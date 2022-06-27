Banco do Brasil S A : ESM 06.29.2022 - Summary voting map (depositary)

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

CNPJ: 00.000.000/0001-91

Extraordinary General Meeting

to be held on June 29, 2022

Registrar's summary voting map - EGM

Agenda 1

Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council (the shareholder may nominate as many candidates as there are seats to be filled in the general election). Renato da Motta Andrade Neto - Full Member nominated by the Comptroller

Option Shares QUORUM 561.626.115 A - Approve 427.945.433 B - Reject 300.000 C - Abstain 133.380.682

Agenda 1

Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council (the shareholder may nominate as many candidates as there are seats to be filled in the general election). Lincoln Moreira Jorge Junior - Alternative Member nominated by the Comptroller

Option Shares QUORUM 561.626.115 A - Approve 427.916.633 B - Reject 300.000 C - Abstain 133.409.482

Agenda 2

Proposed of adjust the global compensation amount for the members of the Companys managerial bodies, the Supervisory Board, the Audit Committee and the Risk and Capital Committee amount of the period (Apr/2022 to Mar/2023).