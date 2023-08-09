Banco do Brasil S.A. - Press Release 2Q23

Press Release - Brasília (DF), August 09th, 2023

has adjusted net income of R$ 17.3 billion on the first half of 2023

ROE was 21.4%

Banco do Brasil presented a record half-year adjusted net income of R$ 17.3 billion in the 1H23, growth of 19.5% compared to the same period of 2022. Return on equity (ROE) reached 21.4%. Value added to society exceeded R$42.9 billion. BB's CET1 ended June at 12.21%. Specifically on the second quarter of 2023, adjusted net income was R$ 8.8 billion, 11.7% higher than the same period last year and 2.8% compared to the immediately previous quarter.

The result for the semester was influenced by the growth in the NII (+36.0%), due to the good results of the loan portfolio and securities allocated in treasury. Fee income grew 6.8%, notably in commercial segments such as consortium and insurance. On the other hand, there were increases in ALL expanded view expenses (+128.8%) and administrative expenses (+7.4%), the last one being in line with the increase in the employees salary in the last collective agreement (8.0%).

Loan Portfolio Expanded View

The loan portfolio expanded view, which includes private securities and guarantees, registered a balance of R$ 1.045 trillion in June 2023, growth of 1.2% compared to March/23. In the comparison in 12 months, the growth was 13.6%. Highlight for the sustainable loan portfolio, which totaled R$ 321.6 billion, with growth of 10% in 12 months, representing 31% of BB's loan portfolio. The NPL over 90 days (ratio between operations overdue for more than 90 days and the balance of the classified credit portfolio) reached 2.73% and the coverage ratio (ratio between the balance of provisions and the balance of operations overdue for more than 90 days) was 201.3%, both better than the Brazilian banking industry average.

Individuals Loan Portfolio

Growth of 0.6% compared to March/23 and 10.0% in 12 months, reaching R$ 302.1 billion, mainly influenced by the performance of the payroll loan portfolio (+2.0% in the quarter and +9.3% in 12 months).

Companies Loan Portfolio

It recorded growth of 2.5% compared to March/23 and 10.4% in 12 months, reaching R$ 371.9 billion, with emphasis on the portfolio of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), with an evolution of 1. 4% in the quarter and 21.8% in 12 months and for Large Companies, which grew by 2.9% in the quarter and 9.3% in 12 months.

Agribusiness Loan Portfolio

It reached a balance of R$ 321.6 billion, an annual growth of 22.7%. Highlight for the lines of investments operations (+46.8% in 12 months) and working capital (+30.6% in 12 months). The 2022/2023 Harvest Plan ended in June, with R$ 190 billion disbursed, growth of 23.3% compared to the previous harvest. BB released R$ 75 billion in the semester for agribusiness and family farming, a volume 15% higher than that allocated in the same period last year. Only for family farming, R$ 7.8 billion were made available, growth of 18.4%. It should be noted that BB allocated funds to 106 thousand family farmers, directly contributing to the country's food security.

1