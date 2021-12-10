Banco do Brasil S A : Consolidated Position – November 2021
12/10/2021 | 02:42pm EST
#interna
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management, Related Persons and Company transactions - Art, 11, §6º - CVM Resolution # 44/2021
In 11/2021
( ) Occured the following transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Resolution # 44/2021.
(X) There were no transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 44/2021.
Company Name: BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Group and Related Persons
(X) Controller
( ) Board of Directors
( ) Officer
( ) Fiscal Council
( ) Technical and Consulting
Initial Balance
Securities/ Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Voting Shares
1,432,708,542
Transations of the Month
Securities/ Derivatives
curities Characteristi
Broker
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price
Volume (R$)
Final Balance
Securities/ Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Voting Shares
1,432,708,542
#interna
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management, Related Persons and Company transactions - Art, 11, §6º - CVM Resolution # 44/2021
In 11/2021
( ) Occured the following transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Resolution # 44/2021. (X ) There were no transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 44/2021.
Company Name: BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Group and Related Persons
( ) Controller
(X)Board of
( ) Officer
( ) Fiscal Council
( ) Technical and Consulting
Directors
Initial Balance
Securities/ Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Voting Shares
3,999
Transations of the Month
Value of Securities
Securities Characteristics
Broker
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price
Volume (R$)
Final Balance
Securities/ Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Voting Shares
3,999
#interna
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management, Related Persons and Company transactions - Art, 11, §6º - CVM Resolution # 44/2021
In 11/2021
( ) Occured the following transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Resolution # 44/2021.
(x) There were no transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 44/2021.
Company Name: BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Group and Related
( ) Controller
(X) Board of Directors
( ) Officer
( ) Supervisory
( ) Technical and Consulting
Persons
Board
Initial Balance
Securities/ Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Voting Shares
1,280
Transations of the Month
Value of Securities
Securities
Broker
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price
Volume (R$)
Characteristics
Final Balance
Securities/ Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Voting Shares
1,280
#interna
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management, Related Persons and Company transactions - Art, 11, §6º - CVM Resolution # 44/2021
In 11/2021
(x ) Occured the following transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 CVM Resolution # 44/2021. ( ) There were no transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 44/2021.
Company Name: BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Group and Related Persons
( ) Controller
() Board of Directors
(X) Officer
( ) Fiscal
( ) Technical and Consulting
Council
Initial Balance
Securities/ Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Voting Shares
121,908
Transations of the Month
Value of Securities
Securities Characteristics
Broker
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price
Volume (R$)
Shares
Voting Shares
Tenure
06
7,892
0.00000
0.00
Shares
Voting Shares
Tenure
19
3
0.00000
0.00
Final Balance
Securities/ Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Voting Shares
109,803
Board of Officers
Shares Held on 11,30,2021
CEO
3
Corporate Chief Officer
3,373
CRO
8,987
Business and Technology Chief Officer
0
CFO
4,909
Agribusiness Affairs Chief Officer
0
Government Affairs and Sustainability Officer
0
Wholesale Chief Officer
12,000
Retail Chief Officer
3,161
#interna
CONSOLIDATED FORM
Management, Related Persons and Company transactions - Art, 11, §6º - CVM Resolution # 44/2021
In 11/2021
( ) Occured the following transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Resolution # 44/2021.
(X) There were no transactions with securities and derivatives, in compliance to Article 11 - CVM Instruction # 44/2021.
Company Name: BB SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
Group and Related Persons
( ) Controller
( ) Board of
(X) Officer
( ) Fiscal
( ) Technical and Consulting
Directors
Council
Initial Balance
Securities/ Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Voting Shares
24,059
Transations of the Month
Securities/ Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Broker
Operation
Day
Quantity
Price
Volume (R$)
Final Balance
Securities/ Derivatives
Securities Characteristics
Quantity
Shares
Voting Shares
24,059
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 19:41:04 UTC.