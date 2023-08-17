#Public
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
CNPJ 00.00.000/0001-91
Corporate Registry (NIRE) No: 5330000063-8
Publicly Traded Company
MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON AUGUST 4, 2023
DATE, TIME AND VENUE
On August 4, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at the head office of Banco do Brasil S.A. ("BB" or "Company"), located at Setor de Autarquias Norte, Quadra 5, Lote B, 14th floor, Torre Sul, Asa Norte, Zip Code 70040-912,Brasília-DF, held in a virtual format only, pursuant to art. 124, paragraph 2-A, of Law 6,404/1976, and articles 5, paragraph 2, I, and 28, paragraphs 2 and 3, both of CVM Resolution 81/2022. The Electronic System made available by the Company for remote participation in the BB Shareholders' Extraordinary General Meeting ("Meeting") meets the requirements set forth in art. 28 of CVM Resolution No. 81/2022.
BOARD, ATTENDANCE AND QUORUM
The meeting was conducted in accordance with article 9, paragraph 2, of BB's bylaws, by the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, Mrs. Anelize Lenzi Ruas de Almeida ("Chairwoman"), who, upon opening the Meeting, invited to compose the Board:
- the Company's Legal Officer, Dr. Lucinéia Possar, to act as First Secretary;
- the shareholder Dr. Leonardo Elisei de Faria, to act as Second Secretary; and
- Dr. Luciana Cortez Roriz Pontes, representing the Brazilian Federal Government, the controlling shareholder of Banco do Brasil.
The following participated remotely, via the Electronic System, as provided in articles 134, paragraph 1, and164 of Law No. 6,404/1976, article 28, paragraph 5, CVM Resolution No. 81/2022; and in article 43, sole paragraph, of BB's Bylaws, respectively:
- Mr. Luiz Carlos Oseliero Filho, representative of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Independent Audit; and
- Mr. Fernando Florêncio Campos, representative of the Supervisory Board.
The number of shareholders who participated remotely, by themselves or by proxy, and those who manifested their vote remotely, was nine hundred and eighty-seven (987) shareholders, holding two billion, one hundred and eighty million, six hundred thousand, four hundred and ninety-one (2,180,600,491) common shares, representing 76.4% of the total of two billion, eight hundred sixty-five million, four hundred seventeen thousand and twenty (2,865,417,020) common shares, minus treasury shares, in compliance with legal provisions.
Between July 05, 2023, and July 28, 2023, the Company registered the receipt of nine hundred and sixty-four (964) remote votes, which were duly counted, as shown on the Final Voting Map (Annex 1) published on Banco do Brasil's Investor Relations page (https://ri.bb.com.br/).
The list of shareholders who participated in the Meetings, via the Electronic System and via the distance voting ballot, can be found in Annex 2.
CALL
The matters submitted to the Meeting were those set forth in the Call Notice transcribed below, published on July 5, 6 and 7, 2023 in the Correio Braziliense newspaper and on the Investor Relations pages of Banco do Brasil and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM), pursuant to the legislation in force:
BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.
CNPJ 00.00.000/0001-91 NIRE 5330000063-8
Publicly Traded Company
CALL NOTICE
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
The Shareholders of Banco do Brasil S.A. ("Company") are invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting ("Meeting"), to be held at 3:00 p.m. on August 4, 2023, held in a virtual format only, at the Company's registered office, located at SAUN, Quadra 5, Lote B - Ed. Banco do Brasil, at the Auditorium, 14th floor, Torre Sul, Brasilia (Federal District), to deliberate on the following agenda:
Extraordinary General Meeting
I-
to elect member(s) to the Board of Directors, nominated by the controlling shareholder;
II-
to elect member(s) to the Supervisory Board, nominated by the controlling shareholder.
As authorized by article 124, §2-A, of Law No. 6,404/76, and by article 28, §3 of CVM Resolution No. 81/2022, the Meeting herein convened will be held in a virtual format only, through an electronic system made available by the Company to its shareholders for them to follow and vote remotely, without prejudice to the use of the distance voting ballot as a means to exercise their voting rights.
The documents related to the proposals to be considered are available on the Investor Relations website (www.bb.com.br/ri), on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (www.cvm.gov.br) and on the website of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br).
To participate and make decisions at the Meeting, shareholders must observe the following guidelines, which are detailed in the Banco do Brasil Shareholder's Handbook:
- participation via electronic system will occur upon prior accreditation made up to two (2) days before the date of the Meeting, that is, until August 2, 2023, in accordance with the provisions of CVM Resolution 81/2022, article 6, paragraph 3;
- the shareholder, either by himself or by his attorney-in-fact, must, within the period described above, access the website www.bb.com.br/ri to be accredited and send the following documents:
- Shareholder - ID document and, in case of holders of shares without certificate or in custody, proof of identity issued by the depositary financial institution. The following identification documents, with photo, will be accepted: ID card; Brazilian Registry of Foreigners (Registro Nacional de Estrangeiro) - RNE; Brazilian Driver's License - CNH; Passport or Professional ID card issued by the councils of liberal professionals or similar entities;
- Proxy - the shareholder must legally authorize a representative to vote, according to his/her voting intentions, as per the proxy model made available in the Banco do Brasil Shareholder's Handbook, whose compliance will be previously examined;
- access to the Meeting will be restricted to shareholders and their representatives or attorneys-in-fact who have registered in the time frame and manner set forth in this Call Notice;
- sending distance voting ballots through B3 - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão S.A. waives the need for prior accreditation of the shareholder. For participation in the distance voting format, the ballot must be filled out and sent by July 28, 2023 (inclusive): 1) to the custodians that provide this service, in the case of shareholders holding shares deposited with a central depository; or 2) to the Company's share bookkeeping agent; or 3) directly to the Company, by mail or electronic mail. For additional information, please observe the rules set forth in CVM Resolution No. 81/2022 and the procedures described in the distance voting ballot;
- for the Meeting herein convened, it will not be necessary to notarize the powers of attorney granted by shareholders to their proxies or attorneys-in-fact, and the authentication of documents accompanying the distance voting ballot will be waived. The powers of attorney granted electronically by shareholders to their proxies or attorneys-in-fact must use certificates issued by the Brazilian Public Key Infrastructure - ICP-Brazil;
- any clarifications, including information on access and use of the electronic system made available by the Company to its shareholders for them to follow and vote at the Meeting, may be obtained from the Banco do Brasil Shareholder's Handbook, available on the Investor Relations website (www.bb.com.br/ri), or through the electronic mail address secex.assembleia@bb.com.br.
Brasília (Federal District), July 5, 2023.
Anelize Lenzi Ruas de Almeida
Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Directors
READING OF DOCUMENTS AND INFORMATION
In compliance with the provisions of article 48, §4, of CVM Resolution No. 81/2022, the consolidated map of the votes cast through distance voting ballots was made available on Banco do Brasil's Investor Relations website. The reading of the referred map was waived, as well as the matters on the agenda and the respective documents submitted for discussion and voting, under the terms of art. 134, caput, of Law 6,404/1976.
The shareholders present were informed of the full recording of the meeting, observing the procedures provided for under article 28, §1, II, of CVM Resolution No. 81/2022.
Considering that participation in the Meeting was held in a virtual format only, the Chairwoman informed the shareholders of the rules and procedures adopted for the course of the meeting and the use of the Electronic System.
RESOLUTIONS
The Extraordinary General Meeting decided:
1. to elect, individually, by majority vote, non-independent members of the Board of Directors, appointed by the controlling shareholder, pursuant to article 18 paragraph 3, of the Bylaws, to complete the 2023/2025 term of office. All candidates, based on the declarations and documents submitted, were evaluated by BB's Humans, Remuneration and Eligibility Committee, in accordance with the applicable legislation, as well as BB's Bylaws, BB's Appointment and Succession Policy, B3's New Market Regulation. The Board of Directors expressed its opinion on this analysis prior to its submission to this Meeting. The elected non- independent members were:
PAULO ROBERTO SIMÃO BIJOS, replacing ARAMIS SÁ DE ANDRADE, appointed board member under the terms of article 20, caput, of the Bylaws of Banco do Brasil, with investiture on July 13, 2023, having been verified the fulfillment of the requirements and the absence of prohibitions for the exercise of the position. Brazilian citizen, born on February 17, 1976, single, federal public servant, registered with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF/MF) under No. 256.914.748-63, holder of Identity Document No. 19.827.000-8, issued on February 27, 1998 by the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo. Address: SAUN, Quadra 5, Lote B, Edifício Banco do Brasil, Torre Norte, 16th floor, Zip Code 70040-912 - Brasília (DF);
DARIO CARNEVALLI DURIGAN, Brazilian citizen, born on May 9, 1984, married under the regime of partial community property, lawyer, registered with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF/MF) under No. 330.672.408-47, holder of Professional Registration Card No. 273938, issued on June 23, 2006, by the Brazilian Bar Association - Sectional Council of the city of São Paulo, state of São Paulo. Address: SAUN, Quadra 5, Lote B, Edifício Banco do Brasil, Torre Norte, 16th floor, Zip Code 70040-912 - Brasília (Federal District), with his investiture being conditioned to the favorable opinion of the Humans, Remuneration and Eligibility Committee and the Board of Directors of BB.
2. to elect, individually, by majority of votes, members of the Supervisory Board, appointed by the controlling shareholder, under the terms of art. 41, of the Bylaws, to complete the term of office 2023/2025, considering that the candidates, based on the declarations and documents presented, were evaluated by the Humans, Remuneration and Eligibility Committee which, in its analysis, considered the fulfillment of the requirements and absence of prohibitions, in the form of applicable legislation, as well as the Bylaws and the Policy for Appointment and Succession of BB. The Board of Directors expressed its favorable opinion on the analysis prior to its submission to this Meeting. The elected members were:
Full member: BERNARD APPY, Brazilian citizen, born on February 19, 1962, married under the regime of partial community property, economist, registered with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF/MF) under No. 022.743.238-01, holder of Identity Document No. 3.686.755-x, issued on November 12, 2009, by the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo. Address: SAUN, Quadra 5, Lote B, Edifício Banco do Brasil, Torre Norte, 16th floor, Zip Code 70040-912 - Brasília (DF);
Alternate: MANOEL NAZARENO PROCÓPIO DE MOURA JÚNIOR, Brazilian citizen, born on March 7, 1967, married under the regime of partial community property, tax auditor of the State Revenue of Minas Gerais, registered with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF/MF) under No. 742.823.876-53, holder of Identity Document No. MG- 3.282.831, issued on September 2, 1996, by the Public Security Secretariat of the State of Minas Gerais. Address: SAUN, Quadra 5, Lote B, Edifício Banco do Brasil, Torre Norte, 16th floor, Zip Code 70040-912 - Brasília (DF);
Full member: TATIANA ROSITO, Brazilian citizen, born on August 26, 1972, single, diplomat, registered with the Individual Taxpayer's Registry (CPF/MF) under No. 035.842.957-93, holder of National Driver's License No. 00785559547, issued on August 9, 2021, by the National Traffic Department - Rio de Janeiro. Address: SAUN, Quadra 5, Lote B, Edifício Banco do Brasil, Torre Norte, 16th floor, Zip Code 70040- 912 - Brasília (DF);
Alternate: IVAN TIAGO MACHADO OLIVEIRA, Brazilian citizen, born on December 20, 1983, married under the regime of partial community property, federal public servant, registered with the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF/MF) under No. 013.442.355-06, holder of National Driver's License No. 03833406204, issued on December 2, 2020, by the National Traffic Department - Federal District. Address: SAUN, Quadra 5, Lote B, Edifício Banco do Brasil, Torre Norte, 16th floor, Zip Code 70040-912 - Brasília (DF);
3. ratify, by majority vote, RENATO DA MOTTA ANDRADE NETO as a full member of the Supervisory Board, representing the National Treasury, for the 2023/2025 term of office, and remove, by majority vote, LINCOLN MOREIRA JORGE JUNIOR as alternate member of the Supervisory Board, representing the National Treasury.
PUBLICATION AND DRAWING UP THE MINUTES
Under the terms of art. 47, paragraphs 1 and 2, of CVM Resolution 81/2022, shareholders who participated via the Electronic System made available by the Company or through the distance voting ballot are considered subscribers to these Minutes and the Shareholders' Attendance Book, and their record in the Minutes was made by the Chairwoman and the First Secretary of the Meeting.
Under the terms of article 9, §6, of BB's Bylaws, these minutes were drawn up in summary form with regard to the facts occurred, including dissents and protests, containing only the resolutions made, in compliance with the legal provisions.
CLOSING
At the end of the resolutions, the Chairwoman closed the Meetings at 3:50 p.m., of which I, Leonardo Elisei de Faria, Second Secretary, have drawn up these Minutes in summary form, which, having been read and found to be in agreement, are duly signed.
(signature) Lucinéia Possar, First Secretary; Leonardo Elisei de Faria, Second Secretary; Anelize Lenzi Ruas de Almeida, President; Luciana Cortez Roriz Pontes, Federal Government Representative.
Cleared: Eduardo Luís Esteves da Silva, OAB SP 195.517, CPF 251.972.608-31.
THIS DOCUMENT IS PART TRANSCRIBED FROM THE PROPER LOG, NUMBER 19, PAGES 138 TO 158.
Anelize Lenzi Ruas de Almeida
President
