Banco do Brasil S A : 3Q22 BB News

Press Release - Brasília (DF), November 09th, 2022

posts a record adjusted net income of R$22.8 billion in the 9M22 Up 50.9% over 9M21

Banco do Brasil set an adjusted net income of R$22.8 billion in 9M22, up 50.9% over 9M21, which represents a ROE (return on equity) of 20.5%.

The quarterly adjusted net income reached R$8.4 billion, 62.7% higher than the third quarter of 2021 and 7.1% higher than the second quarter of 2022. The ROE for the third quarter reached 21.8%.

Banco do Brasil's result reflects the levers that support the sustainability of its long-term return: the growth of the loan portfolio with a mix that presents a better risk-adjusted return; the continued diversification in the services line, which begins to reflect the monetization of new business models; the constant discipline in cost management; and the solid capital position.

Year-to-date, Banco do Brasil will distribute more than R$8.5 billion in dividends and interest on capital to its shareholders, corresponding to a payout of 40%.

At the same time, BB aggregated to society the added value of R$57.8 billion in the 9M22, a growth of 34.8% compared to the previous year. The statement of added value is an accounting document and represents how much wealth the company generated and its distribution in terms of taxes, dividends, people, remuneration of equity and third-party capital.

Loan Portfolio

The Expanded Loan Portfolio was R$969.2 billion in September/22, up 5.4% QoQ and 19.0% YoY.

The individuals expanded portfolio grew 2.7% QoQ and 10.9% YoY, mainly due to the positive performance in payroll loans (+2.4% QoQ and +8.3% YoY), consumer finance (+3.9% QoQ and +22.6% YoY) and in credit card (+3.4% QoQ and +31.5% YoY).

The companies expanded portfolio showed QoQ growth of 5.3% and 20.2% YoY. Highlight to the increase of the working capital (+5.6% QoQ and +8.3% YoY), private securities and guarantees (+3.7% QoQ and +53.3% YoY) and ACC/ACE (+18.5% QoQ and +36.6% YoY).

Highlighting the disbursements in Pronampe, which totaled R$ 10 billion.

The agribusiness expanded portfolio was up 9.1% QoQ and up 26.7% YoY, with highlight to the working capital for input purchase (+25.4% QoQ and +53.7% YoY), investment operations (+12.2% QoQ and +59.3% YoY) and Pronaf (+7.5% QoQ and +13.5% YoY). In the 22/23 harvest plan, Banco do Brasil disbursed R$63.5 billion (+37.8% over the previous) in agribusiness loan operations. There were 197 thousand operations contracted in the period, 56.2% destined to family farming (Pronaf).

In September/22, the sustainable business portfolio presented a balance of R$321.2 billion, up 13.9% YoY. This amount was contracted in loan lines with high environmental and/or social additionality or destined to finance activities and/or segments that have positive externalities.

Overdue Loans under control: The NPL +90d (ratio between transactions overdue for more than 90 days and the classified loan portfolio balance) went from 2% in June/22 to 2.3% in September/22, remaining below the Banking Industry, which closed the period at 2.8%. BB's coverage ratio was 234.9% in September/22.