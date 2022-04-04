Banco do Brasil S A : BB Foudation

Transaction with Related Party

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

Notice on Transaction with Related Party (CVM Instruction 552/2014

Following next, the detailing required by Appendix C to CVM Instruction 552, as of 10/09/2014 - Appendix 30-XXXIII, art. 2. The referred Instruction included in the ICVM 480/09: (a) item XXXIII, art. 30; and (b) Annex 30-XXXIII:

I - transaction description, including:

a) the parties and their relation with BB; and Banco do Brasil Foundation (BB Foudation).

b) the object and main terms and conditions. Financial Contribution - donation in the amount of R$ 82.7 million, pursuant to BB's Bylaws.

II - if, when and how the transaction counterpart, their partners or managers took part in the process:

a) of BB's decision on the transaction, describing this participation; and There was no participation by BB Foudation in the process.

b) of the transaction negotiation as representants, describing this participation; BB's There was no participation by BB Foudation in the process.

III - detailed explanation of the reasons why BB's management considers that the transaction has observed commutative conditions or provides for an appropriate compensatory payment, informing, for example:

a) whether BB has requested proposals, undertaken any price-taking procedure, or otherwise attempted to carry out the transaction with third parties, explaining, if not, the reasons why it did not do so or, if so, the procedures performed and their results Not applicable.

b) the reasons that led BB to carry out the transaction with the related party and not with third parties; and BB may dispose of up to 5% (five percent) of the operating result, each year, in order to contribute to the achievement of BB Foundation's social objectives.

c) a detailed description of the measures taken and procedures adopted to ensure the operation commutativity. The transaction was carried out observing the commutativity conditions, as well as the competent authorities, under the terms of BB's Bylaws, art. 29, item XII, as well as the tax deductibility limit of 2% of operating profit, from which BB benefits.

If the transaction is a loan granted by BB to the related party, the information provided must necessarily include:

I - an explanation of the reasons why BB chose to grant it, indicating any guarantees required; Not applicable.

II- analysis of the borrower's credit risk, including an independent risk classification, if any; Not applicable.

III - description of the way in which the interest rate was fixed, considering free risk market rate and the borrower's credit risk; Not applicable.

IV - comparison between the loan's interest rate and other similar applications on the market, explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies; Not applicable.

V - comparison between the loan's interest rate and the rates of other loans received by the borrower, explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies; Not applicable.