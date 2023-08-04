#Pública

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

CNPJ nº 00.000.000/0001‐91

NIRE 5330000063‐8

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Final Summary Voting Map

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. (the "Company"), pursuant to the CVM Resolution 81/2022, discloses in the attached spreadsheet the final synthetic voting map, which consolidates the shareholders' voting instructions issued remotely and the votes cast in person, with the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions for each of the matters resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting held exclusively digitally on this date.

Brasilia, August 4, 2023

Rodrigo Nunes Gurgel

Executive Secretary