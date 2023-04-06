Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:40 2023-04-05 pm EDT
39.15 BRL   -0.36%
07:44aBanco Do Brasil S A : 2023 Social Bond Report Release
PU
04/04Banco Do Brasil S A : OSM/ESM - 04.27.2023 - Management Proposal
PU
04/04Banco Do Brasil S A : OSM/ESM - 04.27.2023 - Handbook of Participation of Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco do Brasil S A : 2023 Social Bond Report Release

04/06/2023 | 07:44am EDT
Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

INFORMATION TO THE MARKET

Banco do Brasil S.A. (BB) informs that it has published, on this date, in line with the scope of the Sustainable Finance Framework ("Framework"), the Social Bond Report. Through this document, BB reports on the use of proceeds raised in its inaugural Social Bond, issued in January 2022, in the amount of US$ 500 million, as mentioned in the Information to the Market disclosed on January 07th, 2022, and January 11th, 2022.

2. The Social Bond Reportis available on the BB's Investor Relations page, in the "Sustainability" section.

Brasília (DF), April 06th, 2023.

Janaína Storti

Head of Investor Relations

Banco do Brasil Investor Relations

www.bb.com.br/ir

ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 11:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 87 789 M 17 404 M 17 404 M
Net income 2023 34 536 M 6 847 M 6 847 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,21x
Yield 2023 12,5%
Capitalization 112 B 22 148 M 22 148 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 85 953
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 39,15 BRL
Average target price 55,60 BRL
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chief Technology & Business Development Officer
João Leocir Dal Rosso Frescura General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.13.13%22 148
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-4.84%375 602
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.23%223 043
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.55%221 100
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.29%164 635
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-12.16%139 337
