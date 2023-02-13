Advanced search
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:20 2023-02-13 pm EST
40.60 BRL   +0.57%
05:44pBanco do Brasil 4Q Net Income Rose on Income From Loan Operations
DJ
02/08Banco Do Brasil S A : Chief Officer Election
PU
02/08Banco Do Brasil S A : Officer Nomination
PU
Banco do Brasil 4Q Net Income Rose on Income From Loan Operations

02/13/2023 | 05:44pm EST
By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SÃO PAULO--Banco do Brasil SA's profit rose in the fourth quarter from a year earlier after the rise in income from loan operations outweighed an increase in provisions for bad loans.

The state-controlled bank reported net income of 8.6 billion reais, the equivalent of $1.7 billion, in the period, from BRL5.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, while adjusted net income jumped to BRL9.0 billion from BRL5.9 billion reais a year earlier. Net interest income rose to BRL21.5 billion from BRL14.8 billion.

The lender took in BRL8.4 billion from fees, up from BRL7.8 billion a year earlier, while income from loan operations rose to BRL30.9 billion from BRL22.0 billion.

Banco do Brasil said its fourth-quarter results were impacted by a provision for a "company in the large corporate segment" that filed for protection from creditors in January. The bank put aside BRL6.5 billion in the quarter for bad loans, up from BRL3.8 billion a year earlier.

Brazilian retailer Americanas SA, which in January was granted protection from creditors while it works on a restructuring plan, said last week that it owes Banco do Brasil about 1.6 billion reais


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-13-23 1744ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICANAS S.A. 2.73% 1.13 Delayed Quote.-88.81%
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. 0.57% 40.6 Delayed Quote.16.41%
Financials
Sales 2022 83 002 M 16 016 M 16 016 M
Net income 2022 30 619 M 5 908 M 5 908 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,78x
Yield 2022 10,5%
Capitalization 115 B 22 228 M 22 228 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 86 430
Free-Float 49,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 40,37 BRL
Average target price 53,89 BRL
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Managers and Directors
Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chief Technology & Business Development Officer
João Leocir Dal Rosso Frescura General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.16.41%21 965
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.18%413 699
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.43%284 525
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.50%215 380
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.06%182 144
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.84%160 428