio e della Brianza (10.1%), BPER Banca (7.5%), Banca Popolare di Bari (6.6%), Cassa di Risparmio di Bolzano (6.5%), Banca del Piemonte (4.2%), Credito Emiliano (3.9%), Cassa di Sovvenzioni e Risparmio fra il Personale della Banca d'Italia (2.0%), Società Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni (1.3%), Banca del Fucino (1.1%), Banca Valsabbina (1.1%), Cassa di Risparmio di Cento (1.0%), Cassa di Risparmio di Volterra (1.0%) - have signed a binding agreement for the sale to ION of their respective equity stakes in Cedacri, the leading Italian operator in the IT outsourcing market for banks and financial institutions.

The Enterprise Value of Euro 1,500,000,000 includes a net financial debt and other liabilities of around Euro 320,000,000.

The completion of the transaction is subject to the fulfilment of certain condition precedents and is therefore expected by the third quarter of 2021.

In the deal, the selling shareholders have been assisted by Deutsche Bank as financial advisor, Pedersoli Studio Legale as legal advisors, Prometeia as industrial advisor. Cedacri has been assisted by Gianni & Origoni and Bonelli Erede as legal advisors, Boston Consulting Group as industrial advisor, Deloitte for the financial due diligence, Studio Legale Tributario FRM as tax advisor for contract matters and due diligence.

Disclaimer

Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. published this content on 06 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2021 08:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 326 M 388 M 388 M
Net income 2020 23,7 M 28,2 M 28,2 M
Net Debt 2020 3 967 M 4 725 M 4 725 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,34%
Capitalization 369 M 440 M 440 M
EV / Sales 2019 10,9x
EV / Sales 2020 13,2x
Nbr of Employees 2 179
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alessandro Maria Decio Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mauro Walter Colombo Chief Financial Officer
Stefano Lado Chairman
Cristina Finocchi Mahne Independent Director
Agostino Gavazzi Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA S.P.A.6.98%440
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.76%459 435
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION21.84%315 111
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.75%286 192
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.19%208 748
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.16.95%204 009
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ