Banco do Brasil S A : Calendar of Corporate Events - 2023
ANNUAL CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS
Company Name
Banco do Brasil S.A.
Finance and Investor Relations
Name: Daniel Alves Maria
Officer
E-mail: dribb@bb.com.br
Phone: 55-61-34935602
Year
2023
MANDATORY SCHEDULING
EVENT
DATE
Standard Financial Statements (DFP), related to the fiscal year ended on
02.13.2023
12.31.2022
EVENT
Reference Form related to the current fiscal year
EVENT
DATE
Report on Brazilian Code of Corporate Governance - Public Companies
07.28.2023
EVENT
DATE
Quarterly Report - ITR
Relating to 1Q
05.15.2023
Relating to 2Q
08.09.2023
Relating to 3Q
11.08.2023
Relating to 4Q
02.08.2024
EVENT
DATE
Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
Sending of the Management Proposals
03.28.2023
Sending of the Call Notice
03.28.2023
Holding of the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting (Summary or Minute of the Meeting)
04.27.2023
EVENT
DATE
Public Presentation of Quarterly Earnings
Referring to the fiscal year
02.14.2023
Relating to 1Q
05.16.2023
Relating to 2Q
08.10.2023
Relating to 3Q
11.09.2023
Relating to 4Q
02.09.2024
EVENT
DATE
IOC/Dividends Advance Distribution
Relating to 1Q
03.31.2023
Relating to 2Q
06.30.2023
Relating to 3Q
09.29.2023
Relating to 4Q
12.28.2023
EVENT
DATE
IOC/Dividends Additional Distribution
Relating to 1Q
06.12.2023
Relating to 2Q
08.30.2023
Relating to 3Q
11.30.2023
Relating to 4Q
02.29.2024
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.