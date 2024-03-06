(Alliance News) - Banco di Desio e della Brianza Spa announced Wednesday that Vega Finanziaria Spa, linked to the bank's chairman Stefano Lado, has bought 435,000 ordinary shares in the bank.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR4.0056, for a total value of EUR1.7 million.

Banco di Desio e della Brianza's stock on Wednesday closed down 1.0 percent at EUR4.09 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

