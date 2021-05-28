Banco di Desio e della Brianza S p A : Report on operations and financial statements at 31 december 2020

Report on Operations

1.Introduction

The figures and ratios in this Report on Operations, as well as the comments on the composition of the various captions and any changes to them, to the extent that they can be traced back, refer to the balance sheet included in the financial statements and to the reclassified income statement, which has been prepared on the basis of the financial statements.

In the first few months of 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic unleashed its negative effects on the production and aggregate demand of all economies. The deterioration in growth prospects translated into a hefty decline in stock market indices and a sharp rise in volatility and risk aversion. The monetary and fiscal authorities in all principal countries implemented strong expansionary measures to support household and business income, credit for the economy and market liquidity.

The specific disclosure dedicated to describing the healthcare emergency under which this financial report has been prepared, together with the related uncertainties and significant risks, is presented in section 3.3 "Covid-19" of the consolidated report on operations

Inevitably, the results of Banco were also heavily affected by the recurring nature of the pandemic, experienced in waves, the consequences of which for the economy in general and for economic and financial performance in future years remain uncertain, depending on how the various possible scenarios play out.

The content of the explanatory notes takes account of the instructions contained in Consob Note 8/20 dated 16 July 2020, the ESMA document entitled "European common enforcement priorities for 2020 annual financial reports" dated 28 October 2020 and the Bank of Italy Communication issued on 15 December 2020, which are discussed in "Part A - Accounting policies" and "Part E - Information on risks and related hedging policy"of the explanatory notes. A summary of the main interventions/support measures adopted or in the process of being adopted reference should be made to the consolidated report on operation at 31 December 2020.

With regard to dividend policy in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic, the resolution adopted at the Shareholders' Meeting held on 23 April 2020 - following the Recommendation dated 27 March 2020, as supplemented by the supervisory instructions issued on 28 July 2020 and 16 December 2020 - remains in force.

The Board of Directors and the Shareholders' Meeting are committed to adopting all necessary and appropriate resolutions consistent with the above recommendations, not least with reference to distribution of the savings share dividend in compliance with art. 31 of the Articles of Association.

As regards remuneration, on 25 June 2020 the Board of Directors approved a revision of the bonus system which led to a significant reduction in the variable component ("bonus pool") for 2020.

This is a translation of the Italian original "Bilancio d'esercizio al 31 dicembre 2020 di Banco di Desio e della Brianza" and has been prepared solely for the convenience of international readers. In the event of any ambiguity, the Italian text will prevail.

