Banco do Brasil S A : Elo Serviços S.A.

Notice on Transaction with Related Party (CVM Instruction 552/2014
Following next, the detailing required by Appendix C to CVM Instruction 552, as of 10/09/2014 - Appendix 30-XXXIII, art. 2. The referred Instruction included in the ICVM 480/09: (a) item XXXIII, art. 30; and (b) Annex 30-XXXIII:
I - transaction description, including:
a) the parties and their relation with BB; and
Elo Serviços S.A. (Elo): Affiliate of
Banco
do
Brasil.
b) the object and main terms and conditions.
The
Agreement for
participation in
the
Elo
incentive program (Agreement) establishes the
conditions for granting Elo incentives to Banco do
Brasil S.A. (BB), aiming to increase sales of Elo
brand cards (payment instruments), issued by BB
and, consequently, increase the volume of
transactions in said payment instruments
("Object").
BB maintains similar agreements with other
brands. The maintenance incentive agreements is
part of the relationship between the card issuer
(BB) and payment arrangements (eg Elo brand).
BB and Elo agreed on targets to achieve the
Object, which are related to the volume of
payment instrument transactions (Elo branded
cards).
The value of the incentives that will be granted to
BB in exchange for carrying out the Object will be
directly proportional to the volume transacted in
debit, prepaid and credit products, according to
BB's
performance
in
Elo's
Payment
Arrangements.
Signature date: 11.29.2021. Term: 10 (ten) years, as of 01.01.2022.
II - if, when and how the transaction counterpart, their partners or managers took part in the process:
a) of BB's decision on the transaction, describing
The signature of the Transaction obtained internal
this participation; and
approval in accordance with the Specific Policy on
Related Parties Transactions.
of the transaction negotiation as BB's The initiative object of the proposal was
representants, describing this participation;
negotiated in an environment with no conflicts of
interest, has common interest of the parties and
commutative conditions.
- detailed explanation of the reasons why BB's management considers that the transaction has observed commutative conditions or provides for an appropriate compensatory payment, informing, for example:
a) whether BB has requested proposals,
The Transaction predicts adequate compensatory
undertaken any price-taking procedure, or
payment, as
it was
carried
out in Elo's
best
otherwise attempted to carry out the transaction
interest,
observed market
conditions,
good
with third parties, explaining, if not, the reasons
governance
practices, conduct,
ethics
and
why it did not do so or,
if so, the procedures
transparency, without Conflicts of Interest (as per
performed and their results
the Specific Policy on Related Parties
Transactions). The Agreement does not predict
any type of exclusivity.
b) the reasons that led
BB to carry out the
The Transaction is justified by the interest to keep
transaction with the related party and not with third
BB in Elo's incentive program during the term of
parties; and
the participation agreement, which rules BB's
performance as issuer in Elo's payment
arrangements.
c) a detailed description of the measures taken and
The
Transaction
observed
commutative
procedures adopted to ensure the operation
conditions, as the three issuers linked to Elo
commutativity.
(controllers)
prepared
commercial
agreements
containing the same conditions.
If the transaction is a loan granted by BB to the related party, the information provided must necessarily include:
I - an explanation of the reasons why BB chose to
Not applicable.
grant it, indicating any guarantees required;
II- analysis of the borrower's credit risk, including an
Not applicable.
independent risk classification, if any;
III - description of the way in which the interest rate
Not applicable.
was fixed, considering free risk market rate and the
borrower's credit risk;
IV - comparison between the loan's interest rate
Not applicable.
and other similar applications on the market,
explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;
V - comparison between the loan's interest rate and
Not applicable.
the rates of other loans received by the borrower,
explaining the reasons for possible discrepancies;
VI - description of the impact of the transaction on
