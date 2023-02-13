Banco do Brasil S A : 2023 Guidance

Public-held Company
Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91
Company Registry No. 5330000063-8
Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186
MATERIAL FACT
Pursuant to Law 6,404/1976, Article 157, paragraph 4th, and according to CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) Resolutions 44/2021 and 80/2022, Banco do Brasil S.A. (BB) hereby informs its guidance for the year 2023, as follows:
|
Items
|
Guidance 2023
|
Loan Portfolio(1) - % Change
|
8.0 to 12.0
|
Individuals - % Change
|
7.0 to 11.0
|
Companies(2) - % Change
|
7.0 to 11.0
|
Agribusiness - % Change
|
11.0 to 15.0
|
Net Interest Income - % Change
|
17.0 to 21.0
|
ALLL Expanded View - R$ billion
|
-23.0 to -19.0
|
Fee Income - % Change
|
7.0 to 11.0
|
Administrative Expenses - % Change
|
7.0 to 11.0
|
Adjusted Net Income - R$ billion
|
33.0 to 37.0
-
Loan Portfolio: it considers organic domestic loan portfolio with private securities and guarantees. Government operations not included.
-
Companies: Government operations not included.
2. Information on the assumptions used in preparing the 2023 Guidance may be found in the 4Q22 MD&A report, Summary.
Brasília (DF), February 13th, 2023.
Daniel Alves Maria
Finance and Investor Relations Officer
Banco do Brasil Investor Relations
www.ir.bb.com.br
ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000
Disclaimer
