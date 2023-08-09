Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/2Q23

Earnings Summary

Banco do Brasil recorded adjusted net income of R$8.8 billion in 2Q23, up 2.8% QoQ and 11.7% YoY. ROE was 21.3%.

In the quarter, earnings were influenced by the good commercial performance and loan portfolios' increase, which had a positive impact of +8.2% on the Net Interest Income (NII) and Fee Income (+1.9%), especially those related to loan disbursements. Regarding the expenses, there was an increase in ALLL Expanded View (+22.6%), due to non-payroll lines risk worsening in the individuals portfolio and due to the worsening of risks in the companies portfolio, impacted by the increase in the credit risk's level of a company in the large corporate segment that filed for a court-supervised reorganization process judicial recovery in January 2023, moving from risk F (50%) to risk G (70%). Administrative expenses (+3.9%) remained under control, reflecting the proper management of contracts and investments in the Bank's digital transformation.

In the year-to-date comparison (1H23/1H22), adjusted net income was R$17.3 billion (+19.5%), with emphasis on the performance of the NII (+36,0%), influenced by the good results of the loan portfolio and securities allocated in treasury. Fee Income was up 6.8%, notably in commercial segments such as consortium and insurance. Net Gains from Equity Method Investments was up 38.4%. On the other hand, there were increases in ALLL Expanded View (+128.8%) and in Administrative Expenses (+7.4%), in line with the employees' salary increase in the last collective agreement (8.0%).

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/2Q23

Statement of Income

Table 1. Summary Statement of Income - R$ million

Chg. %

Chg. %

2Q22

1Q23

2Q23

2Q22

1Q23

1H22

1H23

1H22

Net Interest Income

17,056

21,161

22,887

34.2

8.2

32,388

44,048

36.0

ALLL Expanded View

(2,937)

(5,855)

(7,176)

144.3

22.6

(5,695)

(13,031)

128.8

ALLL - Recovery of Write-offs

2,136

1,889

2,150

0.6

13.8

4,247

4,039

(4.9)

ALLL - Credit Risk

(4,581)

(4,148)

(8,495)

85.5

104.8

(9,067)

(12,644)

39.4

ALLL - Impairment

(146)

(3,237)

(340)

132.5

(89.5)

(269)

(3,577)

-

ALLL - Discount Granted

(347)

(359)

(491)

41.6

36.9

(605)

(849)

40.3

Net Financial Margin

14,119

15,306

15,711

11.3

2.6

26,692

31,017

16.2

Fee income

7,847

8,132

8,286

5.6

1.9

15,372

16,418

6.8

Administrative Expenses

(8,305)

(8,698)

(9,035)

8.8

3.9

(16,505)

(17,733)

7.4

Legal Risk¹

(1,527)

(1,463)

(971)

(36.5)

(33.6)

(3,101)

(2,433)

(21.5)

Other Operating Income²

(177)

(260)

(901)

409.6

246.0

(934)

(1,161)

24.3

Profit Before Taxation and Profit Sharing

11,956

13,017

13,091

9.5

0.6

21,524

26,108

21.3

Income and Social Contribution Taxes

(2,491)

(2,564)

(2,335)

(6.3)

(9.0)

(4,052)

(4,899)

20.9

Employee and Directors Profit Sharing

(995)

(1,089)

(1,120)

12.5

2.8

(1,843)

(2,208)

19.8

Non-Controlling Interests

(602)

(814)

(851)

41.3

4.5

(1,129)

(1,666)

47.5

Adjusted Net Income

7,867

8,550

8,785

11.7

2.8

14,500

17,335

19.5

One-Off Items

(178)

(343)

(431)

142.0

25.6

(131)

(774)

492.0

Net Income

7,689

8,207

8,354

8.7

1.8

14,370

16,561

15.2

ROE - %

20.8

21.0

21.3

19.7

21.4

  1. Group containing the balance of the line 'Civil, Tax and Labor Claims'; (2) Group containing the result of the lines' Other Provisions', 'Net Gains from Equity Methods Investments', 'PREVI - Benefit Plan 1', 'Previ - Update of Utilization Fund', Tax Expenses, 'Other Income / Operating Expenses' and 'Non-Operating Result'.

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/2Q23

Financial Margin

Net Interest Income (NII)

In 2Q23, the Net Interest Income (NII) was R$22,9 billion, up 8.2% QoQ (2Q23/1Q23) and 36.0% YTD (1H23/1H22).

In the quarter, Financial Income increased by 6.7% (4.1% in Loan Operations and 15,3% in Treasury) benefiting from the growth of the loan portfolio and securities issued respectively. Furthermore, there was

growth of 5.3% in the Commercial Funding expenses and 0,2% in Institutional Funding expenses.

In the half-year comparison, contributed to the increase in NII the 38.2% increase in Financial Income (31.6% in Loan Operations and 63.1% in Treasury Result), driven by the growth in volumes and rates of the loan portfolio. and securities issued, partially offset by the increase (40.5%) in Financial Expenses.

Table 2. Net Interest Income (NII) and Net Interest Margin (NIM) - R$ million

Chg. %

Chg. %

2Q22

1Q23

2Q23

2Q22

1Q23

1H22

1H23

1H22

Net Interest Income

17,056

21,161

22,887

34.2

8.2

32,388

44,048

36.0

Financial Income

33,649

42,390

45,245

34.5

6.7

63,412

87,635

38.2

Loan Operations

26,196

32,304

33,614

28.3

4.1

50,099

65,918

31.6

Treasury¹

7,453

10,086

11,631

56.1

15.3

13,313

21,716

63.1

Financial Expenses

(16,593)

(21,229)

(22,358)

34.7

5.3

(31,024)

(43,586)

40.5

Commercial Funding

(13,827)

(18,073)

(19,195)

38.8

6.2

(25,700)

(37,268)

45.0

Institutional Funding²

(2,766)

(3,156)

(3,163)

14.4

0.2

(5,324)

(6,319)

18.7

NIM - %³

3.8

4.6

4.9

3.6

4.7

Risk Adjusted NIM - %

3.1

3.3

3.4

3.0

3.3

  1. It includes the result from interest, tax hedging, derivatives, and other financial instruments that offset the effects of the exchange rate variation on result; (2) It includes senior bonds, subordinated debt, and domestic and abroad hybrid capital and debt instruments; (3) Net Interest Income/Earning Assets Average, annualized.

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/2Q23

Managerial Financial Margin

Aiming to provide greater transparency and comparability to the investor market, as of the 2nd quarter of 2023, Banco do Brasil will present, in addition to the financial view (relocated), its Net Interest Income with Clients and with the Market view.

Figure 1. Historical Data - Financial Margin with Clients and Market- R$ million

+16.8%

+3.0%

18,920

19,359

19,475

20,049

17,159

14,472

15,214

13,210

2,431

328

639

2,092

1,686

2,838

118

(103)

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

Financial Margin with Clients

Financial Margin with the Market

In 2Q23 the Margin with Clients increased 3.0% QoQ, explained by the increase in average, balance as well as the increase the spread, 8.8% to 8.9%. In the Margin with the Market, the result can be explained, mainly, due to the increase in the result of securities allocated in treasury and in the financial margin of Banco Patagonia during the quarter.

In the half-year comparison, the Margin with Clients (+22.1%) was driven by growth in the average balance and clients spread, with the variation in the spread mainly related to the improvement in the margin of liabilities. In the Margin with the Market, the growth is explained by the increase in the average Selic rate (6.5% in 1H23 versus 5.42% in 1H22), with a direct impact on the remuneration of free securities and committed operations, in addition to the growth of Banco Patagonia financial margin.

More information on the composition of the Financial Margin with Clients and Market is available in Chapter 2 of this document.

Table 3. Financial Margin with Clients and Market - R$ million

Chg. (%)

Chg. (%)

2Q22

1Q23

2Q23

2Q22

1Q23

1H22

1H23

1H22

Net Interest Income

17,056

21,161

22,887

34.2

8.2

32,388

44,048

36.0

Margin with Clients

17,159

19,475

20,049

16.8

3.0

32,374

39,524

22.1

Average Balance

806,985

913,999

933,243

15.6

2.1

800,266

923,621

15.4

Clients Spread ¹

8.78

8.80

8.87

1.1

0.9

8.25

8.74

5.9

Margin with the Market ²

(103)

1,686

2,838

-

68.3

14

4,524

-

  1. Comparing with the accounting/financial view presented at the beginning of this chapter, the Margin with clients is essentially formed by the Income from Loan Operations with private securities, net opportunity expenses for each type of operation , and Commercial Funding Expenses and Compulsory deposits, plus opportunity incomes for each type of operation; (2) Similarly, the Margin with the Market essentially consists of Treasury Income (excluding private securities), Institutional Funding Expenses, Banco Patagonia's NII and net income from opportunities (income/expenses) plus income of compulsory applications.

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/2Q23

ALLL Expanded View

Expanded ALLL was R$ 7.2 billion in 2Q23, up 22.6% QoQ and up 144.3% YoY.

Table 4. ALLL Expanded View - R$ million

Chg. %

Chg. %

2Q22

1Q23

2Q23

2Q22

1Q23

1H22

1H23

1H22

ALLL Expanded View

(2,937)

(5,855)

(7,176)

144.3

22.6

(5,695)

(13,031)

128.8

ALLL Expenses - Recovery of Write-offs

2,136

1,889

2,150

0.6

13.8

4,247

4,039

(4.9)

ALLL Expenses - Credit Risk

(4,581)

(4,148)

(8,495)

85.5

104.8

(9,067)

(12,644)

39.4

ALLL Expenses - Impairment

(146)

(3,237)

(340)

132.5

(89.5)

(269)

(3,577)

-

ALLL Expenses - Discounts Granted

(347)

(359)

(491)

41.6

36.9

(605)

(849)

40.3

Recovery ofWrite-Offs: Up 13.8% QoQ and up 0.6% YoY, due to the good business performance.

Credit Risk: 104.8% increase compared to the previous quarter and 85.5% increase compared to 2Q22.

In 1Q23, there was a change in the debt profile of a specific client in the large corporate segment, with the desconstitution of provision (R$2,546 million), with the concomitant recognition of an impairment loss resulting from the change in the debt profile (from loans to securities). Also, in the quarter, there was an additional provision for a company in the large

corporate segment that filed for a court-supervised reorganization process judicial recovery in January 2023, moving from risk F (50%) to risk G (70%), with an impact of R$338.8 million. In the individual portfolio, there was a non-payroll lines risk worsening.

Impairment: Down 89.5% QoQ and up 132.5% YoY. The drop in the quarterly comparison is explained by the change in the debt profile, mentioned in the Credit Risk topic.

Discounts Granted: Up 36.9% QoQ and up 41.6% YoY, due to the renegotiation campaign in 2Q23.

