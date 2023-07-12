Companhia Aberta

CNPJ 00.000.000/0001-91

NIRE: 5330000063-8

INFORMATION TO THE MARKET

Banco do Brasil S.A. (BB) hereby informs that, the Board of Directors (BoD), in a meeting held on today, appointed, in accordance with Article 20 of its Bylaws, Mr. Paulo Roberto Simão Bijos as a member of the BoD, whose election will be discussed at an Extraordinary General Meeting convened on August 08, 2023.

2. Mr. Paulo Roberto Simão Bijos is a Doctoral Candidate in Political Science at the University of Brasília (UnB). He holds a Master's Degree in Legislative Branch from CEFOR (Center for Qualification, Training and Improvement) of the Chamber of Deputies. Since 2016, he has been a consultant for the Budget and Financial Supervision of the Chamber of Deputies. He has held the following positions: Consultant for Budget, Inspection and Control in the Federal Senate; Federal Auditor of External Control of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU); Auditor (Deputy Advisor) of the São Paulo State Court of Accounts; and Planning and Budget Analyst at the then Ministry of Planning, Budget and Management.

Brasília (DF), July 12th, 2023.

