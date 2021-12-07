Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Banco do Brasil S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBAS3   BRBBASACNOR3

BANCO DO BRASIL S.A.

(BBAS3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 12/07
32.72 BRL   -1.06%
BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Federal Government/Ministry of Defense/Brazilian Army
PU
BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Elo Serviços S.A.
PU
BANCO DO BRASIL S A : Registration Form 2021
PU
Banco do Brasil S A : Elo Serviços S.A.

12/07/2021 | 05:42pm EST
Transaction with Related Party

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

Notice on Transaction with Related Party (CVM Instruction 552/2014

Following next, the detailing required by Appendix C to CVM Instruction 552, as of 10/09/2014 - Appendix 30-XXXIII, art. 2. The referred Instruction included in the ICVM 480/09: (a) item XXXIII, art. 30; and (b) Annex 30-XXXIII:

I - transaction description, including:

a) the parties and their relation with BB; and

Elo Serviços S.A. (Elo): Affiliate of

Banco

do

Brasil.

b) the object and main terms and conditions.

The

Agreement for

participation in

the

Elo

incentive program (Agreement) establishes the

conditions for granting Elo incentives to Banco do

Brasil S.A. (BB), aiming to increase sales of Elo

brand cards (payment instruments), issued by BB

and, consequently, increase the volume of

transactions in said payment instruments

("Object").

BB maintains similar agreements with other

brands. The maintenance incentive agreements is

part of the relationship between the card issuer

(BB) and payment arrangements (eg Elo brand).

BB and Elo agreed on targets to achieve the

Object, which are related to the volume of

payment instrument transactions (Elo branded

cards).

The value of the incentives that will be granted to

BB in exchange for carrying out the Object will be

directly proportional to the volume transacted in

debit, prepaid and credit products, according to

BB's

performance

in

Elo's

Payment

Arrangements.

Signature date: 11.29.2021. Term: 10 (ten) years, as of 01.01.2022.

II - if, when and how the transaction counterpart, their partners or managers took part in the process:

a) of BB's decision on the transaction, describing

The signature of the Transaction obtained internal

this participation; and

approval in accordance with the Specific Policy on

Related Parties Transactions.

  1. of the transaction negotiation as BB's The initiative object of the proposal was

representants, describing this participation;

negotiated in an environment with no conflicts of

interest, has common interest of the parties and

commutative conditions.

  1. - detailed explanation of the reasons why BB's management considers that the transaction has observed commutative conditions or provides for an appropriate compensatory payment, informing, for example:

a) whether BB has requested proposals,

The Transaction predicts adequate compensatory

undertaken any price-taking procedure, or

payment, as

it was

carried

out in Elo's

best

otherwise attempted to carry out the transaction

interest,

observed market

conditions,

good

with third parties, explaining, if not, the reasons

governance

practices, conduct,

ethics

and

why it did not do so or,

if so, the procedures

transparency, without Conflicts of Interest (as per

performed and their results

the Specific Policy on Related Parties

Transactions). The Agreement does not predict

any type of exclusivity.

b) the reasons that led

BB to carry out the

The Transaction is justified by the interest to keep

transaction with the related party and not with third

BB in Elo's incentive program during the term of

parties; and

the participation agreement, which rules BB's

performance as issuer in Elo's payment

arrangements.

c) a detailed description of the measures taken and

The

Transaction

observed

commutative

procedures adopted to ensure the operation

conditions, as the three issuers linked to Elo

commutativity.

(controllers)

prepared

commercial

agreements

Transaction with Related Party

Rule 12g3 2(b) Exemption # 82-35186

Free English Translation

containing the same conditions.

If the transaction is a loan granted by BB to the related party, the information provided must necessarily include:

I - an explanation of the reasons why BB chose to

Not applicable.

grant it, indicating any guarantees required;

II- analysis of the borrower's credit risk, including an

Not applicable.

independent risk classification, if any;

III - description of the way in which the interest rate

Not applicable.

was fixed, considering free risk market rate and the

borrower's credit risk;

IV - comparison between the loan's interest rate

Not applicable.

and other similar applications on the market,

explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;

V - comparison between the loan's interest rate and

Not applicable.

the rates of other loans received by the borrower,

explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;

VI - description of the impact of the transaction on

Not applicable.

the financial liquidity condition and the BB's

indebtedness level.

Disclaimer

Banco do Brasil SA published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 22:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
