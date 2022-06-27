Banco do Brasil S A : ESM 06.29.2022 - Summary voting map (depositary)
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
CNPJ nº 00.000.000/0001-91
NIRE 5330000063-8
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Summary remote voting map
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. (the "Company"), pursuant to the CVM Resolution 81/2022, discloses in the attached spreadsheet the summary voting map related to the shareholders' voting instructions, received through the financial institution depositary of its common shares (Banco do Brasil S.A.) for each proposal for consideration included in the distance voting ballots. Such votes will be considered in the final calculation of the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on June 29, 2022.
Brasilia, June 27, 2022
Ranulfo de Moura Machado Neto
Executive Manager
Agenda 1
Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council (the shareholder may nominate as many candidates as there are seats to be filled in the general election). Renato da Motta Andrade Neto - Full Member nominated by the Comptroller
Option
Shares
QUORUM
561.626.115
A - Approve
427.945.433
B - Reject
300.000
C - Abstain
133.380.682
Agenda 1
Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council (the shareholder may nominate as many candidates as there are seats to be filled in the general election). Lincoln Moreira Jorge Junior - Alternative Member nominated by the Comptroller
Option
Shares
QUORUM
561.626.115
A - Approve
427.916.633
B - Reject
300.000
C - Abstain
133.409.482
Agenda 2
Proposed of adjust the global compensation amount for the members of the Companys managerial bodies, the Supervisory Board, the Audit Committee and the Risk and Capital Committee amount of the period (Apr/2022 to Mar/2023).
Option
Shares
QUORUM
561.626.115
A - Approve
560.336.115
B - Reject
792.000
C - Abstain
498.000
Agenda 3
Proposed amendment to the Companys Bylaws - Committee with Board of Directors (articles 36 and 37).
Option
Shares
QUORUM
561.626.115
A - Approve
561.428.115
B - Reject
0
C - Abstain
198.000
Agenda 4
Proposal of on compensation to the members of the Humans, Compensation and Eligibility Committee; the Technology, Strategy and Innovation Committee; and the Corporate SustainabilityCommittee, amount of the period (June/2022 to Mar/2023).
Option
Shares
QUORUM
561.626.115
A - Approve
560.636.115
B - Reject
792.000
C - Abstain
198.000
Agenda 5
In the hypothesis of second call notice of the General Meeting, can the voting instructions contained in this Voting Ballot be also considered for the General Meeting held on second call notice?