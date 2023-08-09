SEC4: Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated capital requirements -

SEC3: Securitization exposures in the banking book and associated regulatory capital

CR2: Changes in stock of defaulted loans and debt securities

CCyB1: Geographical distribution of credit exposures used in the countercyclical buffer

Risk Management Report - PILLAR 3

2Q/2023

Introduction

This report presents information from Banco do Brasil's conglomerate, according to Bacen Resolution 54/2020, that established a new template on the release of the Risk Management - Pillar 3 Report. The measure is one of the actions of Agenda BC +, pillar SFN Mais Eficiente (Most Effective Banking Industry), and aims to improve governance mechanisms and transparency of the information made available.

The tables1 were divided according to their periodicity of disclosure (quarterly, half-yearly and yearly), as listed below. The tables have a fixed format with quantitative information, according to the model provided by Bacen, and cannot be modified in its presentation, in order to preserve comparability between financial institutions.

In 1Q and 3Q the quarterly tables are released; In 2Q the quarterly and half-yearly tables are released; In 4Q all the tables are released.

The information is also available in the open data form, available at Bacen website (dadosabertos.bcb.gov.br).

Pillar 3 Report is guided by the Risk and Capital Management Specific Policy, regulated by CMN Resolution 4,557/2017. This Policy guides the behavior of Banco do Brasil. Entities linked to Banco do Brasil (ELBB) are expected to define their directions based on these guidelines, considering the specific needs and the legal and regulatory aspects to which they are subject. The main aspects of the Policy linked with the information disclosure are listed below:

We are transparent in the disclosure of risk and capital management information; We disclose information in accordance with best practices, banking legislation, the needs of external users and our interests, safeguarding those of a confidential and proprietary nature; We disclose the relevant information that allows investors and interested parties to prove the sufficiency of our capital to cover all the risks assumed; We consider relevance criteria when defining information provided to the market and use technical parameters to select those to be disclosed; We guarantee the reliability and integrity of the information provided to the external public; We submitted the information to be disclosed, as well as the elaboration and disclosure process to the validation of the internal control system; We respect bank secrecy and preserve data confidentiality when disclosing information; We provide risk and capital management information at www.bb.com.br/ri (Portuguese version) and www.bb.com.br/ir (English version).

The information disclosed may be rectified voluntarily or as determined by the Central Bank of Brazil, if inconsistencies are identified in the ISG calculation process. In this case it will be republished on the BB portal.

3