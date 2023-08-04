#Public
SUMMARY OF THE DECISIONS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY
GENERAL MEETING OF AUGUST 4, 2023
We hereby inform you of the decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Banco do Brasil held on August 4, 2023:
I. elected the following members, nominated by the Controlling shareholder, to the Board of Directors, to conclude the 2023/2025 term of office:
Mr. Paulo Roberto Simão Bijos, as a non-independent member; and
Mr. Dario Carnevalli Durigan, as a non-independent member, with his investiture conditioned to the favorable manifestation of the Humans, Remuneration and Eligibility Committee and the Board of Directors of BB.
- elected the following members, nominated by the Controlling shareholder, to the Supervisory Board, to conclude the 2023/2025 term of office:
Mr. Bernard Appy, as full member, and Mr. Manoel Nazareno Procópio de Moura Júnior, as alternate member; and
Ms. Tatiana Rosito, as full member, and Mr. Ivan Tiago Machado Oliveira, as alternate member.
- ratified Mr. Renato da Motta Andrade Neto, as a full member of the Supervisory Board, representing the Brazilian National Treasury, for the 2023/2025 term, and removed Mr. Lincoln Moreira Jorge Junior, as alternate member of the Supervisory Board.
Sincerely,
Rodrigo Nunes Gurgel
Executive Secretary
