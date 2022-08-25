Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-08-25 pm EDT
41.80 BRL   +2.38%
02:39pBrazil government to investigate lenders for alleged credit card fraud
RE
08/23BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/23BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco do Brasil S A : Additional IOC/Dividends 2Q22 updated until payment date

08/25/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

INFORMATION TO THE MARKET

In addition to the Material Fact released on August 10th, 2022, and the Information to the Market released on August 22nd, 2022, Banco do Brasil S.A. informs the amount of additional remuneration to shareholders related to the 2Q22, adjusted by the Selic rate up to August 31st, 2022 (payment date).

BB's voting shares

Value per share

Updated value

Dividends

R$ 0.20018899819

R$ 0.20462221531

Additional IOC

R$ 0.57067846688

R$ 0.58331623205

Brasília (DF), August 25th, 2022.

Janaína Storti

Head of IR

Banco do Brasil Investor Relations www.bb.com.br/ir ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 21:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
02:39pBrazil government to investigate lenders for alleged credit card fraud
RE
08/23BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/23BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/22BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Atualização até a data base JCP Complementar..
PU
08/18BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Reference Form 2022
PU
08/18BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Meeting with Analysts - 2Q22
PU
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Banco do Brasil S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
08/11BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Conference Call 2Q22 - Presentation
PU
08/10Banco do Brasil S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months End..
CI
08/10Banco do Brasil boosts full-year forecasts after Q2 profit beat
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 68 491 M 13 383 M 13 383 M
Net income 2022 27 287 M 5 332 M 5 332 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,24x
Yield 2022 9,56%
Capitalization 117 B 22 766 M 22 766 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 86 313
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 40,83 BRL
Average target price 53,70 BRL
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chief Technology & Business Development Officer
João Leocir Dal Rosso Frescura General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.41.53%22 831
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.87%339 592
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-22.41%277 376
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-10.00%213 592
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-6.96%169 322
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.93%154 967