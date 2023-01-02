Banco do Brasil S A : Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE)

Companhia Aberta

Banco do Brasil SA (BB) informs that, for the 18th consecutive year, it was selected to be part of the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), which term is from January to December, 2023. BB is listed in the Index since its launch in 2005.

The ISE is an indicator to measure average stock performance tracking changes in the prices of stocks of companies recognized for their commitment to corporate sustainability and with better performance in the dimensions: human capital, corporate governance and senior management, business models and innovation, social capital and environment. The Index aims to support investors in their decision-making process in social environmentally responsible investments and induce companies to adopt best ESG practices.

Brasília (DF), January 2nd, 2023.

Janaína Storti

Head of Investor Relations