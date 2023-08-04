#Pública
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
CNPJ nº 00.000.000/0001‐91
NIRE 5330000063‐8
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Final Summary Voting Map
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. (the "Company"), pursuant to the CVM Resolution 81/2022, discloses in the attached spreadsheet the final synthetic voting map, which consolidates the shareholders' voting instructions issued remotely and the votes cast in person, with the total number of approvals, rejections and abstentions for each of the matters resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting held exclusively digitally on this date.
Brasilia, August 4, 2023
Rodrigo Nunes Gurgel
Executive Secretary
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. CNPJ: 00.000.000/0001-91 Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 4, 2023
Final Summary Voting Map
Agenda 1.1
Election of the Board of Directors by candidate
Paulo Roberto Simão Bijos - Nominated by the Controller Shareholder
Option
QUORUM
A - Approve
B - Reject
C - Abstain
Agenda 1.2
Election of the Board of Directors by candidate
Dario Carnevalli Durigan - Nominated by the Controller Shareholder
Option
QUORUM
A - Approve
B - Reject
C - Abstain
Shares
2.180.600.491
1.695.932.400
329.316.396
155.351.695
Shares
2.180.600.491
1.695.906.916
329.341.880
155.351.695
Page 1
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A. CNPJ: 00.000.000/0001-91 Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 4, 2023
Final Summary Voting Map
Agenda 2.1
Nomination of candidates to the Supervisory Board
Bernard Appy - Full Member nominated by the Controller Shareholder / Manoel Nazareno Procópio de Moura Júnior - Alternate Member nominated by the Controller Shareholder
Option
QUORUM
A - Approve
B - Reject
C - Abstain
Shares
2.180.600.491
2.025.595.361
306.820
154.698.310
Agenda 2.2
Nomination of candidates to the Supervisory Board
Tatiana Rosito - Full Member nominated by the Controller Shareholder / Ivan Tiago Machado Oliveira - Alternate Member nominated by the Controller Shareholder
Option
QUORUM
A - Approve
B - Reject
C - Abstain
Shares
2.180.600.491
2.025.595.361
306.820
154.698.310
Agenda 2.3
Ratification and dismissal of members of the Supervisory Board
Ratify Renato da Motta Andrade Neto - Full Member nominated by the Controller Shareholder / Dismiss Lincoln Moreira Jorge Júnior - Alternate Member nominated by the Controller Shareholder
Option
QUORUM
A - Approve
B - Reject
C - Abstain
Shares
1.463.604.072
1.432.709.542
100
30.894.430
Page 2
