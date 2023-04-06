Banco do Brasil S A : 2023 Social Bond Report Release

Public-held Company

Banco do Brasil S.A. (BB) informs that it has published, on this date, in line with the scope of the Sustainable Finance Framework ("Framework"), the Social Bond Report. Through this document, BB reports on the use of proceeds raised in its inaugural Social Bond, issued in January 2022, in the amount of US$ 500 million, as mentioned in the Information to the Market disclosed on January 07th, 2022, and January 11th, 2022.

2. The Social Bond Reportis available on the BB's Investor Relations page, in the "Sustainability" section.

Brasília (DF), April 06th, 2023.

