Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/2Q23
Earnings Summary
Banco do Brasil recorded adjusted net income of R$8.8 billion in 2Q23, up 2.8% QoQ and 11.7% YoY. ROE was 21.3%.
In the quarter, earnings were influenced by the good commercial performance and loan portfolios' increase, which had a positive impact of +8.2% on the Net Interest Income (NII) and Fee Income (+1.9%), especially those related to loan disbursements. Regarding the expenses, there was an increase in ALLL Expanded View (+22.6%), due to non-payroll lines risk worsening in the individuals portfolio and due to the worsening of risks in the companies portfolio, impacted by the increase in the credit risk's level of a company in the large corporate segment that filed for a court-supervised reorganization process judicial recovery in January 2023, moving from risk F (50%) to risk G (70%). Administrative expenses (+3.9%) remained under control, reflecting the proper management of contracts and investments in the Bank's digital transformation.
In the year-to-date comparison (1H23/1H22), adjusted net income was R$17.3 billion (+19.5%), with emphasis on the performance of the NII (+36,0%), influenced by the good results of the loan portfolio and securities allocated in treasury. Fee Income was up 6.8%, notably in commercial segments such as consortium and insurance. Net Gains from Equity Method Investments was up 38.4%. On the other hand, there were increases in ALLL Expanded View (+128.8%) and in Administrative Expenses (+7.4%), in line with the employees' salary increase in the last collective agreement (8.0%).
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/2Q23
Statement of Income
Table 1. Summary Statement of Income - R$ million
Chg. %
Chg. %
2Q22
1Q23
2Q23
2Q22
1Q23
1H22
1H23
1H22
Net Interest Income
17,056
21,161
22,887
34.2
8.2
32,388
44,048
36.0
ALLL Expanded View
(2,937)
(5,855)
(7,176)
144.3
22.6
(5,695)
(13,031)
128.8
ALLL - Recovery of Write-offs
2,136
1,889
2,150
0.6
13.8
4,247
4,039
(4.9)
ALLL - Credit Risk
(4,581)
(4,148)
(8,495)
85.5
104.8
(9,067)
(12,644)
39.4
ALLL - Impairment
(146)
(3,237)
(340)
132.5
(89.5)
(269)
(3,577)
-
ALLL - Discount Granted
(347)
(359)
(491)
41.6
36.9
(605)
(849)
40.3
Net Financial Margin
14,119
15,306
15,711
11.3
2.6
26,692
31,017
16.2
Fee income
7,847
8,132
8,286
5.6
1.9
15,372
16,418
6.8
Administrative Expenses
(8,305)
(8,698)
(9,035)
8.8
3.9
(16,505)
(17,733)
7.4
Legal Risk¹
(1,527)
(1,463)
(971)
(36.5)
(33.6)
(3,101)
(2,433)
(21.5)
Other Operating Income²
(177)
(260)
(901)
409.6
246.0
(934)
(1,161)
24.3
Profit Before Taxation and Profit Sharing
11,956
13,017
13,091
9.5
0.6
21,524
26,108
21.3
Income and Social Contribution Taxes
(2,491)
(2,564)
(2,335)
(6.3)
(9.0)
(4,052)
(4,899)
20.9
Employee and Directors Profit Sharing
(995)
(1,089)
(1,120)
12.5
2.8
(1,843)
(2,208)
19.8
Non-Controlling Interests
(602)
(814)
(851)
41.3
4.5
(1,129)
(1,666)
47.5
Adjusted Net Income
7,867
8,550
8,785
11.7
2.8
14,500
17,335
19.5
One-Off Items
(178)
(343)
(431)
142.0
25.6
(131)
(774)
492.0
Net Income
7,689
8,207
8,354
8.7
1.8
14,370
16,561
15.2
ROE - %
20.8
21.0
21.3
19.7
21.4
- Group containing the balance of the line 'Civil, Tax and Labor Claims'; (2) Group containing the result of the lines' Other Provisions', 'Net Gains from Equity Methods Investments', 'PREVI - Benefit Plan 1', 'Previ - Update of Utilization Fund', Tax Expenses, 'Other Income / Operating Expenses' and 'Non-Operating Result'.
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/2Q23
Financial Margin
Net Interest Income (NII)
In 2Q23, the Net Interest Income (NII) was R$22,9 billion, up 8.2% QoQ (2Q23/1Q23) and 36.0% YTD (1H23/1H22).
In the quarter, Financial Income increased by 6.7% (4.1% in Loan Operations and 15,3% in Treasury) benefiting from the growth of the loan portfolio and securities issued respectively. Furthermore, there was
growth of 5.3% in the Commercial Funding expenses and 0,2% in Institutional Funding expenses.
In the half-year comparison, contributed to the increase in NII the 38.2% increase in Financial Income (31.6% in Loan Operations and 63.1% in Treasury Result), driven by the growth in volumes and rates of the loan portfolio. and securities issued, partially offset by the increase (40.5%) in Financial Expenses.
Table 2. Net Interest Income (NII) and Net Interest Margin (NIM) - R$ million
Chg. %
Chg. %
2Q22
1Q23
2Q23
2Q22
1Q23
1H22
1H23
1H22
Net Interest Income
17,056
21,161
22,887
34.2
8.2
32,388
44,048
36.0
Financial Income
33,649
42,390
45,245
34.5
6.7
63,412
87,635
38.2
Loan Operations
26,196
32,304
33,614
28.3
4.1
50,099
65,918
31.6
Treasury¹
7,453
10,086
11,631
56.1
15.3
13,313
21,716
63.1
Financial Expenses
(16,593)
(21,229)
(22,358)
34.7
5.3
(31,024)
(43,586)
40.5
Commercial Funding
(13,827)
(18,073)
(19,195)
38.8
6.2
(25,700)
(37,268)
45.0
Institutional Funding²
(2,766)
(3,156)
(3,163)
14.4
0.2
(5,324)
(6,319)
18.7
NIM - %³
3.8
4.6
4.9
3.6
4.7
Risk Adjusted NIM - %
3.1
3.3
3.4
3.0
3.3
- It includes the result from interest, tax hedging, derivatives, and other financial instruments that offset the effects of the exchange rate variation on result; (2) It includes senior bonds, subordinated debt, and domestic and abroad hybrid capital and debt instruments; (3) Net Interest Income/Earning Assets Average, annualized.
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/2Q23
Managerial Financial Margin
Aiming to provide greater transparency and comparability to the investor market, as of the 2nd quarter of 2023, Banco do Brasil will present, in addition to the financial view (relocated), its Net Interest Income with Clients and with the Market view.
Figure 1. Historical Data - Financial Margin with Clients and Market- R$ million
+16.8%
+3.0%
18,920
19,359
19,475
20,049
17,159
14,472
15,214
13,210
2,431
328
639
2,092
1,686
2,838
118
(103)
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
Financial Margin with Clients
Financial Margin with the Market
In 2Q23 the Margin with Clients increased 3.0% QoQ, explained by the increase in average, balance as well as the increase the spread, 8.8% to 8.9%. In the Margin with the Market, the result can be explained, mainly, due to the increase in the result of securities allocated in treasury and in the financial margin of Banco Patagonia during the quarter.
In the half-year comparison, the Margin with Clients (+22.1%) was driven by growth in the average balance and clients spread, with the variation in the spread mainly related to the improvement in the margin of liabilities. In the Margin with the Market, the growth is explained by the increase in the average Selic rate (6.5% in 1H23 versus 5.42% in 1H22), with a direct impact on the remuneration of free securities and committed operations, in addition to the growth of Banco Patagonia financial margin.
More information on the composition of the Financial Margin with Clients and Market is available in Chapter 2 of this document.
Table 3. Financial Margin with Clients and Market - R$ million
Chg. (%)
Chg. (%)
2Q22
1Q23
2Q23
2Q22
1Q23
1H22
1H23
1H22
Net Interest Income
17,056
21,161
22,887
34.2
8.2
32,388
44,048
36.0
Margin with Clients
17,159
19,475
20,049
16.8
3.0
32,374
39,524
22.1
Average Balance
806,985
913,999
933,243
15.6
2.1
800,266
923,621
15.4
Clients Spread ¹
8.78
8.80
8.87
1.1
0.9
8.25
8.74
5.9
Margin with the Market ²
(103)
1,686
2,838
-
68.3
14
4,524
-
- Comparing with the accounting/financial view presented at the beginning of this chapter, the Margin with clients is essentially formed by the Income from Loan Operations with private securities, net opportunity expenses for each type of operation , and Commercial Funding Expenses and Compulsory deposits, plus opportunity incomes for each type of operation; (2) Similarly, the Margin with the Market essentially consists of Treasury Income (excluding private securities), Institutional Funding Expenses, Banco Patagonia's NII and net income from opportunities (income/expenses) plus income of compulsory applications.
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/2Q23
ALLL Expanded View
Expanded ALLL was R$ 7.2 billion in 2Q23, up 22.6% QoQ and up 144.3% YoY.
Table 4. ALLL Expanded View - R$ million
Chg. %
Chg. %
2Q22
1Q23
2Q23
2Q22
1Q23
1H22
1H23
1H22
ALLL Expanded View
(2,937)
(5,855)
(7,176)
144.3
22.6
(5,695)
(13,031)
128.8
ALLL Expenses - Recovery of Write-offs
2,136
1,889
2,150
0.6
13.8
4,247
4,039
(4.9)
ALLL Expenses - Credit Risk
(4,581)
(4,148)
(8,495)
85.5
104.8
(9,067)
(12,644)
39.4
ALLL Expenses - Impairment
(146)
(3,237)
(340)
132.5
(89.5)
(269)
(3,577)
-
ALLL Expenses - Discounts Granted
(347)
(359)
(491)
41.6
36.9
(605)
(849)
40.3
Recovery ofWrite-Offs: Up 13.8% QoQ and up 0.6% YoY, due to the good business performance.
Credit Risk: 104.8% increase compared to the previous quarter and 85.5% increase compared to 2Q22.
In 1Q23, there was a change in the debt profile of a specific client in the large corporate segment, with the desconstitution of provision (R$2,546 million), with the concomitant recognition of an impairment loss resulting from the change in the debt profile (from loans to securities). Also, in the quarter, there was an additional provision for a company in the large
corporate segment that filed for a court-supervised reorganization process judicial recovery in January 2023, moving from risk F (50%) to risk G (70%), with an impact of R$338.8 million. In the individual portfolio, there was a non-payroll lines risk worsening.
Impairment: Down 89.5% QoQ and up 132.5% YoY. The drop in the quarterly comparison is explained by the change in the debt profile, mentioned in the Credit Risk topic.
Discounts Granted: Up 36.9% QoQ and up 41.6% YoY, due to the renegotiation campaign in 2Q23.
