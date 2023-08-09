#Pública
Sumário
KM1 - Key Metrics: Quantitative information on prudential requirements
OV1: Overview of risk-weighted assets (RWA)
6
CC1: Composition of Regulatory Capital
7
CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet
9
CCyB1: Geographical distribution of credit exposures used in the countercyclical buffer
10
LR1: Summary comparison of accounting assets vs leverage ratio exposure measure
12
LR2: Leverage Ratio common disclosure template
13
LIQ1: Liquidity Coverage Ratio - LCR
14
LIQ2: Net Stable Funding Ratio - NSFR
16
CR1: Credit quality of assets
18
CR2: Changes in stock of defaulted loans and debt securities
18
CR3: Credit risk mitigation techniques - overview
18
CR4: Standardized approach - credit risk exposure and credit risk mitigation (CRM) effects 19
CR5: Standardized approach - exposures by asset classes and risk weights
19
CCR1: Analysis of counterparty credit risk (CCR) exposure by approach
20
CCR3: Standardized approach of CCR exposures by regulatory portfolio and risk weights...
20
CCR5: Composition of collateral for CCR exposure
21
CCR6: CCR information regarding credit derivatives exposures
21
CCR8: CCR information regarding exposures to central counterparties
22
SEC1: Securitization exposures in the banking book
22
SEC2: Securitization exposures in the trading book
23
SEC3: Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital
requirements - bank acting as originator or as sponsor
23
SEC4: Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated capital requirements -
bank acting as investor
24
MR1: Market risk under standardised approach
24
Introduction
This report presents information from Banco do Brasil's conglomerate, according to Bacen Resolution 54/2020, that established a new template on the release of the Risk Management - Pillar 3 Report. The measure is one of the actions of Agenda BC +, pillar SFN Mais Eficiente (Most Effective Banking Industry), and aims to improve governance mechanisms and transparency of the information made available.
The tables1 were divided according to their periodicity of disclosure (quarterly, half-yearly and yearly), as listed below. The tables have a fixed format with quantitative information, according to the model provided by Bacen, and cannot be modified in its presentation, in order to preserve comparability between financial institutions.
- In 1Q and 3Q the quarterly tables are released;
- In 2Q the quarterly and half-yearly tables are released;
- In 4Q all the tables are released.
The information is also available in the open data form, available at Bacen website (dadosabertos.bcb.gov.br).
Pillar 3 Report is guided by the Risk and Capital Management Specific Policy, regulated by CMN Resolution 4,557/2017. This Policy guides the behavior of Banco do Brasil. Entities linked to Banco do Brasil (ELBB) are expected to define their directions based on these guidelines, considering the specific needs and the legal and regulatory aspects to which they are subject. The main aspects of the Policy linked with the information disclosure are listed below:
- We are transparent in the disclosure of risk and capital management information;
- We disclose information in accordance with best practices, banking legislation, the needs of external users and our interests, safeguarding those of a confidential and proprietary nature;
- We disclose the relevant information that allows investors and interested parties to prove the sufficiency of our capital to cover all the risks assumed;
- We consider relevance criteria when defining information provided to the market and use technical parameters to select those to be disclosed;
- We guarantee the reliability and integrity of the information provided to the external public;
- We submitted the information to be disclosed, as well as the elaboration and disclosure process to the validation of the internal control system;
- We respect bank secrecy and preserve data confidentiality when disclosing information;
- We provide risk and capital management information at www.bb.com.br/ri (Portuguese version) and www.bb.com.br/ir (English version).
The information disclosed may be rectified voluntarily or as determined by the Central Bank of Brazil, if inconsistencies are identified in the ISG calculation process. In this case it will be republished on the BB portal.
Main Indicators
Capital adequacy is assessed based on regulatory requirements and prudential management limits, whose objective is to maintain BB capital at adequate levels to cover the risks incurred, seeking the optimization of resources, the sustainability of the Bank and the financial system.
Therefore, minimum regulatory capital limits are defined considering the relationship among Risk- weighted assets (RWA), Common Equity Tier I (CET1), Tier I (CN1) and Total Capital (PR), calculated as defined in prudential regulation. BB also assess capital adequacy following the vision of economic capital through stress tests, which has as characteristic a better adherence to the characteristics of institution.
The focus is on organic capital generation and credit growth in line with the best risk-return ratio.
The consolidation scope used as the basis for verifying the operating limits is the Prudential Conglomerate, defined in CMN Resolution 4,950/2021, in force since January 1st, 2022. Under the terms of the Accounting Plan for Financial Institutions (Cosif), the Prudential Conglomerate covers not only financial institutions, but also consortium administrators, payment institutions, companies that carry out the acquisition of operations or directly or indirectly assume credit risk, on which have direct and indirect control and investment funds in which the conglomerate substantially retains risks and benefits.
The following figure shows the main indicators of the report, calculated based on the BB Prudential Conglomerate, considering the position as of 06/30/2023:
KM1 - Key Metrics: Quantitative information on prudential requirements
The table below shows the key metrics established by prudential regulation, such as regulatory capital, leverage ratio and liquidity indicators.
The capital indexes were calculated according to the criteria established by CMN Resolutions 4,955/2021, and 4,958/2021, which define the calculation of the Total Capital (PR) and the Minimum Required Reference Equity (PRMR) in relation to Risk Weighted Assets (RWA), respectively.
The following table shows the evolution of the Total Capital Ratio (IB), the CET1 ratio (ICP), the Tier 1 Ratio (ICN1), the IRRBB portion, the PR matching margin and the Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA (ACP).
Table 1 - KM1 - Key Metrics: Quantitative information on prudential requirements
a
b
c
d
e
R$ thousand
Jun/2023
Mar/2023
Dec/2022
Sep/2022
Jun/2022
Available capital (amounts)
1
Common Equity Tier I (CET1)
135.501.305
133.016.594
128.802.520
122.355.487
120.266.421
2
Tier I
156.767.478
161.656.264
158.152.717
153.223.902
148.440.671
3
Total Capital
174.369.617
179.258.403
178.688.546
173.759.731
168.976.500
3
Excess of resources invested on permanent assets
0
0
0
0
0
b
3c
Total Capital Detachments
0
0
0
0
0
Risk-weighted assets (amounts)
4
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)
1.109.309.844
1.107.212.608
1.072.894.044
1.039.385.725
963.285.953
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA
5
CET1 ratio
12,21%
12,01%
12,01%
11,77%
12,49%
6
Tier I ratio
14,13%
14,60%
14,74%
14,74%
15,41%
7
Total Capital Ratio
15,72%
16,19%
16,65%
16,72%
17,54%
Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA
8
Capital conservation buffer requirement
2,50%
2,50%
2,50%
2,50%
2,50%
9
Countercyclical capital buffer requirement
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
0,00%
10
Systemic capital buffer requirement
1,00%
1,00%
1,00%
1,00%
1,00%
11
Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements
3,50%
3,50%
3,50%
3,50%
3,50%
12
CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum
4,21%
4,01%
4,01%
3,77%
4,49%
capital requirements
Leverage Ratio (LR)
13
Total exposure
2.126.615.579
2.144.148.076
2.066.761.608
2.175.065.967
2.105.490.916
14
LR
7,37%
7,54%
7,65%
7,04%
7,05%
Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)
15
Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)
210.516.070
171.693.529
214.238.498
232.797.771
224.420.561
16
Total net cash outflow
101.362.563
100.554.062
101.264.411
93.880.480
103.045.729
17
LCR ratio
207,69%
170,75%
211,56%
247,97%
217,79%
Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)
18
Total available stable funding (ASF)
1.083.602.510
1.056.402.697
1.048.518.657
1.013.280.026
999.873.809
19
Total required stable funding (RSF)
943.300.922
978.784.070
908.385.164
900.205.837
872.836.943
2
NSFR ratio
114,87%
107,93%
115,43%
112,56%
114,55%
0
Comments
Comparing to the 1st quarter/2023, a decrease in the Referential Equity is observed, mainly due to the repurchase of the instrumet eligible as Tier 1 capital, partially offset by the core capital increase due to the lower deduction of regulatory adjustments.
5
