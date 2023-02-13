Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:20 2023-02-13 pm EST
40.60 BRL   +0.57%
Banco do Brasil S A : 2023 Guidance

02/13/2023 | 05:48pm EST
Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

MATERIAL FACT

Pursuant to Law 6,404/1976, Article 157, paragraph 4th, and according to CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) Resolutions 44/2021 and 80/2022, Banco do Brasil S.A. (BB) hereby informs its guidance for the year 2023, as follows:

Items

Guidance 2023

Loan Portfolio(1) - % Change

8.0 to 12.0

Individuals - % Change

7.0 to 11.0

Companies(2) - % Change

7.0 to 11.0

Agribusiness - % Change

11.0 to 15.0

Net Interest Income - % Change

17.0 to 21.0

ALLL Expanded View - R$ billion

-23.0 to -19.0

Fee Income - % Change

7.0 to 11.0

Administrative Expenses - % Change

7.0 to 11.0

Adjusted Net Income - R$ billion

33.0 to 37.0

  1. Loan Portfolio: it considers organic domestic loan portfolio with private securities and guarantees. Government operations not included.
  2. Companies: Government operations not included.

2. Information on the assumptions used in preparing the 2023 Guidance may be found in the 4Q22 MD&A report, Summary.

Brasília (DF), February 13th, 2023.

Daniel Alves Maria

Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Banco do Brasil Investor Relations

www.ir.bb.com.br

ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2023 22:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 83 002 M 16 016 M 16 016 M
Net income 2022 30 619 M 5 908 M 5 908 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,78x
Yield 2022 10,5%
Capitalization 115 B 22 228 M 22 228 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 86 430
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 40,37 BRL
Average target price 53,89 BRL
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chief Technology & Business Development Officer
João Leocir Dal Rosso Frescura General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.16.41%21 965
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.18%413 699
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.43%284 525
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.50%215 380
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.06%182 144
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.84%160 428