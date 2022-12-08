Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Banco do Brasil S.A.
  News
  Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-08 pm EST
35.03 BRL   -1.27%
Banco Do Brasil S A : Calendar of Corporate Events - 2023
PU
12/07Banco Do Brasil S A : Minutes of the Audit Committee Meetings - September
PU
12/07Fitch Rates Banco do Brasil's DPR Backed Series 2022 Notes 'BBB'; Affirms Outstanding
AQ
Summary

Banco do Brasil S A : Calendar of Corporate Events - 2023

12/08/2022 | 05:33pm EST
Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

ANNUAL CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS

Company Name

Banco do Brasil S.A.

Finance and Investor Relations

Name: Daniel Alves Maria

Officer

E-mail: dribb@bb.com.br

Phone: 55-61-34935602

Year

2023

MANDATORY SCHEDULING

EVENT

DATE

Standard Financial Statements (DFP), related to the fiscal year ended on

02.13.2023

12.31.2022

EVENT

DATE

Reference Form related to the current fiscal year

05.31.2023

EVENT

DATE

Report on Brazilian Code of Corporate Governance - Public Companies

07.28.2023

EVENT

DATE

Quarterly Report - ITR

Relating to 1Q

05.15.2023

Relating to 2Q

08.09.2023

Relating to 3Q

11.08.2023

EVENT

DATE

Ordinary Shareholders Meeting

Sending of the Management Proposals

03.28.2023

Sending of the Call Notice

03.28.2023

Holding of the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting (Summary or Minute of the Meeting)

04.27.2023

Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

EVENT

DATE

Public Presentation of Quarterly Earnings

Referring to the fiscal year

02.14.2023

Relating to 1Q

05.16.2023

Relating to 2Q

08.10.2023

Relating to 3Q

11.09.2023

Banco do Brasil Investor Relations www.bb.com.br/ir ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 22:32:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
