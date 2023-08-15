#Public

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

CNPJ 00.00.000/0001-91

Corporate Registry (NIRE) No: 5330000063-8

Publicly Traded Company

MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON AUGUST 4, 2023

DATE, TIME AND VENUE

On August 4, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at the head office of Banco do Brasil S.A. ("BB" or "Company"), located at Setor de Autarquias Norte, Quadra 5, Lote B, 14th floor, Torre Sul, Asa Norte, Zip Code 70040-912,Brasília-DF, held in a virtual format only, pursuant to art. 124, paragraph 2-A, of Law 6,404/1976, and articles 5, paragraph 2, I, and 28, paragraphs 2 and 3, both of CVM Resolution 81/2022. The Electronic System made available by the Company for remote participation in the BB Shareholders' Extraordinary General Meeting ("Meeting") meets the requirements set forth in art. 28 of CVM Resolution No. 81/2022.

BOARD, ATTENDANCE AND QUORUM

The meeting was conducted in accordance with article 9, paragraph 2, of BB's bylaws, by the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, Mrs. Anelize Lenzi Ruas de Almeida ("Chairwoman"), who, upon opening the Meeting, invited to compose the Board:

the Company's Legal Officer, Dr. Lucinéia Possar, to act as First Secretary; the shareholder Dr. Leonardo Elisei de Faria, to act as Second Secretary; and Dr. Luciana Cortez Roriz Pontes, representing the Brazilian Federal Government, the controlling shareholder of Banco do Brasil.

The following participated remotely, via the Electronic System, as provided in articles 134, paragraph 1, and164 of Law No. 6,404/1976, article 28, paragraph 5, CVM Resolution No. 81/2022; and in article 43, sole paragraph, of BB's Bylaws, respectively:

Mr. Luiz Carlos Oseliero Filho, representative of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Independent Audit; and Mr. Fernando Florêncio Campos, representative of the Supervisory Board.

The number of shareholders who participated remotely, by themselves or by proxy, and those who manifested their vote remotely, was nine hundred and eighty-seven (987) shareholders, holding two billion, one hundred and eighty million, six hundred thousand, four hundred and ninety-one (2,180,600,491) common shares, representing 76.4% of the total of two billion, eight hundred sixty-five million, four hundred seventeen thousand and twenty (2,865,417,020) common shares, minus treasury shares, in compliance with legal provisions.

Between July 05, 2023, and July 28, 2023, the Company registered the receipt of nine hundred and sixty-four (964) remote votes, which were duly counted, as shown on the Final Voting Map (Annex 1) published on Banco do Brasil's Investor Relations page (https://ri.bb.com.br/).

The list of shareholders who participated in the Meetings, via the Electronic System and via the distance voting ballot, can be found in Annex 2.

- continued on next page -