BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

CNPJ nº 00.000.000/0001‐91

NIRE 5330000063‐8

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Final Summary Voting Map

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. (the "Company"), pursuant to the CVM Resolution 81/2022, discloses in the attached spreadsheet the final synthetic voting map, which consolidates the shareholders' voting instructions issued remotely and the votes cast in person, with the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions for each of the matters resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting held exclusively digitally on this date.

Brasilia, August 4, 2023

Rodrigo Nunes Gurgel

Executive Secretary

Agenda 1.1

Election of the Board of Directors by candidate

Paulo Roberto Simão Bijos - Nominated by the Controller Shareholder

Option

QUORUM

A - Approve

B - Reject

C - Abstain

Agenda 1.2

Election of the Board of Directors by candidate

Dario Carnevalli Durigan - Nominated by the Controller Shareholder

Option

QUORUM

A - Approve

B - Reject

C - Abstain

Shares

2.180.600.491

1.695.932.400

329.316.396

155.351.695

Shares

2.180.600.491

1.695.906.916

329.341.880

155.351.695

Agenda 2.1

Nomination of candidates to the Supervisory Board

Bernard Appy - Full Member nominated by the Controller Shareholder / Manoel Nazareno Procópio de Moura Júnior - Alternate Member nominated by the Controller Shareholder

Option

QUORUM

A - Approve

B - Reject

C - Abstain

Shares

2.180.600.491

2.025.595.361

306.820

154.698.310

Agenda 2.2

Nomination of candidates to the Supervisory Board

Tatiana Rosito - Full Member nominated by the Controller Shareholder / Ivan Tiago Machado Oliveira - Alternate Member nominated by the Controller Shareholder

Option

QUORUM

A - Approve

B - Reject

C - Abstain

Shares

2.180.600.491

2.025.595.361

306.820

154.698.310

Agenda 2.3

Ratification and dismissal of members of the Supervisory Board

Ratify Renato da Motta Andrade Neto - Full Member nominated by the Controller Shareholder / Dismiss Lincoln Moreira Jorge Júnior - Alternate Member nominated by the Controller Shareholder

Option

QUORUM

A - Approve

B - Reject

C - Abstain

Shares

1.463.604.072

1.432.709.542

100

30.894.430

