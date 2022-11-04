Advanced search
PU
Banco do Brasil S A : 2Q22 Risk Management Report

11/04/2022
Risk Management Report

2Q22

Risk Management Report - PILLAR 3 #Pública

2Q/2022

3

Risk Management Report - PILLAR 3 #Pública

2Q/2022

Introduction

This report presents information from Banco do Brasil's conglomerate, according to Brazilian Central Bank (Bacen) Resolution No. 54, of December 16th, 2020, that established a new template on the release of the Risk Management

  • Pillar 3 Report. The measure is one of the actions of Agenda BC +, pillar SFN Mais Eficiente (Most Effective Banking Industry), and aims to improve governance mechanisms and transparency of the information made available.

The tables1 were divided according to their periodicity of disclosure (quarterly, half-yearly and yearly), as listed below. The tables have a fixed format with quantitative information, according to the model provided by Bacen, and cannot be modified in its presentation, in order to preserve comparability between financial institutions.

  • In 1Q and 3Q the quarterly tables are released;
  • In 2Q the quarterly and half-yearly tables are released;
  • In 4Q all the tables are released.

The information is also available in the open data form, available at website (https://dadosabertos.bcb.gov.br/).

Pillar 3 Report is guided by the Specific Policy for Disclosure of Risk and Capital Management Information, regulated by CMN Resolution No. 4,557, of February 23, 2017. This Policy guides the behavior of Banco do Brasil. Entities linked to Banco do Brasil (ELBB) are expected to define their directions based on these guidelines, considering the specific needs and the legal and regulatory aspects to which they are subject. It is regulated by CMN Resolution No. 4,557, of February 23, 2017. Main aspects of the Policy:

  • We are transparent in the disclosure of risk and capital management information.
  • We disclose information in accordance with best practices, banking legislation, the needs of external users and our interests, safeguarding those of a confidential and proprietary nature.
  • We disclose the relevant information that allows investors and interested parties to prove the sufficiency of our capital to cover all the risks assumed.
  • We consider relevance criteria when defining information provided to the market and use technical parameters to select those to be disclosed.
  • We guarantee the reliability and integrity of the information provided to the external public.
  • We submitted the information preparation and disclosure process to the validation of the internal control system.
  • We respect bank secrecy and preserve data confidentiality when disclosing information.
  • We provide risk and capital management information at www.bb.com.br/ri (Portuguese version) and www.bb.com.br/ir (English version).

The information disclosed may be rectified voluntarily or as determined by Bacen, if inconsistencies are identified in the ISG calculation process. In this case it will be republished on the BB portal, according to Article 24 of BCB Resolution No. 54, of December 16, 2020.

4

Risk Management Report - PILLAR 3 #Pública

2Q/2022

Main Indicators

Capital adequacy is assessed based on regulatory requirements, prudential management limits and capital targets, whose objective is to maintain BB capital at adequate levels to cover the risks incurred, seeking the optimization of resources, the sustainability of the Bank and the financial system.

Therefore, minimum regulatory capital limits are defined considering the relationship among Risk-weighted assets (RWA), Common Equity Tier I (CET1), Tier I (CN1) and Total Capital (PR), calculated as defined in prudential regulation. BB also assess capital adequacy through stress tests, following the view of economic capital, whose general characteristic is greater adherence to the institution's profile. The focus is on organic capital generation and credit growth, in line with the best risk-return ratio.

The consolidation scope used as the basis for verifying the operating limits is the Prudential Conglomerate, defined in CMN Resolution No. 4,950/2021, in force since January 1st, 2022. Under the terms of the Accounting Plan for Financial Institutions (Cosif), the Prudential Conglomerate covers not only financial institutions, but also consortium administrators, payment institutions, companies that carry out the acquisition of operations or directly or indirectly assume credit risk, on which have direct and indirect control and investment funds in which the conglomerate substantially retains risks and benefits.

The following figure shows the main indicators of the report, calculated based on the BB Prudential Conglomerate, considering the position as of 06.30.2022:

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 22:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
