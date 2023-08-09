#Pública

Risk Management Report

2Q23

2Q/2023

2Q/2023

Introduction

This report presents information from Banco do Brasil's conglomerate, according to Bacen Resolution 54/2020, that established a new template on the release of the Risk Management - Pillar 3 Report. The measure is one of the actions of Agenda BC +, pillar SFN Mais Eficiente (Most Effective Banking Industry), and aims to improve governance mechanisms and transparency of the information made available.

The tables1 were divided according to their periodicity of disclosure (quarterly, half-yearly and yearly), as listed below. The tables have a fixed format with quantitative information, according to the model provided by Bacen, and cannot be modified in its presentation, in order to preserve comparability between financial institutions.

  1. In 1Q and 3Q the quarterly tables are released;
  2. In 2Q the quarterly and half-yearly tables are released;
  3. In 4Q all the tables are released.

The information is also available in the open data form, available at Bacen website (dadosabertos.bcb.gov.br).

Pillar 3 Report is guided by the Risk and Capital Management Specific Policy, regulated by CMN Resolution 4,557/2017. This Policy guides the behavior of Banco do Brasil. Entities linked to Banco do Brasil (ELBB) are expected to define their directions based on these guidelines, considering the specific needs and the legal and regulatory aspects to which they are subject. The main aspects of the Policy linked with the information disclosure are listed below:

  1. We are transparent in the disclosure of risk and capital management information;
  2. We disclose information in accordance with best practices, banking legislation, the needs of external users and our interests, safeguarding those of a confidential and proprietary nature;
  3. We disclose the relevant information that allows investors and interested parties to prove the sufficiency of our capital to cover all the risks assumed;
  4. We consider relevance criteria when defining information provided to the market and use technical parameters to select those to be disclosed;
  5. We guarantee the reliability and integrity of the information provided to the external public;
  6. We submitted the information to be disclosed, as well as the elaboration and disclosure process to the validation of the internal control system;
  7. We respect bank secrecy and preserve data confidentiality when disclosing information;
  8. We provide risk and capital management information at www.bb.com.br/ri (Portuguese version) and www.bb.com.br/ir (English version).

The information disclosed may be rectified voluntarily or as determined by the Central Bank of Brazil, if inconsistencies are identified in the ISG calculation process. In this case it will be republished on the BB portal.

2Q/2023

Main Indicators

Capital adequacy is assessed based on regulatory requirements and prudential management limits, whose objective is to maintain BB capital at adequate levels to cover the risks incurred, seeking the optimization of resources, the sustainability of the Bank and the financial system.

Therefore, minimum regulatory capital limits are defined considering the relationship among Risk- weighted assets (RWA), Common Equity Tier I (CET1), Tier I (CN1) and Total Capital (PR), calculated as defined in prudential regulation. BB also assess capital adequacy following the vision of economic capital through stress tests, which has as characteristic a better adherence to the characteristics of institution.

The focus is on organic capital generation and credit growth in line with the best risk-return ratio.

The consolidation scope used as the basis for verifying the operating limits is the Prudential Conglomerate, defined in CMN Resolution 4,950/2021, in force since January 1st, 2022. Under the terms of the Accounting Plan for Financial Institutions (Cosif), the Prudential Conglomerate covers not only financial institutions, but also consortium administrators, payment institutions, companies that carry out the acquisition of operations or directly or indirectly assume credit risk, on which have direct and indirect control and investment funds in which the conglomerate substantially retains risks and benefits.

The following figure shows the main indicators of the report, calculated based on the BB Prudential Conglomerate, considering the position as of 06/30/2023:

2Q/2023

KM1 - Key Metrics: Quantitative information on prudential requirements

The table below shows the key metrics established by prudential regulation, such as regulatory capital, leverage ratio and liquidity indicators.

The capital indexes were calculated according to the criteria established by CMN Resolutions 4,955/2021, and 4,958/2021, which define the calculation of the Total Capital (PR) and the Minimum Required Reference Equity (PRMR) in relation to Risk Weighted Assets (RWA), respectively.

The following table shows the evolution of the Total Capital Ratio (IB), the CET1 ratio (ICP), the Tier 1 Ratio (ICN1), the IRRBB portion, the PR matching margin and the Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA (ACP).

Table 1 - KM1 - Key Metrics: Quantitative information on prudential requirements

a

b

c

d

e

R$ thousand

Jun/2023

Mar/2023

Dec/2022

Sep/2022

Jun/2022

Available capital (amounts)

1

Common Equity Tier I (CET1)

135.501.305

133.016.594

128.802.520

122.355.487

120.266.421

2

Tier I

156.767.478

161.656.264

158.152.717

153.223.902

148.440.671

3

Total Capital

174.369.617

179.258.403

178.688.546

173.759.731

168.976.500

3

Excess of resources invested on permanent assets

0

0

0

0

0

b

3c

Total Capital Detachments

0

0

0

0

0

Risk-weighted assets (amounts)

4

Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)

1.109.309.844

1.107.212.608

1.072.894.044

1.039.385.725

963.285.953

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA

5

CET1 ratio

12,21%

12,01%

12,01%

11,77%

12,49%

6

Tier I ratio

14,13%

14,60%

14,74%

14,74%

15,41%

7

Total Capital Ratio

15,72%

16,19%

16,65%

16,72%

17,54%

Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA

8

Capital conservation buffer requirement

2,50%

2,50%

2,50%

2,50%

2,50%

9

Countercyclical capital buffer requirement

0,00%

0,00%

0,00%

0,00%

0,00%

10

Systemic capital buffer requirement

1,00%

1,00%

1,00%

1,00%

1,00%

11

Total of bank CET1 specific buffer requirements

3,50%

3,50%

3,50%

3,50%

3,50%

12

CET1 available after meeting the bank's minimum

4,21%

4,01%

4,01%

3,77%

4,49%

capital requirements

Leverage Ratio (LR)

13

Total exposure

2.126.615.579

2.144.148.076

2.066.761.608

2.175.065.967

2.105.490.916

14

LR

7,37%

7,54%

7,65%

7,04%

7,05%

Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR)

15

Total high-quality liquid assets (HQLA)

210.516.070

171.693.529

214.238.498

232.797.771

224.420.561

16

Total net cash outflow

101.362.563

100.554.062

101.264.411

93.880.480

103.045.729

17

LCR ratio

207,69%

170,75%

211,56%

247,97%

217,79%

Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)

18

Total available stable funding (ASF)

1.083.602.510

1.056.402.697

1.048.518.657

1.013.280.026

999.873.809

19

Total required stable funding (RSF)

943.300.922

978.784.070

908.385.164

900.205.837

872.836.943

2

NSFR ratio

114,87%

107,93%

115,43%

112,56%

114,55%

0

Comments

Comparing to the 1st quarter/2023, a decrease in the Referential Equity is observed, mainly due to the repurchase of the instrumet eligible as Tier 1 capital, partially offset by the core capital increase due to the lower deduction of regulatory adjustments.

5

