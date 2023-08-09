Public-held Company
Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91
Company Registry No. 5330000063-8
Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186
MATERIAL FACT
Additional Remuneration to the Shareholders
2nd Quarter 2023
Banco do Brasil hereby informs that it approved in a meeting held on August 7th, 2023, the distribution to the shareholders of R$ 410,149,391.12 as dividends and R$ 1,868,239,152.74 as Interest on Own Capital (IOC), both regarding the second quarter of 2023, as follows:
Amount
BB Voting Shares
Value per share
Updated until
08/09/2023
Dividends
R$ 0.14372164692
R$ 0.14577953576
Additional IOC
R$ 0.65465514197
R$ 0.66402886918
The amounts will be updated accordingly to the Selic rate, from the balance sheet date (06.30.2023) to the payment date (08.30.2023) and will be based on 08.21.2023 share ownership position being negotiated "ex" from 08.22.2023 on, as follows:
The payment procedure will be as follows:
- The amount will be paid through deposit in current or savings accounts or at a branches' cashier. The shareholder whose file at Banco do Brasil is not updated will have the amounts retained until the file is updated. The update can be done at any Banco do Brasil branch, presenting required documents.
- To the shareholders whose shares are under custody of Central Depository of B3, the amounts will be paid to that organization, which will pay the shareholders through their depositary brokers.
- There will be withholding of income tax based on the nominal value in accordance to the current legislation. The shareholders exempted from the payment of the income tax shall demonstrate that condition up to August 23rd, 2023, in any of Banco do Brasil's branch.
Besides that, R$ 966,378,000.00 were paid on June 30th, 2023, as IOC, as announced in the Materials Facts released on May 26th, 2023.
For further information please access our website: www.bb.com.br/ir or contact our call center (Portuguese only) - 4004 0001 (capital and metropolitan areas) / 0800 729 0001 (other locations) or go to any of Banco do Brasil's branch.
Brasília (DF), August 9th, 2023.
Marco Geovanne Tobias da Silva
CFO & IRO
Banco do Brasil Investor Relations
www.bb.com.br/ir
ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 09 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2023 21:49:48 UTC.