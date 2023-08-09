Management Report
IFRS
1H
23
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Report - 1H23
Dear reader,
In the first half of 2023, we achieved a net profit of R$16.4 billion. This result reflects Banco always do Brasil's relevance in the lives of clients. We seek excellence in the relationship, in an innovative and efficient way, bringing hyperpersonalized solutions, to see Brazilians thriving more and more.
We reached R$38.6 billion in value added, through the payment of dividends, taxes, and other components. In addition, we adopt actions that generate positive social and environmental impacts through our initiatives, partnerships and the performance of the Banco do Brasil Foundation. We are inducers of sustainable best practices and support our clients to migrate to greener and more inclusive business models.
In June, we closed the 2022/2023 Crop Plan (Plano Safra), the largest in our history, with R$190 billion disbursed. In July, we announced the new 2023/2024 Crop Plan (Plano Safra) with a disbursement forecast of R$240 billion, 26.3% higher than the disbursement in the previous crop, with R$48 billion for family farmers and medium producers.
We invest in the training of the producer, with the technical performance of our specialists and the intensive use of technology. We bring financial and agricultural guidance to the small producer with lectures on property management and agricultural techniques that provide a more efficient production in their activities. In the previous crop, more than 11 thousand family farmers were trained, surpassing 293 events held in more than a thousand municipalities. For the next crop, 1,000 events are planned in four thousand municipalities, training 20,000 farmers.
Our performance in credit to the Public Sector also deserves to be highlighted. We reinforce our partnership with public entities that enable public policies and improve the lives of citizens, disbursing more than R$5.5 billion to States and Municipalities in 1H23. We believe that the development of the public sector is fundamental to the transformation of society.
In addition, in July/2023, we joined Desenrola Brasil Banda 2, an Emergency Program for the Renegotiation
of Debts of Delinquent Individuals, whose objective is to renegotiate bank debts of individuals, with monthly income equal to or less than R$20,000 and who had negative debts on 12/31/2022.
To achieve our purpose, to be always relevant in people's lives, we believe that having qualified and engaged employees is a key piece. We are advancing in the cultural transformation of our company, becoming a more agile, modern, and diverse Bank.
This transformation also occurs due to the digital acceleration, which positively influences the way we work, with the use of agile methods daily and seeking the reskilling and upskilling of our teams. In addition, the latest competitions, held in 2021 and 2022, oxygenate our staff with the arrival of new professionals, including directly to the areas of technology and cybersecurity.
We also advance, in a transversal way, in the theme of diversity, reaching senior management, employees, suppliers and business partners because we understand that by sharing the diversity of people, experiences and ideas we will be able to innovate even more, improve our business and deliver sustainable results.
To sustain the necessary and important transformations, in March, we announced the revision of the Executive Committee on People and Organizational Culture, subordinated to the Board of Directors, which has been renamed the Executive Committee on People, Equity and Diversity. We also created the Advisory Council on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, whose role is to discuss necessary advances in management, analyze trends and best practices, and propose initiatives associated with the themes.
We invite you to know a little more about Banco do Brasil's deliveries in the following pages, while reinforcing the commitment to generating value for all our stakeholders.
Happy reading!
Consolidated Financial Statements Result
Key components and performance indicators in the first six months of 2023, compared to the same period in 2022.
Net income of R$16.4 billion in 1H23 was a reflection of good commercial performance in several business lines, notably in the disbursement with credit quality, exploring value chains and an adequate risk-return mix. This performance is bolstered by growth in service revenues, while administrative expenses remained under control. The proper management of liquidity and revenues of the group companies are added to the result. BIS reached 15.7% and the CET1 ended June at 12.2%.
In addition to the result, we reached R$38.6 billion in value added, through the payment of dividends, taxes and other components, a growth of 18.2% over the same period of the previous year.
To learn more details about the income and equity items for the period, read the Notes to the Financial Statements for the year and in the Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) report.
Net Income
R$16.4 billion
Value Added
Growth of 18.5%
R$38.6 billion
compared to 1H22
Growth of 18.2%
compared to 1H22
Earnings (R$ million)
1H23
1H22
Net Income
16,383
13,823
Net Interest Income
43,388
33,368
Net Revenue from Fees and Commissions
12,404
11,667
Administrative and Personnel Expenses
(17,770)
(16,279)
Equity (R$ million)
Jun/23
Dec/22
Assets
Customer Resources
Shareholders Equity
2,075,763
2,008,169
768,531
753,263
167,171
163,518
Shareholders and Holders of Debt Instruments
We have a base of more than one million shareholders, 98.5% of whom are individuals and 1.3% are legal entities. At the end of June, our shareholding composition was distributed among 50% of shares held by the Federal Government, 49.6% outstanding (free float) and 0.4% held in treasury. Local investors held 73.8% of the outstanding shares, and foreigners 26.2%. Our shares (BBAS3) represented 3.314% of the Ibovespa in the last quarter.
Compensation to Shareholders
The Shareholder Compensation Policy seeks to ensure the proper valuation of the shareholder, combined with the continuity and financial sustainability of the Bank in the short, medium and long term, based on the premise of flexibility and financial solidity that ensure the sustainability of the business.
For the 2023 fiscal year, the distribution of dividends and/or Interest on Own Capital (JCP) corresponding to 40% of net income was approved, adjusted as provided for in letters "a" and "b" of item I of article 202 of Law 6,404/76, based on the Bank's results, financial condition, cash requirements, the Capital Plan and its goals and respective projections, the Risk Appetite and Tolerance Statement, prospects for present and potential markets, existing investment opportunities and the maintenance and expansion of operating capacity.
The total allocated to shareholders in 1H23 was R$6.5 billion. The amount per share allocated to shareholders was R$2.266.
Corporate Strategy
Our Corporate Strategy has a time horizon of five years and is reviewed every year, according to a structured, participatory process based on consolidated methodologies. After the review, it is approved by the Board of Directors, which directs the Company's decisions for the following years.
Our purpose is "To be close and relevant in people's lives at all times", and that's why we exist to always be together, support and maintain close relationships with people, regardless of the channel. We are relevant because our greatest aspiration is to generate value and be indispensable in the lives of the people with whom we relate. We want this purpose to be always present in our relationships, as we offer complete solutions so that our customers can count on us during all phases of their personal and professional life.
In line with our purpose and reinforcing the Company's organizational identity, our values are Proximity, Innovation, Integrity, Efficiency and Commitment to Society. These values form the basis of our culture and are experienced by all employees.
The Strategic Map and the Master Plan outline the strategic objectives and indicators for the next five years, distributed in five perspectives: Clients, Financial, Sustainability, Processes and People. The clients is at the center of our actions and decisions at all organizational levels, offering complete solutions and an appropriate experience.
We are a competitive, profitable, efficient, innovative bank, reference in sustainability and ESG business, the result of excellence in optimized capital allocation, high operational efficiency, a rational organizational structure, new business development and diversified revenue sources.
We accelerate digital transformation and innovation, using analytical intelligence and keeping the focus on improving models, processes, products and channels, with the aim of making them simpler, agile and responsive, thus creating a bank for each client.
We seek to continue the transformation of our organizational culture, relying on the engaged performance of our professionals, maintaining our focus on innovation, meritocracy, and sustainable results.
