Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/04 04:07:00 pm EDT
34.36 BRL   -0.92%
05:27pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : BB Foudation
PU
03/30Swiss private bank Pictet raided in Petrobras-linked probe
RE
03/29BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Brasilprev e BB Corretora
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco do Brasil S A : BB Foudation

04/04/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transaction with Related Party

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

Notice on Transaction with Related Party (CVM Instruction 552/2014

Following next, the detailing required by Appendix C to CVM Instruction 552, as of 10/09/2014 - Appendix 30-XXXIII, art. 2. The referred Instruction included in the ICVM 480/09: (a) item XXXIII, art. 30; and (b) Annex 30-XXXIII:

I - transaction description, including:

a) the parties and their relation with BB; and

Banco do Brasil Foundation (BB Foudation).

b) the object and main terms and conditions.

Financial Contribution - donation in the amount of R$ 82.7 million, pursuant to BB's Bylaws.

II - if, when and how the transaction counterpart, their partners or managers took part in the process:

a) of BB's decision on the transaction, describing this participation; and

There was no participation by BB Foudation in the process.

b) of the transaction negotiation as representants, describing this participation;

BB's

There was no participation by BB Foudation in the process.

III - detailed explanation of the reasons why BB's management considers that the transaction has observed commutative conditions or provides for an appropriate compensatory payment, informing, for example:

a) whether BB has requested proposals, undertaken any price-taking procedure, or otherwise attempted to carry out the transaction with third parties, explaining, if not, the reasons why it did not do so or, if so, the procedures performed and their results

Not applicable.

b) the reasons that led BB to carry out the transaction with the related party and not with third parties; and

BB may dispose of up to 5% (five percent) of the operating result, each year, in order to contribute to the achievement of BB Foundation's social objectives.

c) a detailed description of the measures taken and procedures adopted to ensure the operation commutativity.

The transaction was carried out observing the commutativity conditions, as well as the competent authorities, under the terms of BB's Bylaws, art. 29, item XII, as well as the tax deductibility limit of 2% of operating profit, from which BB benefits.

If the transaction is a loan granted by BB to the related party, the information provided must necessarily include:

I - an explanation of the reasons why BB chose to grant it, indicating any guarantees required;

Not applicable.

II- analysis of the borrower's credit risk, including an independent risk classification, if any;

Not applicable.

III - description of the way in which the interest rate was fixed, considering free risk market rate and the borrower's credit risk;

Not applicable.

IV - comparison between the loan's interest rate and other similar applications on the market, explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;

Not applicable.

V - comparison between the loan's interest rate and the rates of other loans received by the borrower, explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;

Not applicable.

VI - description of the impact of the transaction on the financial liquidity condition and the BB's indebtedness level.

Not applicable.

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 21:26:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
05:27pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : BB Foudation
PU
03/30Swiss private bank Pictet raided in Petrobras-linked probe
RE
03/29BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Brasilprev e BB Corretora
PU
03/28BANCO DO BRASIL S A : OSM/ESM - 04.27.2022 - Management Proposal
PU
03/25BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Extraordinary Meeting
PU
03/25BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Reference Form 2021
PU
03/24BANCO DO BRASIL S A : 2021 Financial Statements - IFRS
PU
03/24BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
03/23BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Minutes of the Board of Directors Extraordinary Meeting
PU
03/21BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Reference Form 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 66 519 M 14 420 M 14 420 M
Net income 2022 23 420 M 5 077 M 5 077 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,24x
Yield 2022 9,45%
Capitalization 98 956 M 21 452 M 21 452 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 84 597
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 34,68 BRL
Average target price 45,71 BRL
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chief Technology & Business Development Officer
João Leocir Dal Rosso Frescura General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.20.21%21 053
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-14.55%399 545
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-8.07%329 853
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.10.00%256 591
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION9.81%191 476
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-3.31%188 921