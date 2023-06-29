Companhia Aberta
CNPJ 00.000.000/0001-91
NIRE: 5330000063-8
COMUNICADO AO MERCADO
O Banco do Brasil S.A. comunica que será realizado no dia 30/06/2023, às 10 horas, o lançamento do Plano Safra 2023/2024 em evento público online. A cerimônia de lançamento será transmitida pela plataforma digital Broto (broto.com.br).
Brasília (DF), 29 de junho de 2023.
Janaína Storti
Gerente Geral de Relações com Investidores
Relações com Investidores / Investor Relations
www.bb.com.br/ri
ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000
