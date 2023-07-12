Companhia Aberta
CNPJ 00.000.000/0001-91
NIRE: 5330000063-8
INFORMATION TO THE MARKET
Banco do Brasil S.A. (BB) hereby informs that, the Board of Directors (BoD), in a meeting held on today, appointed, in accordance with Article 20 of its Bylaws, Mr. Paulo Roberto Simão Bijos as a member of the BoD, whose election will be discussed at an Extraordinary General Meeting convened on August 08, 2023.
2. Mr. Paulo Roberto Simão Bijos is a Doctoral Candidate in Political Science at the University of Brasília (UnB). He holds a Master's Degree in Legislative Branch from CEFOR (Center for Qualification, Training and Improvement) of the Chamber of Deputies. Since 2016, he has been a consultant for the Budget and Financial Supervision of the Chamber of Deputies. He has held the following positions: Consultant for Budget, Inspection and Control in the Federal Senate; Federal Auditor of External Control of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU); Auditor (Deputy Advisor) of the São Paulo State Court of Accounts; and Planning and Budget Analyst at the then Ministry of Planning, Budget and Management.
Brasília (DF), July 12th, 2023.
Janaína Storti
Head of IR
Relações com Investidores / Investor Relations
www.bb.com.br/ri
ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 12 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2023 21:34:08 UTC.