Banco do Brasil S A : Earnings Live - 1Q23

International Conference Call Banco do Brasil 1st Quarter 2023 Earnings Results English Audio Transcript May 16, 2023

Janaína Storti - Head of IR

Good morning, everyone. I am Janaína Storti, Head of Investor Relations of Banco do Brasil. Welcome to our live streaming on the results of 1Q 23.

I will now turn the floor to our CEO Tarciana to begin the presentation.

Tarciana Medeiros - CEO

Good morning, everyone. I would like to thank the presence of analysts and shareholders during this streaming to talk about our management performance in 1Q 23. The profit of 8.5 billion accounts for a growth of 28.9% when compared to the same period of last year. This performance shows our commitment to sustainable business generation and the efficiency in running the company. The result that we presented was based on number growth of quality credit and the acceleration of our digital transformation.

With these two lines of action, we want to increasingly evolve into delivering a Banco do Brasil for each client, always supported by the disciplined execution of our strategic planning. Our loan portfolio grew in a qualified way and exceeded the 1 trillion BRL mark for individuals, corporations, family farming, agribusiness and also for governments. We posted significant performance in all segments, and we will continue to grow as indicated in our guidance. Digital transformation and analytical intelligence allow us to be more assertive in the credit offer. At Banco do Brasil credit quality and digital transformation have drivers to ensure that both are even closer and more aligned to promote new businesses and enable a long-term relationship with our clients. The use of digital tools is becoming more and more pervasive in our organization. We believe that in order to be increasingly digital we have to go beyond what we already do very successfully, which is to be where our clients are. This is critical for BB's competitiveness and for the satisfaction of our customers, but we want a lot more and we will not stop there. We want digital to be the main driver for improving our organizational culture and the strategic decisions we make. This means having a bank in which the use of data and analytical intelligence are capable of personalizing the relationship with clients. My mantra is to have a BB for every client. We work with hyper personalization to deliver solutions that maximize our clients' success. Knowing our clientele is a lesson that I have carried with me since my days as a farmers market seller, and here at the bank we have the ability to get to know each of our millions of clients in order to perform in a relevant and close manner with excellence, excellence in relationship, and I value this very much. The employees of Banco do Brasil carry in their DNA the granting of credit as a means of stimulating the country's development and improving people's lives. In every region of this country Brazilians know they can count on one of our employees to offer them the best financial solution. This large team of 85,000 people works in an organizational environment where the values of the digital world such as agility, readiness and assertiveness have gained ground. Additionally, the use of analytical intelligence has been important to our success to expand our loan portfolio by 16.8% in 12 months. Our NPL level is in line with our expectations and below the average of the national financial system. I 2

strongly believe that one of the greatest assets of any business is the efficient use of data, and it could not be different in the financial system. For Banco do Brasil this is a reality. The transformation that takes place every day in our company makes Banco do Brasil increasingly innovative. For us, the physical and the digital are complementary and coexist for the benefit of the client. We do not let go of human, close and personalized contact. My legacy will be the transformation of this immense amount of data we have into an exponential capacity to offer personalized solutions to clients whatever and whenever they need this. holds an outstanding position and has all the necessary conditions to grow even more, because it is a bank with a strong connection to the Brazilian economy. We have a technological infrastructure that processes an average of the 16 billion financial transactions a day, allowing us to obtain data from the most diverse segments of our society, consolidating our leadership position in data processing in the financial system. This gives us unique information about the behavior of Brazilians. A curious comparison that draws the attention is that in the same 9.58 seconds that Usain Bolt set the world record for the 100 m relay Banco do Brasil processes 4000 PIX, setting a record in the financial system. We are agile, modern and digital. In 1Q of this year alone we totaled 705 billion BRL in PIX transactions, up 52% compared to 1Q 22. Millions of Brazilians use the bank to send money via PIX and each one of these transactions adds more data to our analytical models. All these operations and the number of financial transactions allow us to capture 500 million pieces of data from clients and nonclients. This enables us to provide more than 110 million personalized offers on products and services. With all this information we can pinpoint areas of the country where consumption is higher and where the Brazilian economy is more dynamic. We are able to identify behaviors with a higher profitability of consuming our products and also analyze people's payment capacity with greater precision. In summary, the biggest winners are our clients, who have financial products and services that are more in line with their consumption profile, thus generating more sustainable businesses. By the way, I will bring here more numbers that confirm our commitment to the financial sustainability of our clients. We enable new businesses through artificial intelligence solutions such as Minhas Finanças, a solution available in our app that provides financial education to our clients. Since its launch Minhas Finanças has already reached more than 4 million unique users and offered 1.4 million financial 3

plans with the use of artificial intelligence to provide our clients with a more prosperous financial life. What I showed a while ago shows how our employees use all these data captured in analytical intelligence to ensure that these assets are at the service of the country's development and of improving people's lives. This is the art that we perform every day here at the bank and that is what makes us unique in the financial system because we are able to combine our commercial performance with our public function. We know very well how to be a unique bank with its own way of doing things. We give adequate returns to our shareholders and seek to meet society's expectations in the construction of a country that needs to create the necessary conditions for improving people's quality of life. This commitment is very clear when we see that we maintained our leadership in payroll loans in 1Q 23, increasing the number of people served by this line. It was a 40% growth totaling 700,000 clients served. In this 1Q we disbursed 3.1 billion BRL in payroll loans to beneficiaries of the INSS, which means a 79% increase when compared to the same period of last year. At Pronaf we disbursed 4.3 billion BRL to small farmers, up 38% compared to 1Q 22. There were more than 60,000 transactions representing an increase of 23%. Currently 68% of BB's rural transactions are related to family agriculture. I want to highlight that we work closely with the small farmers and all of the agribusiness segments, both inside and outside the farm gate. Agribusiness is and will always be strategic for Banco do Brasil, therefore we reaffirm our commitment to stand by the Brazilian rural grower at all sizes and in all regions of the country. We are leaders in this segment of the economy, and we want to be even more relevant. The numbers show the importance we give to our partnership with agribusiness. In the current crop season, we have already disbursed more than 148 billion BRL, a 30% growth over the previous crop year. In terms of our support to micro, small and medium-sized companies we grew 24.2% in only one year reaching a total portfolio balance of 114.8 billion BRL, supporting more than 135,000 companies in this segment. Through Pronampe alone we disbursed 2.4 billion BRL in 1Q this year. This segment of the economy is essential to maintain and create jobs, but this is not the only reason why we are supporting the segment. We also support it because the lines of prepayment of receivables and working capital are profitable for us, and we are committed to lending with a rigorous approach, to lend with a rigorous approach in our risk and credit analysis. 4