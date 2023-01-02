Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2023-01-02 pm EST
33.26 BRL   -4.23%
04:28pBanco Do Brasil S A : Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE)
PU
2022Next Petrobras CEO says he will change company's fuel price policy
RE
2022Brazil's Lula invites Tarciana Medeiros to head Banco do Brasil, Rita Serrano to head Caixa
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Banco do Brasil S A : Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE)

01/02/2023 | 04:28pm EST
Companhia Aberta

CNPJ 00.000.000/0001-91

NIRE: 5330000063-8

INFORMATION TO THE MARKET

Banco do Brasil SA (BB) informs that, for the 18th consecutive year, it was selected to be part of the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE) of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), which term is from January to December, 2023. BB is listed in the Index since its launch in 2005.

  1. The ISE is an indicator to measure average stock performance tracking changes in the prices of stocks of companies recognized for their commitment to corporate sustainability and with better performance in the dimensions: human capital, corporate governance and senior management, business models and innovation, social capital and environment.
  2. The Index aims to support investors in their decision-making process in social environmentally responsible investments and induce companies to adopt best ESG practices.

Brasília (DF), January 2nd, 2023.

Janaína Storti

Head of Investor Relations

Relações com Investidores / Investor Relations www.bb.com.br/ri ri@bb.com.br +55114298-8000

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 02 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2023 21:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 72 076 M 13 515 M 13 515 M
Net income 2022 29 896 M 5 606 M 5 606 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,30x
Yield 2022 12,0%
Capitalization 99 105 M 18 583 M 18 583 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,38x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 86 430
Free-Float 49,6%
Chart BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Duration : Period :
Banco do Brasil S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 34,73 BRL
Average target price 54,14 BRL
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fausto de Andrade Ribeiro Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jose Ricardo Fagonde Forni Chief Financial Officer
Mauricio Nogueira Finance Director
Marcelo Cavalcante de Oliveira Lima Chief Technology & Business Development Officer
João Leocir Dal Rosso Frescura General Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.0.00%18 746
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.0.00%393 343
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION0.00%265 703
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%214 399
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.00%158 606
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY0.00%157 335