Banco do Brasil 4Q Net Income Rose on Income From Loan Operations

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SÃO PAULO--Banco do Brasil SA's profit rose in the fourth quarter from a year earlier after the rise in income from loan operations outweighed an increase in provisions for bad loans.

The state-controlled bank reported net income of 8.6 billion reais, the equivalent of $1.7 billion, in the period, from BRL5.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, while adjusted net income jumped to BRL9.0 billion from BRL5.9 billion reais a year earlier. Net interest income rose to BRL21.5 billion from BRL14.8 billion.

The lender took in BRL8.4 billion from fees, up from BRL7.8 billion a year earlier, while income from loan operations rose to BRL30.9 billion from BRL22.0 billion.

Banco do Brasil said its fourth-quarter results were impacted by a provision for a "company in the large corporate segment" that filed for protection from creditors in January. The bank put aside BRL6.5 billion in the quarter for bad loans, up from BRL3.8 billion a year earlier.

Brazilian retailer Americanas SA, which in January was granted protection from creditors while it works on a restructuring plan, said last week that it owes Banco do Brasil about 1.6 billion reais

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-13-23 1744ET