Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/2Q23

Earnings Summary

Banco do Brasil recorded adjusted net income of R$8.8 billion in 2Q23, up 2.8% QoQ and 11.7% YoY. ROE was 21.3%.

In the quarter, earnings were influenced by the good commercial performance and loan portfolios' increase, which had a positive impact of +8.2% on the Net Interest Income (NII) and Fee Income (+1.9%), especially those related to loan disbursements. Regarding the expenses, there was an increase in ALLL Expanded View (+22.6%), due to non-payroll lines risk worsening in the individuals portfolio and due to the worsening of risks in the companies portfolio, impacted by the increase in the credit risk's level of a company in the large corporate segment that filed for a court-supervised reorganization process judicial recovery in January 2023, moving from risk F (50%) to risk G (70%). Administrative expenses (+3.9%) remained under control, reflecting the proper management of contracts and investments in the Bank's digital transformation.

In the year-to-date comparison (1H23/1H22), adjusted net income was R$17.3 billion (+19.5%), with emphasis on the performance of the NII (+36,0%), influenced by the good results of the loan portfolio and securities allocated in treasury. Fee Income was up 6.8%, notably in commercial segments such as consortium and insurance. Net Gains from Equity Method Investments was up 38.4%. On the other hand, there were increases in ALLL Expanded View (+128.8%) and in Administrative Expenses (+7.4%), in line with the employees' salary increase in the last collective agreement (8.0%).

1