Banco do Brasil S A : 3Q22 Summary

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/3Q22
Earnings Summary
Banco do Brasil recorded adjusted net income of R$8.4 billion in 3Q22, up 7.1% QoQ and up 62.7% YoY. The annualized quarterly market ROE was 21.8%.
In comparison with the previous quarter, the result was influenced by the following factors: (I) an increase of 14.7% in the NII, (II) an 8.6% growth in fee income; (III) expansion of 9.7% in the result of interest in subsidiaries, affiliates, and JVs, and (IV) an increase of 53.8% in the ALLL Expanded View.
In the year-to-date (9M22/9M21), adjusted net income grew by 50.9%, influenced by the following reasons: (I) 16.7% growth in NII, (II) 11.0% increase of fee income, (III) a 61.3% growth in the result of interest in subsidiaries, affiliates, and JVs, and (IV) control of administrative expenses, with an increase of 6.0% and (V) increase of 9.6% in the ALLL Expanded View.
1
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/3Q22
Statement of Income
Table 1. Summarized Statement of Income - R$ million
Chg. %
Chg. %
3Q21
2Q22
3Q22
3Q21
2Q22
9M21
9M22
9M21
Net Interest Income
15,641
17,056
19,558
25.0
14.7
44,505
51,946
16.7
ALLL Expanded View
(3,924)
(2,937)
(4,517)
15.1
53.8
(9,317)
(10,212)
9.6
ALLL Expenses - Recovery of Write-offs
2,213
2,136
2,224
0.5
4.1
5,858
6,471
10.5
ALLL Expenses - Credit Risk
(5,512)
(4,581)
(6,315)
14.6
37.9
(12,638)
(15,383)
21.7
ALLL Expenses - Discounts Granted
(401)
(347)
(264)
(34.2)
(23.9)
(1,828)
(869)
(52.4)
ALLL Expenses - Impairment
(224)
(146)
(163)
(27.5)
11.2
(710)
(431)
(39.2)
Net Financial Margin
11,717
14,119
15,041
28.4
6.5
35,187
41,734
18.6
Fee income
7,438
7,847
8,524
14.6
8.6
21,522
23,896
11.0
Administrative Expenses
(7,915)
(8,305)
(8,405)
6.2
1.2
(23,509)
(24,910)
6.0
Legal Risk¹
(1,696)
(1,527)
(1,534)
(9.6)
0.4
(4,946)
(4,635)
(6.3)
Other Operating Income²
(1,186)
(274)
(490)
(58.7)
78.7
(5,667)
(1,551)
(72.6)
Income Before Taxes
8,359
11,859
13,138
57.2
10.8
22,586
34,534
52.9
Income and Social Contribution Taxes
(2,189)
(2,491)
(2,980)
36.1
19.6
(4,472)
(7,032)
57.2
Corporate Profit Sharing
(633)
(995)
(1,065)
68.2
7.0
(1,912)
(2,908)
52.1
Adjusted Net Income
5,139
7,803
8,360
62.7
7.1
15,091
22,776
50.9
One-Off Items
(530)
(178)
(261)
(50.8)
46.5
(732)
(391)
(46.5)
Net Income
4,609
7,625
8,099
75.7
6.2
14,358
22,384
55.9
Market ROE - %
14.3
20.6
21.8
15.0
20.5
Adjusted ROE - %
14.3
20.5
21.5
14.2
20.0
Shareholders' ROE - %
15.1
21.8
23.0
15.9
21.6
Group containing the balance of the line 'Civil, Tax and Labor Claims'; (2) Group containing the result of the lines' Other Provisions', 'Net Gains from Equity Methods Investments', 'PREVI - Benefit Plan 1', 'Previ - Update of Utilization Fund', Tax Expenses, 'Other Income / Operating Expenses' and 'Non-Operating Result'.
2
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/3Q22
Net Interest Income
In 3Q22, the Net Interest Income (NII) totaled R$19.6 billion, up 14.7% in the quarterly comparison (3Q22/2Q22) and 25.0% in the 12-month comparison (3Q22/3Q21). In the year-to-date (9M22/9M21), NII was R$51.9 billion, up 16.7%.
In the quarter, highlight was the increase in Loan Operations Income (10.2%), benefited by the loan portfolio's growth and repricing, and the increase in the Treasury Result (+36.3%), explained, mainly, by the growth of the result of the portfolio of fixed income securities. These effects were partially impacted by the growth observed in Commercial
Table 2. Net Interest Income and NIM - R$ million
3Q21 2Q22
Funding Financial Expenses (+21.2%), reflecting the higher Selic rate' s and number of working days in the period.
In the year-to-date, the increase in Loan Operations Income (+45.0%) and Treasury Result (+106.2%), reinforced by growth in the credit and securities portfolio, contributed to the NII's performance, partially impacted by the 200.9% increase in Commercial Funding Expenses. In the period, financial income and expenses were also influenced by the average Selic rate' s increase (8.91% in 9M22 against 2.52% in 9M21, up 252.9%).
Chg. %
Chg. %
3Q22
3Q21
2Q22
9M21
9M22
9M21
Net Interest Income
15,641
17,056
19,558
25.0
14.7
44,505
51,946
16.7
Loan Operations Income
19,169
26,196
28,875
50.6
10.2
54,477
78,974
45.0
Treasury Result¹
5,206
7,453
10,155
95.1
36.3
11,378
23,467
106.2
Commercial Funding Expenses
(6,325)
(13,827)
(16,762)
165.0
21.2
(14,112)
(42,462)
200.9
Institutional Funding Expenses²
(2,409)
(2,766)
(2,709)
12.4
(2.0)
(7,239)
(8,033)
11.0
NIM - % ³
3.7
3.8
4.2
Risk Adjusted NIM - %
2.8
3.1
3.2
It includes the result from interest, tax hedging, derivatives, and other financial instruments that offset the effects of the exchange rate variation on result; (2) It includes senior bonds, subordinated debt, and domestic and abroad hybrid capital and debt instruments; (3) Net Interest Income/Earning Assets Average, annualized.
3
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/3Q22
ALLL Expanded View
The Expanded ALLL is composed by the amounts recovered from credit risk losses and expenses, in addition to discounts granted and impairment losses, was R$4.5 billion in 3Q22, up 53.8% QoQ and up 15.1% YoY.
Table 3. ALLL Expanded View - R$ million
Chg. %
Chg. %
3Q21
2Q22
3Q22
3Q21
2Q22
9M21
9M22
9M21
ALLL Expanded View
(3,924)
(2,937)
(4,517)
15.1
53.8
(9,317)
(10,212)
9.6
ALLL Expenses - Recovery of Write-offs
2,213
2,136
2,224
0.5
4.1
5,858
6,471
10.5
ALLL Expenses - Credit Risk
(5,512)
(4,581)
(6,315)
14.6
37.9
(12,638)
(15,383)
21.7
ALLL Expenses - Discounts Granted
(401)
(347)
(264)
(34.2)
(23.9)
(1,828)
(869)
(52.4)
ALLL Expenses - Impairment
(224)
(146)
(163)
(27.5)
11.2
(710)
(431)
(39.2)
Recovery of Write-Offs:Up 4.1% QoQ and up 0.5% YoY, reflecting the greater effectiveness of the credit operations collection process.
Credit Risk: Up 37.9% QoQ and up 14.6% YoY.
Discounts Granted: Down 23.9% QoQ and down 34.2% YoY.
Impairment: Up 11.2% QoQ and down 27.5% YoY.
4
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/3Q22
Fee Income
Fee income was R$8.5 billion in 3Q22, up 8.6% QoQ, mainly influenced by the performance of fees from insurance, pension plans & premium bonds (+20.6%) and consortium (+50.6%).
Table 4. Fee Income - R$ million
3Q21 2Q22
In the accumulated view (9M22/9M21), the 11.0% growth was influenced by the commercial performance in the segments of asset management (+14.8%), insurance, pension plans & premium bonds (+13.8%), and loans and guarantees (+29.3%).
Chg. %
Chg. %
3Q22
3Q21
2Q22
9M21
9M22
9M21
Fee Income
7,438
7,847
8,524
14.6
8.6
21,522
23,896
11.0
Asset Management
1,990
2,129
2,206
10.8
3.6
5,482
6,295
14.8
Checking Account
1,536
1,544
1,691
10.1
9.5
4,708
4,725
0.3
Insur., Pens. Plans & Premium Bonds
1,145
1,142
1,376
20.3
20.6
3,248
3,697
13.8
Credit/Debit Cards
526
585
647
23.0
10.7
1,552
1,792
15.4
Loans and Guarantees
441
582
572
29.7
(1.6)
1,249
1,616
29.3
Consortium
477
348
524
9.9
50.6
1,289
1,418
10.0
Collections
360
383
386
7.2
0.9
1,087
1,138
4.7
Billings
249
257
252
1.4
(2.0)
734
763
3.9
Contract Processing
172
243
231
34.6
(4.8)
517
623
20.5
Subsidiaries Abroad
191
206
218
14.5
5.9
556
621
11.7
Capital Market
86
120
128
49.5
6.9
280
341
21.8
Nat. Treasury & Manag. of Official Funds
91
93
88
(2.8)
(5.1)
274
269
(2.0)
Foreign Exchange Services
70
64
59
(15.3)
(7.2)
205
187
(9.1)
Other
105
152
144
37.3
(5.2)
339
412
21.5
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 22:54:10 UTC.