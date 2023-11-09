(Alliance News) - Banco di Desio e della Brianza Spa reported Thursday that it posted a net profit of EUR225.7 million at the end of September from EUR64.0 million in the same period a year earlier.

Operating income rose to EUR419.7 million from EUR350.6 million and net interest income increased to EUR262.0 million from EUR191.7 million.

Operating income rose to EUR192.7 million from EUR151.5 million and pretax income improved to EUR94.9 million from EUR14.2 million.

The CET 1 ratio as of September 3 was 16.9 percent, the TIER 1 ratio was 16.9 percent and the total capital ratio was 17.7 percent.

Banco di Desio e della Brianza's stock closed Thursday up 0.3 percent at EUR3.35 per share.

