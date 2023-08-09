Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

MATERIAL FACT

Pursuant to Law 6404/76, article 157, paragraph 4th, and according to CVM (Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission) Resolution 44/2021 and 80/2022, Banco do Brasil S.A. hereby informs the review of the Guidance for the year 2023, as follows:

Items 1S23 Guidance Guidance Performance Reviewed Loan Portfolio* - % Change 8.0 to 12.0 15.3 9.0 to 13.0 Individuals - % Change 7.0 to 11.0 10.0 Unchanged Companies - % Change 7.0 to 11.0 13.5 8.0 to 12.0 Agribusiness - % Change 11.0 to 15.0 22.7 14.0 to 18.0 Net Interest Income - % Change 17.0 to 21.0 36.0 22.0 to 26.0 ALLL Expanded View - R$ billion -23.0 to -19.0 -13.0 -27.0 to -23.0 Fee Income - % Change 7.0 to 11.0 6.8 4.0 to 8.0 Administrative Expenses - % Change 7.0 to 11.0 7.4 Unchanged Adjusted Net Income - R$ billion 33.0 to 37.0 17.3 Unchanged

(*) Loan Portfolio: it considers organic domestic loan portfolio with private securities and guarantees. Government operations not included.

The guidance is based on Management's current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and financial trends that may affect the conglomerate's business and are not a guarantee of future performance, in addition, they involve risks and uncertainties that may go beyond control of Management, and may, therefore, result in balances and results different from those presented. Management's expectations and projections are linked to market conditions (technological changes, competitive pressures on products, prices, among others), the country's general economic performance (interest and exchange rates, political and economic changes, inflation, changes in legislation taxation, among others) and international markets. For further information access the 2Q23 MD&A report, available on the Investor Relations website of Banco do Brasil S.A. ( https://ri.bb.com.br/en/financial-information/results-center/) .

Brasília (DF), August 9th, 2023.

Marco Geovanne Tobias da Silva

CFO & IRO

Banco do Brasil Investor Relations

www.ir.bb.com.br

ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000