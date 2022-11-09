Banco do Brasil S A : 3Q22 Summary

Banco do Brasil S.A. - Management Discussion and Analysis/3Q22

Earnings Summary

Banco do Brasil recorded adjusted net income of R$8.4 billion in 3Q22, up 7.1% QoQ and up 62.7% YoY. The annualized quarterly market ROE was 21.8%.

In comparison with the previous quarter, the result was influenced by the following factors: (I) an increase of 14.7% in the NII, (II) an 8.6% growth in fee income; (III) expansion of 9.7% in the result of interest in subsidiaries, affiliates, and JVs, and (IV) an increase of 53.8% in the ALLL Expanded View.

In the year-to-date (9M22/9M21), adjusted net income grew by 50.9%, influenced by the following reasons: (I) 16.7% growth in NII, (II) 11.0% increase of fee income, (III) a 61.3% growth in the result of interest in subsidiaries, affiliates, and JVs, and (IV) control of administrative expenses, with an increase of 6.0% and (V) increase of 9.6% in the ALLL Expanded View.

