Banco do Brasil S A : ESM - 06.29.2022 - Distance Voting Ballot

Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) - BCO BRASIL S.A. to be held on 06/29/2022

Instructions on how to cast your vote

Pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 81/2022, if the shareholder chooses to exercise their right to distance vote, they must complete this Remote Voting Ballot (Ballot), which will only be considered valid, and the votes cast here accounted for in the quorum of the Shareholders Meeting, if the following instructions are followed:

1.All fields must be duly filled;

2.Ballots received with erasures will be considered null; 3.Items not completed / blank votes will be considered null; 4.All pages must be initialed; and

5.The last page must be signed by the shareholder or by his/her legal representative(s), as the case may be, in accordance with current legislation.

The ballot must be submitted along with a copy of the identification document as follows: a.Individuals: identity document with photo and CPF;

b.Corporations: bylaw / articles of incorporation, documents evidencing the power to represent, and ID of the representative;

c.Investment Funds: bylaw / articles of incorporation / regulations, documents evidencing the power to represent, and ID of the representative;

d.Shareholders with tax domicile abroad: additionally, documents evidencing the source of resources, according to the CMN Resolution No. 4373/14, Law No. 4131/62, and other related laws.

Exceptionally, it is not necessary to certify the signature on the powers of attorney granted by the shareholders to their proxies, and the authentication of the documents submitted along with the remote voting ballot will be waived. The powers of attorney granted in electronic format by shareholders to their proxies must use certificates compliant with the standards of the Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure - ICP-Brasil.

IMPORTANT: Shareholders who eventually have voted through remote voting ballot and wish to

participate in the Assembly must choose between: (i) participate as listeners or (ii) participate and vote during the meeting, observing that Remote Voting Ballots of shareholders opting for exercising their right to voting by the time of the meeting, shall be disregarded.

In case of doubt, please email to secex.assembleia@bb.com.br.

Instructions for sending your ballot, indicating the delivery process by sending it directly to the Company or through a qualified service provider

The Ballot must be received by June 23, 2022 (including), using one of the options described below:

1.shareholders holding shares deposited at Banco do Brasil as bookkeeper of the shares: the Ballot should be emailed to secex.assembleia@bb.com.br;

2. shareholders holding shares deposited at B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão: by means of voting instructions submitted by the shareholders to their respective custodians. In this case, the remote vote will be exercised by the shareholders in accordance with the procedures adopted by the Institutions and / or Brokers in where they maintain their positions in custody;

3 . b y s u b m i t t i n g v o t i n g i n s t r u c t i o n s d i r e c t l y t o B a n c o d o B r a s i l S . A , a t secex.assembleia@bb.com.br or by postal mail to SAUN, Block 5, Lot B - Ed. Bank of Brazil, 16th floor, Torre Norte, Brasília (DF).

Postal and e-mail address to send the distance voting ballot, if the shareholder chooses to deliver the document directly to the company / Instructions for meetings that allow electronic system's participation, when that is the case.

The remote voting ballot must be submitted signed and initialed on all its pages, along with the documentation referred to in the filling guidelines, to secex.assembleia@bb.com.br or by postal mail to SAUN, Block 5, Lot B - Ed. Bank of Brazil, 16th floor, Torre Norte, Brasília (DF).

Indication of the institution hired by the company to provide the registrar service of securities, with name, physical and electronic address, contact person and phone number

Bookkeeper: Banco do Brasil S.A.

Address: Rua Lélio Gama 105 - 38º andar - Centro - Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Phone: (55 21) 3808-3715

E-mail: secex.assembleia@bb.com.br

