Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:40 2023-02-13 pm EST
40.60 BRL   +0.57%
05:44pBanco do Brasil 4Q Net Income Rose on Income From Loan Operations
DJ
02/08Banco Do Brasil S A : Chief Officer Election
PU
02/08Banco Do Brasil S A : Officer Nomination
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco do Brasil S A : Additional Remuneration to the Shareholders 4Q22

02/13/2023 | 05:48pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

MATERIAL FACT

Additional Remuneration to the Shareholders

4th Quarter 2022

Banco do Brasil hereby informs that it approved in a meeting held on February 9th, 2023, the distribution to the shareholders of R$671,995,087.13 as dividends and R$ 1,636,622,703.42 as Interest on Own Capital (IOC), both regarding the fourth quarter of 2022, as follows:

Amount

BB Voting Shares

Value per share

Updated until

02/13/2023

Dividends

R$ 0.23549139130

R$ 0.23922741843

Additional IOC

R$ 0.57353180827

R$ 0.58263078375

The amounts will be updated accordingly to the Selic rate, from the balance sheet date (12.31.2022) to the payment date (03.03.2023) and will be based on 02.23.2023 share ownership position being negotiated "ex" from 02.24.2023 on, as follows:

The payment procedure will be as follows:

  • The amount will be paid through deposit in current or savings accounts or at a branches' cashier. The shareholder whose file at Banco do Brasil is not updated will have the amounts retained until the file is updated. The update can be done at any Banco do Brasil branch, presenting required documents.
  • To the shareholders whose shares are under custody of CBLC - Brazilian Clearing and Depositary Corporation, the amounts will be paid to that organization, which will pay the shareholders through their depositary brokers.
  • There will be withholding of income tax based on the nominal value in accordance to the current legislation. The shareholders exempted from the payment of the income tax shall demonstrate that condition up to February 27th, 2023, in any of Banco do Brasil's branch.

Besides that, R$ 985,986,000.00 were paid on December 29th, 2022, as IOC, as announced in the Materials Facts released on November 25th and 28th, 2022.

For further information please access our website: www.bb.com.br/ir or contact our call center (Portuguese only) - 4004 0001 (capital and metropolitan areas) / 0800 729 0001 (other locations) or go to any of Banco do Brasil's branch.

Brasília (DF), February 13th, 2023.

Daniel Alves Maria

Finance and Investor Relations Officer

Banco do Brasil Investor Relations

www.bb.com.br/ir

ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2023 22:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
05:44pBanco do Brasil 4Q Net Income Rose on Income From Loan Operations
DJ
02/08Banco Do Brasil S A : Chief Officer Election
PU
02/08Banco Do Brasil S A : Officer Nomination
PU
02/08Banco Do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Extraordinary Meeting
PU
02/06Banco Do Brasil S A : Chief Officer Election
PU
02/06Banco Do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Extraordinary Meeting
PU
02/03Banco Do Brasil S A : Chief Officer Election
PU
02/03Banco Do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Extraordinary Meeting
PU
02/01Large Brazilian banks may set aside around $890 million for Americanas losses in Q4
RE
01/31Banco Do Brasil S A : PLDFTP-C_inglês
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 83 002 M 16 016 M 16 016 M
Net income 2022 30 619 M 5 908 M 5 908 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,78x
Yield 2022 10,5%
Capitalization 115 B 22 228 M 22 228 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 86 430
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 40,37 BRL
Average target price 53,89 BRL
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chief Technology & Business Development Officer
João Leocir Dal Rosso Frescura General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.16.41%21 965
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.5.18%413 699
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION7.43%284 525
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.50%215 380
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.06%182 144
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.84%160 428