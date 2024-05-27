(Alliance News) - Bank of Italy on Monday notified Banco di Desio e della Brianza Spa of its capital decision at the conclusion of the periodic prudential review process, keeping capital requirements for the group at the consolidated level unchanged from 2023.

The primary tier 1 capital ratio remains at 7.60 percent, composed of a binding measure of 5.10 percent, including 4.5 percent against the minimum regulatory requirements and 0.60 percent against the SREP requirements, and, for the remainder, the capital conservation buffer component.

The Tier 1 capital ratio is 9.30 percent, composed of a binding measure of 6.80 percent, including 6 percent against minimum regulatory requirements and 0.80 percent against SREP requirements, and, for the remainder, the capital conservation buffer component.

The total capital ratio is 11.50 percent, consisting of a binding measure of 9 percent, including 8 percent against minimum regulatory requirements and 1 percent against SREP requirements, and, for the remainder, the capital conservation reserve component.

"The improvement in capitalization levels recorded by Banco Desio has allowed the buffer to be expanded against regulatory requirements, confirming the strengthening of the group's solidity," the bank explained.

As of March 31, the bank showed a CET 1 ratio of 19.02 percent, a TIER 1 ratio of 19.02 percent and a Total Capital ratio of 19.88 percent, in all three cases above SREP requirements.

Banco di Desio e della Brianza's stock closed Monday down 1.9 percent at EUR5.16 per share.

