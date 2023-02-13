Banco do Brasil S A : 2023 Guidance

Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

MATERIAL FACT

Pursuant to Law 6,404/1976, Article 157, paragraph 4th, and according to CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) Resolutions 44/2021 and 80/2022, Banco do Brasil S.A. (BB) hereby informs its guidance for the year 2023, as follows:

Items Guidance 2023 Loan Portfolio(1) - % Change 8.0 to 12.0 Individuals - % Change 7.0 to 11.0 Companies(2) - % Change 7.0 to 11.0 Agribusiness - % Change 11.0 to 15.0 Net Interest Income - % Change 17.0 to 21.0 ALLL Expanded View - R$ billion -23.0 to -19.0 Fee Income - % Change 7.0 to 11.0 Administrative Expenses - % Change 7.0 to 11.0 Adjusted Net Income - R$ billion 33.0 to 37.0

Loan Portfolio: it considers organic domestic loan portfolio with private securities and guarantees. Government operations not included. Companies: Government operations not included.

2. Information on the assumptions used in preparing the 2023 Guidance may be found in the 4Q22 MD&A report, Summary.

Brasília (DF), February 13th, 2023.

Daniel Alves Maria

Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Banco do Brasil Investor Relations

www.ir.bb.com.br

ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000