Public-held Company
Corporate Taxpayer´s Registry No. 00.000.000/0001-91
Company Registry No. 5330000063-8
Rule 12g3-2(b) Exemption # 82-35186
INFORMATION TO THE MARKET
Banco do Brasil S.A. hereby informs that, in a meeting held on this date, the Board of Directors chose Mr. Dario Carnevalli Durigan as Chairperson of the Board for the 2023/2025 term, according to article 18, paragraph 10, of its bylaws.
- Dario Carnevalli Durigan is Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Finance. Before, in the public sector, he served in the Secretariat of Government of the Municipality of São Paulo, in the Subcommittee for Legal Affairs of the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic and in the Attorney General's Office (AGU) - in several bodies, while an effective member of the AGU. He was also Attorney at the University of São Paulo. In the private sector, he served as Director of Public
Policies for WhatsApp in Brazil, having collaborated in defining the application's operating strategy in Brazil. In addition, he was a Board member at São Paulo Urbanismo. He has a wide academic experience, acting as a professor and lecturer.
Brasília (DF), September 25th, 2023.
Janaína Storti
Head of IR
Banco do Brasil Investor Relations
