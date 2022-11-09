Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-09 pm EST
37.06 BRL   -2.65%
06:19pBanco do Brasil hikes 2022 outlook as surging profit tops forecasts
RE
05:55pBanco Do Brasil S A : 3Q22 BB News
PU
05:55pBanco Do Brasil S A : 3Q22 Summary
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco do Brasil S A : 3Q22 BB News

11/09/2022 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Press Release 3rd Quarter/2022

Press Release - Brasília (DF), November 09th, 2022

  1. posts a record adjusted net income of R$22.8 billion in the 9M22 Up 50.9% over 9M21

Banco do Brasil set an adjusted net income of R$22.8 billion in 9M22, up 50.9% over 9M21, which represents a ROE (return on equity) of 20.5%.

The quarterly adjusted net income reached R$8.4 billion, 62.7% higher than the third quarter of 2021 and 7.1% higher than the second quarter of 2022. The ROE for the third quarter reached 21.8%.

Banco do Brasil's result reflects the levers that support the sustainability of its long-term return: the growth of the loan portfolio with a mix that presents a better risk-adjusted return; the continued diversification in the services line, which begins to reflect the monetization of new business models; the constant discipline in cost management; and the solid capital position.

Year-to-date, Banco do Brasil will distribute more than R$8.5 billion in dividends and interest on capital to its shareholders, corresponding to a payout of 40%.

At the same time, BB aggregated to society the added value of R$57.8 billion in the 9M22, a growth of 34.8% compared to the previous year. The statement of added value is an accounting document and represents how much wealth the company generated and its distribution in terms of taxes, dividends, people, remuneration of equity and third-party capital.

Loan Portfolio

The Expanded Loan Portfolio was R$969.2 billion in September/22, up 5.4% QoQ and 19.0% YoY.

The individuals expanded portfolio grew 2.7% QoQ and 10.9% YoY, mainly due to the positive performance in payroll loans (+2.4% QoQ and +8.3% YoY), consumer finance (+3.9% QoQ and +22.6% YoY) and in credit card (+3.4% QoQ and +31.5% YoY).

The companies expanded portfolio showed QoQ growth of 5.3% and 20.2% YoY. Highlight to the increase of the working capital (+5.6% QoQ and +8.3% YoY), private securities and guarantees (+3.7% QoQ and +53.3% YoY) and ACC/ACE (+18.5% QoQ and +36.6% YoY).

Highlighting the disbursements in Pronampe, which totaled R$ 10 billion.

The agribusiness expanded portfolio was up 9.1% QoQ and up 26.7% YoY, with highlight to the working capital for input purchase (+25.4% QoQ and +53.7% YoY), investment operations (+12.2% QoQ and +59.3% YoY) and Pronaf (+7.5% QoQ and +13.5% YoY). In the 22/23 harvest plan, Banco do Brasil disbursed R$63.5 billion (+37.8% over the previous) in agribusiness loan operations. There were 197 thousand operations contracted in the period, 56.2% destined to family farming (Pronaf).

In September/22, the sustainable business portfolio presented a balance of R$321.2 billion, up 13.9% YoY. This amount was contracted in loan lines with high environmental and/or social additionality or destined to finance activities and/or segments that have positive externalities.

Overdue Loans under control: The NPL +90d (ratio between transactions overdue for more than 90 days and the classified loan portfolio balance) went from 2% in June/22 to 2.3% in September/22, remaining below the Banking Industry, which closed the period at 2.8%. BB's coverage ratio was 234.9% in September/22.

#Pública

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Press Release 3rd Quarter/2022

Bis Ratio

In September/22, BIS Ratio was 16.72%. Tier I was 14.74%, being 11.77% of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1).

Fee Income and Administrative Expenses Dynamics

Fee income was R$23.9 billion in 9M22, up 11.0% YoY. On the quarter was R$8.5 billion, up 8.6%, mainly influenced by the performance of consortium (+50.6%) and fees from insurance, pension plans & premium bonds (+20.6%).

Administrative expenses reached R$24.9 billion, up 6.0% YoY, below the inflation recorded in the period. In the third quarter of 2022, it reached R$8.4 billion, up 1.2% QoQ.

Solutions and Services Hub

Broto: the digital platform focused on agribusiness, completed two years of existence and has been scaling its operation. From its creation until September 2022, R$1.8 billion in business was contracted, which demonstrates its potential in facilitating rural producers' access to banking and non-banking products and services.

Loja BB: In 9M22, Loja BB handled approximately R$680 million in sales of non-financial products and services, in more than 26 million transactions. Loja BB continues to expand and ended September 2022 with 50 brands, offering cashback directly to the customer's account.

Liga PJ: Another important step in BB's expansion of its operations in the micro and small business ecosystem is the Liga PJ platform, available at ligapj.com.br. The solution has reached more than 530 thousand users and 21 partners.

Guidance 2022 - Revised

We present below our performance in the 9M22 and the guidance for 2022. The ranges established for the year consider the quarters seasonality.

9M22 Performance Current Guidance

Reviewed

Loan Portfolio¹ - %

20.5

12.0 to 16.0

15.0 to 17.0

Individuals - %

10.9

11.0 to 15.0

11.0 to 13.0

Companies² - %

25.0

8.0 to 12.0

15.0 to 17.0

Agribusiness - %

26.7

18.0 to 22.0

unchanged

Net Interest Income - %

16.7

13.0 to 17.0

19.5 to 21.5

ALLL Expanded View - R$ billion

-10.2

-17.0 to -14.0

unchanged

Fee Income - %

11.0

6.0 to 9.0

9.0 to 11.0

Administrative Expenses - %

6.0

4.0 to 8.0

unchanged

Adjusted Net Income - R$ billion

22.8

27.0 to 30.0

30.5 to 32.5

  1. Loan Portfolio: it considers domestic classified portfolio added of Private Securities and Guarantees.
  2. Companies: Government operations not included.

2

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 22:54:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
06:19pBanco do Brasil hikes 2022 outlook as surging profit tops forecasts
RE
05:55pBanco Do Brasil S A : 3Q22 BB News
PU
05:55pBanco Do Brasil S A : 3Q22 Summary
PU
03:31pBanco Do Brasil S A : 3q22 md&a
PU
03:31pBanco Do Brasil S A : 3Q22 Risk Management Report
PU
03:21pBanco Do Brasil S A : 3Q22 Financial Statements - IFRS
PU
11/07UBS To Open Two New Wealth Management Offices In Brazil
MT
11/07Brazil's BB Seguridade lifts guidance after Q3 profit surge
RE
11/04Banco Do Brasil S A : 2Q22 Risk Management Report
PU
10/31Brazil stocks, currency in volatile session after Lula win
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 69 614 M 13 510 M 13 510 M
Net income 2022 28 904 M 5 609 M 5 609 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,73x
Yield 2022 10,7%
Capitalization 109 B 21 083 M 21 083 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 86 313
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 37,06 BRL
Average target price 53,78 BRL
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chief Technology & Business Development Officer
João Leocir Dal Rosso Frescura General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.31.61%21 101
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-17.04%385 570
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.81%297 712
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.41%191 813
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.90%179 779
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-18.70%141 399