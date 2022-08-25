Banco do Brasil S A : Additional IOC/Dividends 2Q22 updated until payment date

Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

INFORMATION TO THE MARKET

In addition to the Material Fact released on August 10th, 2022, and the Information to the Market released on August 22nd, 2022, Banco do Brasil S.A. informs the amount of additional remuneration to shareholders related to the 2Q22, adjusted by the Selic rate up to August 31st, 2022 (payment date).

BB's voting shares Value per share Updated value Dividends R$ 0.20018899819 R$ 0.20462221531 Additional IOC R$ 0.57067846688 R$ 0.58331623205

Brasília (DF), August 25th, 2022.

Janaína Storti

Head of IR