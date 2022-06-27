Log in
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-06-27 pm EDT
33.13 BRL   +2.06%
Banco do Brasil S A : ESM 06.29.2022 - Summary voting map (depositary)

06/27/2022
#Pública

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

CNPJ nº 00.000.000/0001-91

NIRE 5330000063-8

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Summary remote voting map

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. (the "Company"), pursuant to the CVM Resolution 81/2022, discloses in the attached spreadsheet the summary voting map related to the shareholders' voting instructions, received through the financial institution depositary of its common shares (Banco do Brasil S.A.) for each proposal for consideration included in the distance voting ballots. Such votes will be considered in the final calculation of the resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on June 29, 2022.

Brasilia, June 27, 2022

Ranulfo de Moura Machado Neto

Executive Manager

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

CNPJ: 00.000.000/0001-91

Extraordinary General Meeting

to be held on June 29, 2022

Registrar's summary voting map - EGM

Agenda 1

Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council (the shareholder may nominate as many candidates as there are seats to be filled in the general election). Renato da Motta Andrade Neto - Full Member nominated by the Comptroller

Option

Shares

QUORUM

561.626.115

A - Approve

427.945.433

B - Reject

300.000

C - Abstain

133.380.682

Agenda 1

Nomination of candidates to the fiscal council (the shareholder may nominate as many candidates as there are seats to be filled in the general election). Lincoln Moreira Jorge Junior - Alternative Member nominated by the Comptroller

Option

Shares

QUORUM

561.626.115

A - Approve

427.916.633

B - Reject

300.000

C - Abstain

133.409.482

Agenda 2

Proposed of adjust the global compensation amount for the members of the Companys managerial bodies, the Supervisory Board, the Audit Committee and the Risk and Capital Committee amount of the period (Apr/2022 to Mar/2023).

Option

Shares

QUORUM

561.626.115

A - Approve

560.336.115

B - Reject

792.000

C - Abstain

498.000

Page 1/2

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

CNPJ: 00.000.000/0001-91

Extraordinary General Meeting

to be held on June 29, 2022

Registrar's summary voting map - EGM

Agenda 3

Proposed amendment to the Companys Bylaws - Committee with Board of Directors (articles 36 and 37).

Option

Shares

QUORUM

561.626.115

A - Approve

561.428.115

B - Reject

0

C - Abstain

198.000

Agenda 4

Proposal of on compensation to the members of the Humans, Compensation and Eligibility Committee; the Technology, Strategy and Innovation Committee; and the Corporate SustainabilityCommittee, amount of the period (June/2022 to Mar/2023).

Option

Shares

QUORUM

561.626.115

A - Approve

560.636.115

B - Reject

792.000

C - Abstain

198.000

Agenda 5

In the hypothesis of second call notice of the General Meeting, can the voting instructions contained in this Voting Ballot be also considered for the General Meeting held on second call notice?

Option

Shares

QUORUM

561.626.115

A - Approve

482.063.604

B - Reject

79.364.511

C - Abstain

198.000

Page 2/2

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 21:24:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
