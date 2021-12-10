Banco do Brasil S A : Consolidated Position – November 2021

#interna CONSOLIDATED FORM Management, Related Persons and Company transactions - Art, 11, §6º - CVM Resolution # 44/2021 In 11/2021 ( ) Occured the following transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Resolution # 44/2021. (X) There were no transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 44/2021. Company Name: BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. Group and Related Persons (X) Controller ( ) Board of Directors ( ) Officer ( ) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical and Consulting Initial Balance Securities/ Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Voting Shares 1,432,708,542 Transations of the Month Securities/ Derivatives curities Characteristi Broker Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) Final Balance Securities/ Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Voting Shares 1,432,708,542

#interna CONSOLIDATED FORM Management, Related Persons and Company transactions - Art, 11, §6º - CVM Resolution # 44/2021 In 11/2021 ( ) Occured the following transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Resolution # 44/2021. (X ) There were no transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 44/2021. Company Name: BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. Group and Related Persons ( ) Controller (X)Board of ( ) Officer ( ) Fiscal Council ( ) Technical and Consulting Directors Initial Balance Securities/ Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Voting Shares 3,999 Transations of the Month Value of Securities Securities Characteristics Broker Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) Final Balance Securities/ Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Voting Shares 3,999

#interna CONSOLIDATED FORM Management, Related Persons and Company transactions - Art, 11, §6º - CVM Resolution # 44/2021 In 11/2021 ( ) Occured the following transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Resolution # 44/2021. (x) There were no transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 44/2021. Company Name: BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A. Group and Related ( ) Controller (X) Board of Directors ( ) Officer ( ) Supervisory ( ) Technical and Consulting Persons Board Initial Balance Securities/ Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Voting Shares 1,280 Transations of the Month Value of Securities Securities Broker Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) Characteristics Final Balance Securities/ Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Voting Shares 1,280

#interna CONSOLIDATED FORM Management, Related Persons and Company transactions - Art, 11, §6º - CVM Resolution # 44/2021 In 11/2021 (x ) Occured the following transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 CVM Resolution # 44/2021. ( ) There were no transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 44/2021. Company Name: BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. Group and Related Persons ( ) Controller () Board of Directors (X) Officer ( ) Fiscal ( ) Technical and Consulting Council Initial Balance Securities/ Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Voting Shares 121,908 Transations of the Month Value of Securities Securities Characteristics Broker Operation Day Quantity Price Volume (R$) Shares Voting Shares Tenure 06 7,892 0.00000 0.00 Shares Voting Shares Tenure 19 3 0.00000 0.00 Final Balance Securities/ Derivatives Securities Characteristics Quantity Shares Voting Shares 109,803 Board of Officers Shares Held on 11,30,2021 CEO 3 Corporate Chief Officer 3,373 CRO 8,987 Business and Technology Chief Officer 0 CFO 4,909 Agribusiness Affairs Chief Officer 0 Government Affairs and Sustainability Officer 0 Wholesale Chief Officer 12,000 Retail Chief Officer 3,161