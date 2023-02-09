Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Banco di Desio e della Brianza S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDB   IT0001041000

BANCO DI DESIO E DELLA BRIANZA S.P.A.

(BDB)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:48 2023-02-09 am EST
3.330 EUR   +1.83%
12:46pBanco di Desio e della Brianza, profit exceeds 2023 target ahead of schedule
AN
02:34aFutures up; hawkish tones from Fed's Williams
AN
02/08Mib above 27,100; EU gas prices at lows
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco di Desio e della Brianza, profit exceeds 2023 target ahead of schedule

02/09/2023 | 12:46pm EST
(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Banco di Desio e della Brianza Spa on Thursday approved the preliminary results for the year to Dec. 31, 2022, reporting a group net profit of EUR81.5 million, up sharply from EUR54.9 million in 2021, exceeding the 2020-2023 Business Plan target one year ahead of schedule.

The board also proposed to allocate EUR0.1969 per share to shareholders with dividend yield at 6.6 percent.

Net interest income as of December 31, 2022 is EUR273.9 million up 12 percent from EUR244.0 million in 2021.

Operating margin is EUR213.1 million, a 12% improvement over 2021 driven by a 16% increase in revenues to EUR486.1 million and volume growth.

As for capital ratios, the 2022 CET1 ratio is at 14.77%, as is the TIER1 and total capital ratio.

Total customer assets under administration stand at approximately EUR29.7 billion, down 2.4 percent from the balance at the end of fiscal year 2021, due to a 5.2 percent decrease in indirect deposits, partially offset by the increase in direct deposits that grew by 1.6 percent.

Direct deposits amounted to approximately EUR12.6 billion, up 1.6 percent compared to December 31, 2021, due to the performance of accounts payable and securities outstanding.

Shareholders' equity attributable to the Parent Bank as of December 31, 2022, including net income for the period, totaled EUR1.12 billion, compared to EUR1.01 milairdi in the year ended December 31, 2021. The positive change of EUR33.8 million, the company explains, can be attributed to the positive overall profitability for the period of EUR52.5 million, partially offset by the allocation of the FY2021 result.

Banco di Desio e della Brianza on Thursday closed in the green by 1.8 percent at EUR3.33 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

