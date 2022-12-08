Banco do Brasil S A : Calendar of Corporate Events - 2023
Public-held Company
Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91
Company Registry No. 5330000063-8
Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186
ANNUAL CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS
Company Name
Banco do Brasil S.A.
Finance and Investor Relations
Name: Daniel Alves Maria
Officer
E-mail: dribb@bb.com.br
Phone: 55-61-34935602
Year
2023
MANDATORY SCHEDULING
EVENT
DATE
Standard Financial Statements (DFP), related to the fiscal year ended on
02.13.2023
12.31.2022
EVENT
DATE
Reference Form related to the current fiscal year
05.31.2023
EVENT
DATE
Report on Brazilian Code of Corporate Governance - Public Companies
07.28.2023
EVENT
DATE
Quarterly Report - ITR
Relating to 1Q
05.15.2023
Relating to 2Q
08.09.2023
Relating to 3Q
11.08.2023
EVENT
DATE
Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
Sending of the Management Proposals
03.28.2023
Sending of the Call Notice
03.28.2023
Holding of the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting (Summary or Minute of the Meeting)
04.27.2023
EVENT
DATE
Public Presentation of Quarterly Earnings
Referring to the fiscal year
02.14.2023
Relating to 1Q
05.16.2023
Relating to 2Q
08.10.2023
Relating to 3Q
11.09.2023
Disclaimer
Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 22:32:37 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
