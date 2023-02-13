Banco do Brasil S A : Additional Remuneration to the Shareholders 4Q22

Public-held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Additional Remuneration to the Shareholders

4th Quarter 2022

Banco do Brasil hereby informs that it approved in a meeting held on February 9th, 2023, the distribution to the shareholders of R$671,995,087.13 as dividends and R$ 1,636,622,703.42 as Interest on Own Capital (IOC), both regarding the fourth quarter of 2022, as follows:

Amount

BB Voting Shares Value per share Updated until 02/13/2023 Dividends R$ 0.23549139130 R$ 0.23922741843 Additional IOC R$ 0.57353180827 R$ 0.58263078375

The amounts will be updated accordingly to the Selic rate, from the balance sheet date (12.31.2022) to the payment date (03.03.2023) and will be based on 02.23.2023 share ownership position being negotiated "ex" from 02.24.2023 on, as follows:

The payment procedure will be as follows:

The amount will be paid through deposit in current or savings accounts or at a branches' cashier. The shareholder whose file at Banco do Brasil is not updated will have the amounts retained until the file is updated. The update can be done at any Banco do Brasil branch, presenting required documents.

To the shareholders whose shares are under custody of CBLC - Brazilian Clearing and Depositary Corporation, the amounts will be paid to that organization, which will pay the shareholders through their depositary brokers.

There will be withholding of income tax based on the nominal value in accordance to the current legislation. The shareholders exempted from the payment of the income tax shall demonstrate that condition up to February 27 th , 2023, in any of Banco do Brasil's branch.

Besides that, R$ 985,986,000.00 were paid on December 29th, 2022, as IOC, as announced in the Materials Facts released on November 25th and 28th, 2022.

For further information please access our website: www.bb.com.br/ir or contact our call center (Portuguese only) - 4004 0001 (capital and metropolitan areas) / 0800 729 0001 (other locations) or go to any of Banco do Brasil's branch.

Brasília (DF), February 13th, 2023.

Daniel Alves Maria

Finance and Investor Relations Officer

