  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Banco do Brasil S A : Consolidated Position – November 2021

12/10/2021 | 02:42pm EST
CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management, Related Persons and Company transactions - Art, 11, §6º - CVM Resolution # 44/2021

In 11/2021

( ) Occured the following transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Resolution # 44/2021.

(X) There were no transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 44/2021.

Company Name: BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

Group and Related Persons

(X) Controller

( ) Board of Directors

( ) Officer

( ) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical and Consulting

Initial Balance

Securities/ Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Voting Shares

1,432,708,542

Transations of the Month

Securities/ Derivatives

curities Characteristi

Broker

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$)

Final Balance

Securities/ Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Voting Shares

1,432,708,542

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management, Related Persons and Company transactions - Art, 11, §6º - CVM Resolution # 44/2021

In 11/2021

( ) Occured the following transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Resolution # 44/2021. (X ) There were no transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 44/2021.

Company Name: BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

Group and Related Persons

( ) Controller

(X)Board of

( ) Officer

( ) Fiscal Council

( ) Technical and Consulting

Directors

Initial Balance

Securities/ Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Voting Shares

3,999

Transations of the Month

Value of Securities

Securities Characteristics

Broker

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$)

Final Balance

Securities/ Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Voting Shares

3,999

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management, Related Persons and Company transactions - Art, 11, §6º - CVM Resolution # 44/2021

In 11/2021

( ) Occured the following transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Resolution # 44/2021.

(x) There were no transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 44/2021.

Company Name: BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related

( ) Controller

(X) Board of Directors

( ) Officer

( ) Supervisory

( ) Technical and Consulting

Persons

Board

Initial Balance

Securities/ Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Voting Shares

1,280

Transations of the Month

Value of Securities

Securities

Broker

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$)

Characteristics

Final Balance

Securities/ Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Voting Shares

1,280

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management, Related Persons and Company transactions - Art, 11, §6º - CVM Resolution # 44/2021

In 11/2021

(x ) Occured the following transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 CVM Resolution # 44/2021. ( ) There were no transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 44/2021.

Company Name: BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

Group and Related Persons

( ) Controller

() Board of Directors

(X) Officer

( ) Fiscal

( ) Technical and Consulting

Council

Initial Balance

Securities/ Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Voting Shares

121,908

Transations of the Month

Value of Securities

Securities Characteristics

Broker

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$)

Shares

Voting Shares

Tenure

06

7,892

0.00000

0.00

Shares

Voting Shares

Tenure

19

3

0.00000

0.00

Final Balance

Securities/ Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Voting Shares

109,803

Board of Officers

Shares Held on 11,30,2021

CEO

3

Corporate Chief Officer

3,373

CRO

8,987

Business and Technology Chief Officer

0

CFO

4,909

Agribusiness Affairs Chief Officer

0

Government Affairs and Sustainability Officer

0

Wholesale Chief Officer

12,000

Retail Chief Officer

3,161

CONSOLIDATED FORM

Management, Related Persons and Company transactions - Art, 11, §6º - CVM Resolution # 44/2021

In 11/2021

( ) Occured the following transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Resolution # 44/2021.

(X) There were no transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 44/2021.

Company Name: BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

Group and Related Persons

( ) Controller

( ) Board of

(X) Officer

( ) Fiscal

( ) Technical and Consulting

Directors

Council

Initial Balance

Securities/ Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Voting Shares

24,059

Transations of the Month

Securities/ Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Broker

Operation

Day

Quantity

Price

Volume (R$)

Final Balance

Securities/ Derivatives

Securities Characteristics

Quantity

Shares

Voting Shares

24,059

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 19:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
