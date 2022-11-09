Advanced search
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-11-09 pm EST
37.06 BRL   -2.65%
Banco do Brasil S A : 3Q22 Summary

11/09/2022 | 05:55pm EST
Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/3Q22

Earnings Summary

Banco do Brasil recorded adjusted net income of R$8.4 billion in 3Q22, up 7.1% QoQ and up 62.7% YoY. The annualized quarterly market ROE was 21.8%.

In comparison with the previous quarter, the result was influenced by the following factors: (I) an increase of 14.7% in the NII, (II) an 8.6% growth in fee income; (III) expansion of 9.7% in the result of interest in subsidiaries, affiliates, and JVs, and (IV) an increase of 53.8% in the ALLL Expanded View.

In the year-to-date (9M22/9M21), adjusted net income grew by 50.9%, influenced by the following reasons: (I) 16.7% growth in NII, (II) 11.0% increase of fee income, (III) a 61.3% growth in the result of interest in subsidiaries, affiliates, and JVs, and (IV) control of administrative expenses, with an increase of 6.0% and (V) increase of 9.6% in the ALLL Expanded View.

1

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/3Q22

Statement of Income

Table 1. Summarized Statement of Income - R$ million

Chg. %

Chg. %

3Q21

2Q22

3Q22

3Q21

2Q22

9M21

9M22

9M21

Net Interest Income

15,641

17,056

19,558

25.0

14.7

44,505

51,946

16.7

ALLL Expanded View

(3,924)

(2,937)

(4,517)

15.1

53.8

(9,317)

(10,212)

9.6

ALLL Expenses - Recovery of Write-offs

2,213

2,136

2,224

0.5

4.1

5,858

6,471

10.5

ALLL Expenses - Credit Risk

(5,512)

(4,581)

(6,315)

14.6

37.9

(12,638)

(15,383)

21.7

ALLL Expenses - Discounts Granted

(401)

(347)

(264)

(34.2)

(23.9)

(1,828)

(869)

(52.4)

ALLL Expenses - Impairment

(224)

(146)

(163)

(27.5)

11.2

(710)

(431)

(39.2)

Net Financial Margin

11,717

14,119

15,041

28.4

6.5

35,187

41,734

18.6

Fee income

7,438

7,847

8,524

14.6

8.6

21,522

23,896

11.0

Administrative Expenses

(7,915)

(8,305)

(8,405)

6.2

1.2

(23,509)

(24,910)

6.0

Legal Risk¹

(1,696)

(1,527)

(1,534)

(9.6)

0.4

(4,946)

(4,635)

(6.3)

Other Operating Income²

(1,186)

(274)

(490)

(58.7)

78.7

(5,667)

(1,551)

(72.6)

Income Before Taxes

8,359

11,859

13,138

57.2

10.8

22,586

34,534

52.9

Income and Social Contribution Taxes

(2,189)

(2,491)

(2,980)

36.1

19.6

(4,472)

(7,032)

57.2

Corporate Profit Sharing

(633)

(995)

(1,065)

68.2

7.0

(1,912)

(2,908)

52.1

Adjusted Net Income

5,139

7,803

8,360

62.7

7.1

15,091

22,776

50.9

One-Off Items

(530)

(178)

(261)

(50.8)

46.5

(732)

(391)

(46.5)

Net Income

4,609

7,625

8,099

75.7

6.2

14,358

22,384

55.9

Market ROE - %

14.3

20.6

21.8

15.0

20.5

Adjusted ROE - %

14.3

20.5

21.5

14.2

20.0

Shareholders' ROE - %

15.1

21.8

23.0

15.9

21.6

  1. Group containing the balance of the line 'Civil, Tax and Labor Claims'; (2) Group containing the result of the lines' Other Provisions', 'Net Gains from Equity Methods Investments', 'PREVI - Benefit Plan 1', 'Previ - Update of Utilization Fund', Tax Expenses, 'Other Income / Operating Expenses' and 'Non-Operating Result'.

2

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/3Q22

Net Interest Income

In 3Q22, the Net Interest Income (NII) totaled R$19.6 billion, up 14.7% in the quarterly comparison (3Q22/2Q22) and 25.0% in the 12-month comparison (3Q22/3Q21). In the year-to-date (9M22/9M21), NII was R$51.9 billion, up 16.7%.

In the quarter, highlight was the increase in Loan Operations Income (10.2%), benefited by the loan portfolio's growth and repricing, and the increase in the Treasury Result (+36.3%), explained, mainly, by the growth of the result of the portfolio of fixed income securities. These effects were partially impacted by the growth observed in Commercial

Table 2. Net Interest Income and NIM - R$ million

3Q21 2Q22

Funding Financial Expenses (+21.2%), reflecting the higher Selic rate' s and number of working days in the period.

In the year-to-date, the increase in Loan Operations Income (+45.0%) and Treasury Result (+106.2%), reinforced by growth in the credit and securities portfolio, contributed to the NII's performance, partially impacted by the 200.9% increase in Commercial Funding Expenses. In the period, financial income and expenses were also influenced by the average Selic rate' s increase (8.91% in 9M22 against 2.52% in 9M21, up 252.9%).

Chg. %

Chg. %

3Q22

3Q21

2Q22

9M21

9M22

9M21

Net Interest Income

15,641

17,056

19,558

25.0

14.7

44,505

51,946

16.7

Loan Operations Income

19,169

26,196

28,875

50.6

10.2

54,477

78,974

45.0

Treasury Result¹

5,206

7,453

10,155

95.1

36.3

11,378

23,467

106.2

Commercial Funding Expenses

(6,325)

(13,827)

(16,762)

165.0

21.2

(14,112)

(42,462)

200.9

Institutional Funding Expenses²

(2,409)

(2,766)

(2,709)

12.4

(2.0)

(7,239)

(8,033)

11.0

NIM - % ³

3.7

3.8

4.2

Risk Adjusted NIM - %

2.8

3.1

3.2

  1. It includes the result from interest, tax hedging, derivatives, and other financial instruments that offset the effects of the exchange rate variation on result; (2) It includes senior bonds, subordinated debt, and domestic and abroad hybrid capital and debt instruments; (3) Net Interest Income/Earning Assets Average, annualized.

3

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/3Q22

ALLL Expanded View

The Expanded ALLL is composed by the amounts recovered from credit risk losses and expenses, in addition to discounts granted and impairment losses, was R$4.5 billion in 3Q22, up 53.8% QoQ and up 15.1% YoY.

Table 3. ALLL Expanded View - R$ million

Chg. %

Chg. %

3Q21

2Q22

3Q22

3Q21

2Q22

9M21

9M22

9M21

ALLL Expanded View

(3,924)

(2,937)

(4,517)

15.1

53.8

(9,317)

(10,212)

9.6

ALLL Expenses - Recovery of Write-offs

2,213

2,136

2,224

0.5

4.1

5,858

6,471

10.5

ALLL Expenses - Credit Risk

(5,512)

(4,581)

(6,315)

14.6

37.9

(12,638)

(15,383)

21.7

ALLL Expenses - Discounts Granted

(401)

(347)

(264)

(34.2)

(23.9)

(1,828)

(869)

(52.4)

ALLL Expenses - Impairment

(224)

(146)

(163)

(27.5)

11.2

(710)

(431)

(39.2)

Recovery of Write-Offs:Up 4.1% QoQ and up 0.5% YoY, reflecting the greater effectiveness of the credit operations collection process.

Credit Risk: Up 37.9% QoQ and up 14.6% YoY.

Discounts Granted: Down 23.9% QoQ and down 34.2% YoY.

Impairment: Up 11.2% QoQ and down 27.5% YoY.

4

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/3Q22

Fee Income

Fee income was R$8.5 billion in 3Q22, up 8.6% QoQ, mainly influenced by the performance of fees from insurance, pension plans & premium bonds (+20.6%) and consortium (+50.6%).

Table 4. Fee Income - R$ million

3Q21 2Q22

In the accumulated view (9M22/9M21), the 11.0% growth was influenced by the commercial performance in the segments of asset management (+14.8%), insurance, pension plans & premium bonds (+13.8%), and loans and guarantees (+29.3%).

Chg. %

Chg. %

3Q22

3Q21

2Q22

9M21

9M22

9M21

Fee Income

7,438

7,847

8,524

14.6

8.6

21,522

23,896

11.0

Asset Management

1,990

2,129

2,206

10.8

3.6

5,482

6,295

14.8

Checking Account

1,536

1,544

1,691

10.1

9.5

4,708

4,725

0.3

Insur., Pens. Plans & Premium Bonds

1,145

1,142

1,376

20.3

20.6

3,248

3,697

13.8

Credit/Debit Cards

526

585

647

23.0

10.7

1,552

1,792

15.4

Loans and Guarantees

441

582

572

29.7

(1.6)

1,249

1,616

29.3

Consortium

477

348

524

9.9

50.6

1,289

1,418

10.0

Collections

360

383

386

7.2

0.9

1,087

1,138

4.7

Billings

249

257

252

1.4

(2.0)

734

763

3.9

Contract Processing

172

243

231

34.6

(4.8)

517

623

20.5

Subsidiaries Abroad

191

206

218

14.5

5.9

556

621

11.7

Capital Market

86

120

128

49.5

6.9

280

341

21.8

Nat. Treasury & Manag. of Official Funds

91

93

88

(2.8)

(5.1)

274

269

(2.0)

Foreign Exchange Services

70

64

59

(15.3)

(7.2)

205

187

(9.1)

Other

105

152

144

37.3

(5.2)

339

412

21.5

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 09 November 2022


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 69 614 M 13 510 M 13 510 M
Net income 2022 28 904 M 5 609 M 5 609 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,73x
Yield 2022 10,7%
Capitalization 109 B 21 083 M 21 083 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 86 313
Free-Float 49,6%
Consensus
Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chief Technology & Business Development Officer
João Leocir Dal Rosso Frescura General Manager-Operations
