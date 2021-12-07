Banco do Brasil S A : Elo Serviços S.A.

Transaction with Related Party

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

Notice on Transaction with Related Party (CVM Instruction 552/2014

Following next, the detailing required by Appendix C to CVM Instruction 552, as of 10/09/2014 - Appendix 30-XXXIII, art. 2. The referred Instruction included in the ICVM 480/09: (a) item XXXIII, art. 30; and (b) Annex 30-XXXIII:

I - transaction description, including:

a) the parties and their relation with BB; and Elo Serviços S.A. (Elo): Affiliate of Banco do Brasil. b) the object and main terms and conditions. The Agreement for participation in the Elo incentive program (Agreement) establishes the conditions for granting Elo incentives to Banco do Brasil S.A. (BB), aiming to increase sales of Elo brand cards (payment instruments), issued by BB and, consequently, increase the volume of transactions in said payment instruments ("Object"). BB maintains similar agreements with other brands. The maintenance incentive agreements is part of the relationship between the card issuer (BB) and payment arrangements (eg Elo brand). BB and Elo agreed on targets to achieve the Object, which are related to the volume of payment instrument transactions (Elo branded cards). The value of the incentives that will be granted to BB in exchange for carrying out the Object will be directly proportional to the volume transacted in debit, prepaid and credit products, according to BB's performance in Elo's Payment Arrangements.

Signature date: 11.29.2021. Term: 10 (ten) years, as of 01.01.2022.

II - if, when and how the transaction counterpart, their partners or managers took part in the process:

a) of BB's decision on the transaction, describing The signature of the Transaction obtained internal this participation; and approval in accordance with the Specific Policy on Related Parties Transactions.

of the transaction negotiation as BB's The initiative object of the proposal was

representants, describing this participation; negotiated in an environment with no conflicts of interest, has common interest of the parties and commutative conditions.

- detailed explanation of the reasons why BB's management considers that the transaction has observed commutative conditions or provides for an appropriate compensatory payment, informing, for example: