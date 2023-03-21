Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:32 2023-03-21 pm EDT
37.53 BRL   +1.19%
06:31pBanco Do Brasil S A : Officer Resignation
PU
06:11pBanco Do Brasil S A : Calendar of Corporate Events - 2023
PU
03/14BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco do Brasil S A : Calendar of Corporate Events - 2023

03/21/2023 | 06:11pm EDT
Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001#Pública-91

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

ANNUAL CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS

Company Name

Banco do Brasil S.A.

Finance and Investor Relations

Name: Daniel Alves Maria

Officer

E-mail: dribb@bb.com.br

Phone: 55-61-34935602

Year

2023

MANDATORY SCHEDULING

EVENT

DATE

Standard Financial Statements (DFP), related to the fiscal year ended on

02.13.2023

12.31.2022

EVENT

Reference Form related to the current fiscal year

DATE

05.31.2023

EVENT

DATE

Report on Brazilian Code of Corporate Governance - Public Companies

07.28.2023

EVENT

DATE

Quarterly Report - ITR

Relating to 1Q

05.15.2023

Relating to 2Q

08.09.2023

Relating to 3Q

11.08.2023

Relating to 4Q

02.08.2024

EVENT

DATE

Ordinary Shareholders Meeting

Sending of the Management Proposals

03.28.2023

Sending of the Call Notice

03.28.2023

Holding of the Ordinary Shareholders Meeting (Summary or Minute of the Meeting)

04.27.2023

Banco do Brasil Investor Relations

www.bb.com.br/ir

ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000

Public-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91

#Pública

Company Registry No. 5330000063-8

Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

EVENT

DATE

Public Presentation of Quarterly Earnings

Referring to the fiscal year

02.14.2023

Relating to 1Q

05.16.2023

Relating to 2Q

08.10.2023

Relating to 3Q

11.09.2023

Relating to 4Q

02.09.2024

EVENT

DATE

IOC/Dividends Advance Distribution

Relating to 1Q

03.31.2023

Relating to 2Q

06.30.2023

Relating to 3Q

09.29.2023

Relating to 4Q

12.28.2023

EVENT

DATE

IOC/Dividends Additional Distribution

Relating to 1Q

06.12.2023

Relating to 2Q

08.30.2023

Relating to 3Q

11.30.2023

Relating to 4Q

02.29.2024

Banco do Brasil Investor Relations

www.bb.com.br/ir

ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 22:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 87 789 M 16 748 M 16 748 M
Net income 2023 34 536 M 6 589 M 6 589 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,04x
Yield 2023 13,2%
Capitalization 107 B 20 431 M 20 431 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 85 953
Free-Float 49,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 37,09 BRL
Average target price 55,01 BRL
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chief Technology & Business Development Officer
João Leocir Dal Rosso Frescura General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.6.80%20 174
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-5.19%374 218
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.73%223 408
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.21%221 980
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.27%163 213
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.23%141 565