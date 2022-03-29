Banco do Brasil S A : Brasilprev e BB Corretora

Notice on Transaction with Related Party(CVM Instruction 552/2014
Following next, the detailing required by Appendix C to CVM Instruction 552, as of 10/09/2014 - Appendix 30-XXXIII, art. 2. The referred Instruction included in the ICVM 480/09: (a) item XXXIII, art. 30; and (b) Annex 30-XXXIII:
I-transaction description, including:
a) the parties and their relation with BB; and
BB Corretora de Seguros e Administradora de
Bens S.A. ("BB Corretora"): indirect controlled company; and Brasilprev Seguros e PrevidênciaS.A. ("BrasilPrev"): indirect affiliated company.
b) the object and main terms and conditions.
Subscription of Products Definition's Instruments
("PD") No.01, 03, 07, 08, 10 and 19 on March 18th, 2022. These instruments are part of a major agreement named Operational Agreement for Products Distribution and Services Provisions
("Operational Agreement"), which stablishes therights and duties of the parties related to thedistribution of private pension plans through BB'schannels, with the intermediation of BB Corretora.
The PD also provides the remuneration to be paid by Brasilprev to BB Corretora and BB, as a percentage of pension contributions for each product. The percentage may vary according to the contribution amount, the event (sale or recurrent contribution), the type of contribution (periodic, unique, initial sporadic, sporadic and portability), and the management fee of the pension fund where the contributions are invested in.
The PD No. 01 has in the object:
•the ratification of the products named "Brasilprev LP", "Brasilprev Júnior LP", "Brasilprev Júnior Titularidade LP" and the inclusion of the productsnamed "Brasilprev Renda Fixa"and"Brasilprev Renda Fixa IQ"to be sold to Retail and Estilo client segments.
The PD No. 03 has in the object:
•the ratification of the products named"Brasilprev Multigestores","Brasilprev Multigestores II"and the inclusion of the productnamed "BrasilprevMultigestores D6" to be soldto
Retail and Estilo client segments.
The PD No. 07 has in the object:
•the ratification of the product named "Brasilprev Private" and the inclusion of the productnamed "Brasilprev Private Renda Fixa IQ"to be sold to Private client segment.
The PD No. 08 has in the object:
•the ratification of the products named "Brasilprev Private Multigestores", "Brasilprev Private Multigestores II" and the inclusion of the productsnamed "Brasilprev Private Multigestores D2","Brasilprev Private Multigestores D6"and"Brasilprev Private Multigestores D10"to be sold to Private client segment.
The PD No. 10 has in the object:
•the ratification of the products named "Brasilprev Multigestores Funcionários BB", "Brasilprev Multigestores Funcionários BB II" and the inclusion of the product named"Brasilprev Multigestores Funcionários D6"to be soldto BB'semployees.
The PD No. 19 has in the object:
•renaming"Brasilprev Verde AM Macro"product to"Brasilprev Private Multigestores D22"and the inclusion of new investment strategies to be sold to Private client segment.
II-if, when and how the transaction counterpart, their partners or managers took part in the process:
a) of BB's decision on the transaction, describingthis participation; and
BB Corretora, as an indirect controlled of BB, proposed the transaction via its controlling shareholder BB Seguridade Participações S.A.("BB Seguridade"), but the decision was taken within the governance flow of BB, counting on the advice and opinion of several technical divisions of the bank.
b) of the transaction negotiation as representants, describing this participation;
BB's
On BB's side, the negotiation of operating conditions and remuneration took place through the competent areas of the Bank, without the participation of counterparties as representatives.
III-detailed explanation of the reasons why BB's management considers that the transaction has observed commutative conditions or provides for an appropriate compensatory payment, informing, for example:
a) whether BB has requested proposals, undertaken any price-taking procedure, or otherwise attempted to carry out the transaction with third parties, explaining, if not, the reasons why it did not do so or, if so, the procedures performed and their results
The transaction could not be carried out with third parties other than Brasilprev and BB Corretora, considering the existence of the Shareholders' Agreement and the General Operating Agreement that provide the exclusivity between the parties to developing and distributing private pension products, duly observed the arm's lenght format of the transaction.
b) the reasons that led BB to carry out the transaction with the related party and not with third parties; and
Brasilprev is a market leader within the Brazilian private pension plan market, having notable specialization and operational and financial capacity to fulfill all contractual obligations with the Bank and with the customers who purchase its products.
In addition, the transaction could not be carried out with other counterparties other than Brasilprev and BB Corretora, considering the existence of a Shareholders' Agreement and a General Operating Agreement that provide the exclusivity between the parties to developing and distributing private pension products, duly observed the arm's lenght format of the transaction.
c) a detailed description of the measures taken and procedures adopted to ensure the operation commutativity.
All conditions were analyzed and validated by several technical areas of BB, following the decision-making flow provided for in Internal Policies and Rules.
If the transaction is a loan granted by BB to the related party, the information provided must necessarily include:
I - an explanation of the reasons why BB chose to grant it, indicating any guarantees required;
Not applicable".
II- analysis of the borrower's credit risk, including an independent risk classification, if any;
Not applicable.
III - description of the way in which the interest rate was fixed, considering free risk market rate and the borrower's credit risk;
Not applicable.
IV - comparison between the loan's interest rate and other similar applications on the market, explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;
Not applicable.
V - comparison between the loan's interest rate andthe rates of other loans received by the borrower, explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;
Not applicable.
VI - description of the impact of the transaction on the financial liquidity condition and the BB'sindebtedness level.
