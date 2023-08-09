Dear reader,

In the first half of 2023, we achieved a net profit of R$16.4 billion. This result reflects Banco always do Brasil's relevance in the lives of clients. We seek excellence in the relationship, in an innovative and efficient way, bringing hyperpersonalized solutions, to see Brazilians thriving more and more.

We reached R$38.6 billion in value added, through the payment of dividends, taxes, and other components. In addition, we adopt actions that generate positive social and environmental impacts through our initiatives, partnerships and the performance of the Banco do Brasil Foundation. We are inducers of sustainable best practices and support our clients to migrate to greener and more inclusive business models.

In June, we closed the 2022/2023 Crop Plan (Plano Safra), the largest in our history, with R$190 billion disbursed. In July, we announced the new 2023/2024 Crop Plan (Plano Safra) with a disbursement forecast of R$240 billion, 26.3% higher than the disbursement in the previous crop, with R$48 billion for family farmers and medium producers.

We invest in the training of the producer, with the technical performance of our specialists and the intensive use of technology. We bring financial and agricultural guidance to the small producer with lectures on property management and agricultural techniques that provide a more efficient production in their activities. In the previous crop, more than 11 thousand family farmers were trained, surpassing 293 events held in more than a thousand municipalities. For the next crop, 1,000 events are planned in four thousand municipalities, training 20,000 farmers.

Our performance in credit to the Public Sector also deserves to be highlighted. We reinforce our partnership with public entities that enable public policies and improve the lives of citizens, disbursing more than R$5.5 billion to States and Municipalities in 1H23. We believe that the development of the public sector is fundamental to the transformation of society.

In addition, in July/2023, we joined Desenrola Brasil Banda 2, an Emergency Program for the Renegotiation