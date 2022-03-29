Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03/29 04:07:46 pm EDT
35.11 BRL   +0.43%
05:44pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Brasilprev e BB Corretora
PU
03/28BANCO DO BRASIL S A : OSM/ESM - 04.27.2022 - Management Proposal
PU
03/25BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Reference Form 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco do Brasil S A : Brasilprev e BB Corretora

03/29/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Transaction with Related Party

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

Notice on Transaction with Related Party (CVM Instruction 552/2014

Following next, the detailing required by Appendix C to CVM Instruction 552, as of 10/09/2014 - Appendix 30-XXXIII, art. 2. The referred Instruction included in the ICVM 480/09: (a) item XXXIII, art. 30; and (b) Annex 30-XXXIII:

I - transaction description, including:

a) the parties and their relation with BB; and

BB Corretora de Seguros e Administradora de

Bens S.A. ("BB Corretora"): indirect controlled company; and Brasilprev Seguros e Previdência S.A. ("BrasilPrev"): indirect affiliated company.

b) the object and main terms and conditions.

Subscription of Products Definition's Instruments

("PD") No. 01, 03, 07, 08, 10 and 19 on March 18th, 2022. These instruments are part of a major agreement named Operational Agreement for Products Distribution and Services Provisions

("Operational Agreement"), which stablishes the rights and duties of the parties related to the distribution of private pension plans through BB's channels, with the intermediation of BB Corretora.

The PD also provides the remuneration to be paid by Brasilprev to BB Corretora and BB, as a percentage of pension contributions for each product. The percentage may vary according to the contribution amount, the event (sale or recurrent contribution), the type of contribution (periodic, unique, initial sporadic, sporadic and portability), and the management fee of the pension fund where the contributions are invested in.

The PD No. 01 has in the object:

  • the ratification of the products named "Brasilprev LP", "Brasilprev Júnior LP", "Brasilprev Júnior Titularidade LP" and the inclusion of the products named "Brasilprev Renda Fixa" and "Brasilprev Renda Fixa IQ" to be sold to Retail and Estilo client segments.

The PD No. 03 has in the object:

  • the ratification of the products named "Brasilprev Multigestores", "Brasilprev Multigestores II" and the inclusion of the product named "Brasilprev Multigestores D6" to be sold to

Retail and Estilo client segments.

The PD No. 07 has in the object:

  • the ratification of the product named "Brasilprev Private" and the inclusion of the product named "Brasilprev Private Renda Fixa IQ" to be sold to Private client segment.

The PD No. 08 has in the object:

  • the ratification of the products named "Brasilprev Private Multigestores", "Brasilprev Private Multigestores II" and the inclusion of the products named "Brasilprev Private Multigestores D2", "Brasilprev Private Multigestores D6" and "Brasilprev Private Multigestores D10" to be sold to Private client segment.

The PD No. 10 has in the object:

  • the ratification of the products named "Brasilprev Multigestores Funcionários BB", "Brasilprev Multigestores Funcionários BB II" and the inclusion of the product named "Brasilprev Multigestores Funcionários D6" to be sold to BB's employees.

The PD No. 19 has in the object:

  • renaming "Brasilprev Verde AM Macro" product to "Brasilprev Private Multigestores D22" and the inclusion of new investment strategies to be sold to Private client segment.

II - if, when and how the transaction counterpart, their partners or managers took part in the process:

a) of BB's decision on the transaction, describing this participation; and

BB Corretora, as an indirect controlled of BB, proposed the transaction via its controlling shareholder BB Seguridade Participações S.A. ("BB Seguridade"), but the decision was taken within the governance flow of BB, counting on the advice and opinion of several technical divisions of the bank.

b) of the transaction negotiation as representants, describing this participation;

BB's

On BB's side, the negotiation of operating conditions and remuneration took place through the competent areas of the Bank, without the participation of counterparties as representatives.

III - detailed explanation of the reasons why BB's management considers that the transaction has observed commutative conditions or provides for an appropriate compensatory payment, informing, for example:

a) whether BB has requested proposals, undertaken any price-taking procedure, or otherwise attempted to carry out the transaction with third parties, explaining, if not, the reasons why it did not do so or, if so, the procedures performed and their results

The transaction could not be carried out with third parties other than Brasilprev and BB Corretora, considering the existence of the Shareholders' Agreement and the General Operating Agreement that provide the exclusivity between the parties to developing and distributing private pension products, duly observed the arm's lenght format of the transaction.

b) the reasons that led BB to carry out the transaction with the related party and not with third parties; and

Brasilprev is a market leader within the Brazilian private pension plan market, having notable specialization and operational and financial capacity to fulfill all contractual obligations with the Bank and with the customers who purchase its products.

In addition, the transaction could not be carried out with other counterparties other than Brasilprev and BB Corretora, considering the existence of a Shareholders' Agreement and a General Operating Agreement that provide the exclusivity between the parties to developing and distributing private pension products, duly observed the arm's lenght format of the transaction.

c) a detailed description of the measures taken and procedures adopted to ensure the operation commutativity.

All conditions were analyzed and validated by several technical areas of BB, following the decision-making flow provided for in Internal Policies and Rules.

If the transaction is a loan granted by BB to the related party, the information provided must necessarily include:

I - an explanation of the reasons why BB chose to grant it, indicating any guarantees required;

Not applicable".

II- analysis of the borrower's credit risk, including an independent risk classification, if any;

Not applicable.

III - description of the way in which the interest rate was fixed, considering free risk market rate and the borrower's credit risk;

Not applicable.

IV - comparison between the loan's interest rate and other similar applications on the market, explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;

Not applicable.

V - comparison between the loan's interest rate and the rates of other loans received by the borrower, explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;

Not applicable.

VI - description of the impact of the transaction on the financial liquidity condition and the BB's indebtedness level.

Not applicable.

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 21:42:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
05:44pBANCO DO BRASIL S A : Brasilprev e BB Corretora
PU
03/28BANCO DO BRASIL S A : OSM/ESM - 04.27.2022 - Management Proposal
PU
03/25BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Reference Form 2021
PU
03/24BANCO DO BRASIL S A : 2021 Financial Statements - IFRS
PU
03/24BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
03/21BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Reference Form 2021
PU
03/21BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - January
PU
03/21BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - February
PU
03/17BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Registration Form 2022
PU
03/15BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 66 369 M 13 986 M 13 986 M
Net income 2022 23 048 M 4 857 M 4 857 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,35x
Yield 2022 9,34%
Capitalization 99 755 M 21 022 M 21 022 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 84 597
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 35,11 BRL
Average target price 45,71 BRL
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chief Technology & Business Development Officer
João Leocir Dal Rosso Frescura General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.22.36%20 818
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-10.38%415 962
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-2.11%351 224
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED6.59%250 431
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY7.98%196 960
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.11%185 236